2024’s biggest trends revealed – from the styles we’ll be wearing to the perfect wedding and interior décor
Every year, Pinterest Predicts sets the biggest trends to watch out for in the coming year
They say one shouldn’t wish away their time, but as 2023 prepares for its final bow, we’re looking ahead at what we can expect from 2024.
From new fashion trends to the holiday destinations people will be jetting off to, Pinterest Predicts uses real consumer data to analyse what we’ll all be doing, wearing and seeing. They look at the search terms and styles real people start searching for and interacting with and pull it together for a perfect summary – giving people the opportunity to plan ahead and be right on trend for the new year.
For 2024, this includes things like a revival of classic jazz and swapping big plans for self-care moments.
Fashion trends in 2024
While it’s still important to build a capsule wardrobe for a guaranteed timeless quality, there’s no denying that certain aesthetics dominate the trends for a while (hello, quiet luxury).
Metallic fashion and beauty
Cool silver tones and bold chrome will be all the rage, so if you're looking to stay on trend, prepare to be shining in silvers, coppers and gold tones.
It's not just clothes that will get a metallic sheen - the Pinterest data suggests that metallic eye makeup and nail art is also on the rise.
Oversized accessories
Beauty and baubles will get bigger, bolder and bouncier in 2024.
Chunky hoops and sculptural jewellery are two of the biggest style favourites for this trend, so dig out your biggest earrings and show them off in the new year.
Blue beauty
Aquamarine make-up is back and bolder than ever.
This 60s style staple - including pastel blue eyeshadows and electric blue glam makeup - will give everyone a touch of retro glamour.
Interior design trends for 2024
Cafécore
In 2024, at-home coffee stations will become the new way to express yourself - or espresso yourself. People are searching for the likes of "café chalkboard" and "coffee station décor" to "coffee bar styling."
Kitsch kitchens
They say the party always moves to the kitchen. But sometimes, the kitchen is the party.
Dolly Parton's red and white kitchen might have beat the trend as, in 2024, vintage appliances and colourful kitchen accessories are expected to be in.
Minimalist design is out, kitsch in your kitchen is in.
The top style searches for Pinterest include
- Eclectic kitchen décor +50%
- Kitschy kitchen +75%
- Green kitchen paint +55%
- Eccentric kitchen +160%
- Retro pink kitchens +40%
Western Gothic
One of the more interesting emerging trends is Western Goth, which blends Americana chic with deep, moody hues.
Expect to see a surge in styles with sultry touches, such as dark fringes and even darker paints.
