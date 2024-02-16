What are the Bridgerton children's names and how old are they all? The refresher you need ahead of season 3

Here's what you need to know about the eight Bridgerton children in Netflix's Bridgerton series.

As Bridgerton season 3 is set to begin in a few months, eager fans are rewatching the past two seasons in anticipation and excitement as Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherinton's story is set to be revealed. Although the first instalment of the third season isn't arriving on Netflix until May 1st, with the second part of the season arriving on June 13th, fans are already keen to refresh their memories on details of the the Bridgerton children, including their ages and what their stories have been thus far.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who are the Bridgerton children and how old are they?

Anthony Bridgerton

(Image credit: Netflix)

Anthony is the eldest child of Violet and Edward Bridgerton and it was his story with Miss Kate Sharma that was the focus of the second season of Bridgerton. The couple had an enemies-to-lovers storyline that shocked and delighted fans. The couple are both set to make an appearance in season three as a married couple and head of the Bridgerton household.

In the first season, we learn that Anthony is 29, making him around 30 in the second season when he gets married.

Benedict Bridgerton

(Image credit: Netflix)

Benedict is the second eldest sibling. His character is a little bit of a Lothario who has had several romantic, but non-serious dalliances. His passions seem to be more focused on exploring the arts and a major part of the second season was about his admission into a school to study art. In the books by Julia Quinn, his story takes place in the third book, but this has been bumped in favour of Colin's romantic storyline with Penelope Featherington in the Netflix adaptation.

Benedict is a few years younger than his brother Anthony, making him 27 in the first season and 28 in the second.

Colin Bridgerton

(Image credit: Netflix)

Colin Bridgerton is the third eldest sibling. In the past few seasons of the show he has been more interested in travelling that exploring his romantic options. His friendship with Penelope Featherington has also been a key part of the series, and at the end of the second season she overheard him making fun of her and saying that he would never look at her in a romantic way. The third season will focus on his romantic life and the development of his friendship with Penelope.

Colin is a few years younger than Benedict, making him around 22 in the first season and 23 in the second season.

Daphne Bridgerton

(Image credit: Netflix)

Daphne is the eldest daughter in the Bridgerton family and her story was the focus of the first season as she charmed the Duke of Hastings. Regé-Jean confirmed he would not be returning for Bridgerton season 2 and it's unlikely that he will appear in the third season either. However, Daphne and their son, Auguie, still made several appearances in the second season of Bridgerton, and are set to appear in the third season.

In the show, Daphne is around 21 in the first season and 22 in the third. In the book, she has been 'out' in society for a few years before she got married, which was changed in the series.

Eloise Bridgerton

(Image credit: netflix)

Eloise Bridgeton is the fifth Bridgerton child and the scond-born daughter of the familt. In the series her main storylines focus on her interest in discovering the identity of Lady Whistledown and her friendship with Penelope Featherington. In season two, romance also seemed to be on the cards as she struck up a friendship with Theo Sharpe, an apprentice at the printing shop where Lady Whistledown's gossip papers are printed. She also officially came out in society in season two, but was not named the diamond of the season.

Eloise Bridgerton is around 17 in the first season of Bridgerton and 18 in season 2.

Francesca Bridgerton

(Image credit: Netflix)

Francesca is the sixth Bridgerton sibling who was portrayed by Ruby Stokes in the first two seasons and recast with Hannah Dodd for the third season. Francesca doesn't have much of an active role in the first two seasons and she is usually just described as being 'away' by the Bridgerton family. It was reported that Ruby Stokes was replaced because of scheduling conflicts, which could mean that Francesca is set to make more of an appearance in season three while portrayed by Hannah Dodd.

In season one, Francesca is around 16, just a year younger than Eloise, and 17 in season 2.

Gregory Bridgerton

(Image credit: Netflix)

Gregory is the seventh Bridgerton child and the youngest boy in the family. Gregory doesn't have a major role in seasons one or two, and his character can be defined as the annoying younger sibling who is seen teasing his little sister Hyacinth.

Gregory is 12 during Bridgerton season 1 and 13 in season 2.

Hyacinth Bridgerton

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hyacinth is the eighth Bridgerton child and the youngest girl in the family. Like Gregory, Hyacinth doesn't have a major role in seasons one or two, and her character is typically seen as the annoying little sister who is mostly messing around with Gregory.

Hyacinth is aged 10 in during Bridgerton season 1 and 11 in season 2.