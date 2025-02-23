Carole Middleton’s simple black dress in throwback photo is proof that less can be more

Carole's silky black dress is a masterclass in timeless style

The little black dress. Every woman has one. And every woman knows that, if all else fails, the LBD won’t.

There are many reasons for the enduring popularity of the little black dress – from it being an effortless addition to a capsule wardrobe to the flattering ways it can hide a tummy (making it perfect for anything from date nights to a last-minute formal event).

And Carole Middleton, with her timeless style that’s enough to convince us to revive the skinny jeans, offered up the perfect demonstration of the power of a simple, sleek black dress in an unearthed photo from the late 2000s.

Carole Middleton in a black dress

(Image credit: Alamy)

Carole – who is not only a ‘rock’ to the Princess of Wales but also a style icon who has twinned with her daughter over the years – attended an event raising funds hosted by Kate back in 2008.

Looking elegant, Carole opted for a silky looking cocktail dress which was cinched in at the waistline, flattering her figure.

The square neckline with thin shoulder straps and minimal accessories – opting for just a thin necklace – gave a clean, classic silhouette and a look that would be sophisticated in any decade.

Keeping the rest of her look as timeless, Carole wore a pair of opaque black tights and black pumps.

While Carole's photo is a throwback, simple black dresses are having a moment in 2025, too.

L-R: Scarlett Johnasson, Mikey Madison

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson's LBD for Saturday Night Live's 50th special was a wow moment, with the actress showcasing how to add plenty of sparkle to a black dress, and on the other end of the spectrum, Oscar-nominated star Mikey Madison walked the red carpet of the Independent Spirit Film Awards showing how to radiate glamour while just wearing a simple dress with no accessories.

From Carole Middleton in 2008 to the biggest stars of 2025, it's clear to see that the Little Black Dress is still the biggest name in fashion.

