Amal Clooney's bouncy blow dry curls owe it all to these three products - which are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day!

A hairstylist to the stars, Dimitris Giannetos, has revealed how he creates Amal Clooney's bouncy blow-dry curls with three specific products.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Dimitris Giannetos revealed some of the best hair styling products he uses to create flawless curls for his celebrity client, Amal Clooney. The stylist, who has worked with Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Megan Fox, revealed that when he is creating Amal Clooney's signature bouncy curls, he uses three products that are all from the brand ColorWow.

The stylist revealed that the first step to creating Amal's curls is applying the ColorWow Bombshell Volumiser to damp hair that has been towel-dried. The product is a foamy mousse that can add volume to your hair - but without any damage. The stylist explained, "I love it because it gives volume and lifts the roots."

ColorWow Bombshell Volumiser, was £24.00 now £20.40 | Amazon Thickens strands without using the typical “thickening” ingredients such as alcohol, salt, or resins, which creates volume by forcing up the cuticle so strands don’t lie flat

The next step is to spray the hair with ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray. Dimitris explained, "It activates with heat, so after I sprayed it, I used a blow dryer and a curling iron." The product makes the hair waterproof so sweat or moisture-induced frizz is a thing of the past! Of all the best hair products for humidity, to ward off frizz and flyways, the ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray may be one of the best products on the market right now.

The viral ColorWow Dream Coat Spray is also loved by JLo whose stylist revealed this is the only thing that keeps her hair in perfect curls while she is working up a sweat and dancing on stage.

ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, 200ml, was £27.00 , now £17.49 | Amazon Get smooth, sleek hairstyles with this heat-activated, anti-humidity spray designed for all hair types including wavy, curly, dry, colour-treated, and extensions. Offering protection of up to 72 hours, minus a greasy residue.

Style on Steroids, Color-Safe Texturizing Spray £24.00 | ColorWow This is a unique moisturising texture spray that won’t dry hair or glue strands together. The spray is transparent and won’t cloud or dull colour. Gives hair “guts” and long-lasting style memory.

The final product used by the stylist on Amal is the Style on Steroids, Color-Safe Texturizing Spray. "I finished the waves with a curling iron and I sprayed her hair with the Style on Steroids Spray for extra texture," said Dimitris Giannetos. "It helps also hold the styling from the NY humidity."

So that's all folks! Just three products and you too can have gorgeous curls like Amal!