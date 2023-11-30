Dolly Parton's red and white themed Christmas kitchen is beyond festive and *so* her

In an Instagram post, we got a look into the way Dolly Parton decorates her kitchen for the Christmas season, and we just love all of the red and white accents she included.

In case you didn't know, Dolly Parton is basically the queen of Christmas. She's given many interviews over the years about how much she adores the holiday, even revealing information like when the best time to start listening to Christmas music is. One other thing we've been majorly taking inspiration from in regards to Dolly is the way she decorates her kitchen for Christmas, which we've been thinking about since last year.

In an Instagram video posted to her account last year, she debuted a video in which she partnered with American baking brand Duncan Hines for the holidays, sharing some Christmas baking recipes she loves to serve around the Christmas season. We couldn't help but notice, though, just how festive she made her kitchen for Christmas, totally decking it out in red and white holiday accents from Christmas centrepieces, gingham curtains, and more.

Among the many holiday accents she put on display in her homey kitchen, she included lots and lots of red and white gingham linen accessories, like a red and white gingham tablecloth, as well as window curtains and towels of the same colour scheme.

She also featured some really homey and chic candlesticks in her holiday kitchen, finding a cream-coloured thick candlestick holder, and then placing some rather chubby red candles atop it for a cosy Christmas vibe. Totally decking out the kitchen further, she put more Christmassy items in her kitchen like a berry-laden red wreath that she hung below her cabinets - as well as a really kitschy but totally adorable peppermint themed red and white tree that she placed atop her kitchen counter.

Needless to say, the kitchen is truly Christmas Dolly personified - proving once again that she is the queen of Christmas. If you want to incorporate a similarly cute holiday theme to your kitchen - you're in luck - we found some products that can help you get a head start in ensuring that your kitchen is Christmas-ready. After all, if you're going to host a Christmas party this year, you want to make sure your decor is spot on!