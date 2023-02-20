Adele channels natural hair at Vegas show with 'springy curls' as she stuns in bedazzled rose dress

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Adele embraced her natural curls at the weekend, stepping out for Weekend 12 of her Las Vegas residency with a gorgeous new hairdo of 'springy' blonde coils.

The British singer has been killing it in the style department ever since her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace began last November - and it looks like she’s not about to stop any time soon.

From Adele’s Stella McCartney dress made from wood pulp to her Harris Reed polka dot gown, the 34-year-old’s wardrobe for Weekends With Adele has been one nonstop rotation of knockout outfits.

Adele has also been delighting fans with her dramatic hairdos in Sin City, all of which have been thoughtfully created to compliment her stunning fashion and makeup. Her latest Vegas performance saw the Grammy-winner grace the stage with a mane of curly blonde locks, courtesy of her personal hairdresser, Sami Knight.

A drastic change from the straight hair Adele wore with oversized sunglasses to watch Rihanna perform at the Super Bowl 2023 last Sunday, the style proves once again that there’s no look the English crooner can’t nail.

"It's great fun to see her experiment with this style," says Fiona McKim, Beauty Channel Editor at woman&home.com. "It feels like the antithesis to the undone beachy waves most of us default to when curling our hair. It’s super-groomed and deliberate-looking with springy curls that remind me of Runaway Bride-era Julia Roberts."

Adele's dramatic curls also appear to be a twist (geddit?) on her natural hair texture, which is actually wavy when left untreated.

Fans were quick to react to the gorgeous look, with many flooding Knight’s Instagram to share their approval.

"Absolutely stunning! Obsessed with the curls," one thrilled follower wrote.

Adele's dress for Weekend 12 of her Vegas residency was another source of excitement, with many fans gushing over the garment's feminine detailing.

Never one to shy away from the glitz and glamor, the Rolling in the Deep singer wore a black David Koma dress with a sweetheart neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves for the highly anticipated show. The bust of the custom-made piece was also bejeweled with crystal roses, adding the perfect touch of sparkle to an otherwise simple gown.

"It gave me Kate Winslet (Rose) from Titanic vibes," one impressed person wrote on Instagram. "Roses on the dress…perfect!"

For that extra bling, Adele accessorized her David Koma dress with a pair of Briony Raymond estate diamond earrings and a gorgeous gold bracelet. She also gave her makeup a glittery edge, adding a touch of silver to her signature black winged eyeliner.

