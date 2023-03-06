Adele takes style inspiration from Kate Middleton with custom Jenny Packham dress and 'fun' hairdo at Vegas show

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Adele was every inch the musical queen in Las Vegas at the weekend, rocking one of Kate Middleton's favorite designers and a quirky top knot hairdo for Weekend 14 of her highly-anticipated residency.

Adele and Kate Middleton aren't two names you hear in the same sentence every day, but when it comes to style, it looks like the two VIPs have more in common than you might think.

The British singer wowed audiences at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace on Friday and Saturday night, gracing the stage at the iconic Sin City venue in a gorgeous dress by Jenny Packham and an equally glamorous hairdo. The knockout outfit comes as Adele enters the final month of her Las Vegas residency, which commenced in November 2022 after being postponed at the last minute the previous January.

The 34-year-old superstar has treated fashion fans to a bounty of stunning ensembles since the concert series kicked off, rocking everything from that Stella McCartney wood pulp dress to the polka dot dress by Harris Reed for Nina Ricci. She's also worn pieces from a handful of international brands, with her galaxy black dress by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri and her black cady gown by Prada just two of the outfits to have hit style bloggers' radars in the past few months.

Adele kept the style standards high at her latest show, performing her chart-topping songs on March 3 and March 4 in a fitted black dress and a slicked-back hair knot.

"This hairstyle on her is so fun!" one person wrote underneath a photo of the look shared by Sami Knight, the LA hairstylist responsible for creating Adele's modern bun.

The Easy On Me singer's off-the-shoulder gown was custom-made by Jenny Packham, who also happens to be one of Kate Middleton's favorite designers.

A post shared by Sami Knight (@samiknighthair) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Princess of Wales has famously worn the British dressmaker's pieces on numerous occasions, stepping out in everything from her bespoke cocktail dresses to her sparkling evening gowns.

Kate Middleton most recently donned Jenny Packham at the BAFTA Awards in February, gracing the red carpet at London's Southbank Centre in a white, asymmetrical dress by the celebrity designer. The 41-year-old's bedazzled cape dress at King Charles's first state banquet in November, which she paired with the famous Lovers' Knot tiara, was also created by the talented Packham.

(Image credit: Getty)

Adele, who is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul, also has a history of wearing Jenny Packham.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Tottenham native wore a black, sequined dress with elbow-length sleeves by the designer to the 85th Annual Academy Awards in 2013, where she famously received an Oscar for Best Original Song after delighting critics with her stunning James Bond ballad, Skyfall.