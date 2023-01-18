Did Def Leppard play for Bank of Dave and was his lawyer Hugh based on a real person?
Here are some of the key questions you need answering after watching Netflix's new heartwarming and semi-factual comedy-drama movie
Bank of Dave is a heartwarming new film that has recently been released on Netflix, but did Def Leppard really perform a concert to help Dave Fishwick create a bank in Burnley?
The true story behind Bank of Dave has been of great interest to fans since the release of Netflix's latest heartwarming British drama, and many are wondering how accurate this self-proclaimed 'true-ish' story is. Particularly when it comes to Def Leppard's appearance in the show, and a subplot about the solicitor Hugh falling in love with Dave's niece. Here's what you need to know...
Was the solicitor Hugh a real person?
In the movie, fans loved one of the main characters Hugh (played by Joel Fry) who made it his mission to help Dave Fishwick achieve his dream. In the film, Hugh is portrayed as a London solicitor who may have a good job and a nice flat in Primrose Hill, but pretty much nothing else going on.
When he comes to Burnley he becomes entranced by an NHS doctor named Alexandra who also happens to be Dave Fishwick's niece. He also becomes great friends with Dave and the local community and by the end of the movie he decides to leave behind his promotion in London so that he can stay with Alexandra and have a happier life up North.
Oh, and he also puts his house down as collateral to help Dave achieve his dream and reach his target number to set up the Bank of Dave!
Unfortunately, most of Hugh's character is completely fabricated. Although there were solicitors who helped Dave with his proposal, there is no evidence to suggest that Hugh's character was a real person. Sadly, he was just an invention to show the outsider's perspective and act as a character who learnt about the Bank of Dave at the same time as the viewers.
Did Def Leppard play for Bank of Dave?
Def Leppard, did not actually appear at a fundraising concert to help the bank. In fact, the concert was also completely fabricated but Dave Fishwick is a huge fan of the band so this imagined storyline was integrated to add a great ending to the story. Of course, Bank of Dave is still not legally a bank so there would have been no purpose to hold a fundraiser in real life.
Dave worked with the producers at Netflix on this film and spoke about his excitement when he heard his favorite band would be involved. Dave told The Sun (opens in new tab), that a particular pinch-me moment for him was meeting Def Leppard on set. "I was thinking, ‘Wow, Def Leppard flew in from America especially. They had heard about the Bank Of Dave, what I had done and they loved the idea of being in the film’," he said. Dave added that it was, "probably, if not definitely, the best day of my life.”
In March 2022, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott, spoke to Planet Radio (opens in new tab) about why the band's decided to be involved in the Netflix film.
"Bank of Dave is kinda like the new Full Monty, the new Amongst Giants, the new Brassed Off. It's one of those classic British low-budget but really cool movies. A true story about a gentleman in Burnley, who was not having much joy with a bank, so he decided to start his own bank. It's only like 12 years ago that this happened and he's a bit of a Def Leppard fan," said Joe.
"What they did is they kind of wrote us into the story and they've obviously enhanced the story somewhat because our part in the movie didn't really happen. One of his mates, the character of one of his friends knows me for 30 years and says, ‘I think I might be able to get Def Leppard to do a fundraiser for you.’ So, long story short, we do this fundraiser at Turf Moor (Burnley’s football stadium) to raise money so he can start this bank and help out all the locals that were getting no help from the banks," he said explaining their performance.
Joe concluded that the members of Def Leppard just thought it was a 'cute thing' to be involved in the movie. "We got to perform three songs in this movie. I don't know how many will survive or hit the cutting room floor, but you always over film so that they've got enough. We all really thought it was a cute thing," he said.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
