What is the best order to watch Kaleidoscope in on Netflix?
Fans of the new Netflix drama are wondering what is the best order to watch Kaleidoscope in - here's what some viewers are recommending...
Netflix viewers are wondering what is the best order to watch Kaleidoscope, the new drama that launched on the streaming service on New Year's Day.
Kaleidoscope is the new original Netflix series that is delighting fans and launched with a bang on January 1st, 2023. Unlike many other shows, the creators of this show encourage viewers to watch it in non-chronological order. In fact, there isn't a chronological order provided, instead, Netflix randomly assigns viewers different shows to watch.
Each episode is named after a color, and while everyone who watches the series will watch the episode titled White as the finale, there is no telling which episodes they will watch before this. Kaleidoscope consists of eight episodes that span from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after.
This has led fans to wonder which is the best episode order to watch Kaleidoscope in. Here's what we recommend...
What is the best order to watch Kaleidoscope in on Netflix?
Netflix has provided some order recommendations for viewers who are looking for a specific type of viewing experience. To watch the series in the style of a 'Tarantino Film' Netflix recommends the order; Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange, Violet, Pink, White, and Red.
Another style recommended by Netflix is a 'Classic Detective Story' and the order is as follows; Orange, Green, Violet, Red, Yellow, Blue, White, and Pink. Another is in the style of 'The Usual Suspects,' with the order; Pink, Violet, Green, Yellow, Orange, Blue, White, and Red.
On social media, viewers have shared the order that they believe is the best and while many have differing opinions, there are some episodes that people agree need to come last.
One viewer claimed that Pink and White need to be the last episodes that viewers watch. "They were wrong to say Kaleidoscope can be watched in any order. You begin with the Pink or White episode and the rest become useless," they said.
"The best series I’ve watched in a while! Highly recommend this show to everyone. If you do watch it, make sure to watch 'White' LAST. Other than that, you can watch in any order you’d like," confirmed another.
How to watch Kaleidoscope in chronological order
Netflix has revealed which episodes to watch if you want to view the series in chronological order. The sequence to watch the series in timeline order is; Violet, (which takes place 24 years before the heist), then Green (7 years before), Yellow (6 weeks before), Orange (3 weeks before), Blue (5 days before), White (present), Red (1 day after), Pink (6 months after).
It seems that whether you stick to the order provided by Netflix, or opt for a chronological order, so long as you ensure that you leave the Pink and White episodes for the end, you should have a fantastic viewing experience!
