“It’s a juggling act, but I find time for it” – 3 women share how they balance a day job with a side hustle

It's official, more and more of us are turning to side hustles.

An all-ages phenomenon, nearly 40% of Americans have a side hustle, according to LendingTree, with 60% of those who have one saying their life would be unaffordable without it. The stats are similar in the UK, with NatWest research revealing 45% of Brits are looking to start or grow a side hustle.

Among them are women in their 30s and 40s, many of whom are already comfortable in their established careers or families but take on supplementary work to boost their income, quell that “what now” phase of adulting, appease their curiosity, and foster creativity.

We spoke with three women who bit the bullet and let their ideas for a business become reality, setting up side hustles alongside their primary jobs.

How it all started

Paulomi Debnath owns jewellery brand, Handmade by Tinni (Image credit: Paulomi Debnath)

It’s sometimes that first step that can feel like the biggest one when you’re considering starting a small job in addition to an already full schedule.

Paulomi Debnath, 45, a mother living in London, had always been obsessed with jewellery – collecting, styling, and celebrating it – but working in global event management for 22 years, it hadn’t been a passion she had found time to pursue.

“When I turned 40, I decided to finally honour my lifelong love,” she tells us.

“I didn’t set out with a business plan or a grand vision – just a burning urge to create something joyful and meaningful. I started experimenting with organic cotton rope, inspired by my Indian heritage, love for colour, and passion for traditional crafts like knotting and macramé. At first, I made pieces just for myself, but friends and colleagues began to notice and soon asked if they could buy them too. That was the very first spark.”

She launched Handmade by Tinni in 2020, just before the pandemic.

“As the world slowed, I had the unexpected gift of time to explore, design, and build.”

Over in Port Richey, Florida, Cassie Brooks, 41, is an accounting analyst and mother to a 10-year-old son by day. By night, she writes. Cassie had always wanted to be an author, having dabbled in poetry, journalling and writing groups, but it was only five years ago that she felt she wanted to give it a real go, and signed up to a writing course.

“The whole writing journey changed my entire life, including my spirituality, which eventually led me to writing a series of children's books based on conversations with my son to encourage readers, young and old, to be authentically who they are,” she tells us.

A creative outlet

Ivy Ngeow, 55, an architect and mother to two, had also always loved writing, but she had been very strong in maths and went into architecture as a career instead.

Craving creativity, she’s written for decades alongside her job to fulfil her innate desire for it. “I wanted to create, have an outlet outside architecture, and make pocket money,” she tells us.

“Outside work, I wrote and submitted short stories and articles to radio, competitions, publishers and magazines. I was paid every time my submission was accepted. I got a real buzz from seeing my byline.”

Though she went on to find success with novel writing, winning several prizes, she chose to keep writing as a side hustle.

“When I considered the volatility and insecurity of a writing career, it was not viable or realistic as a full-time profession.”

A juggling act

Ivy Ngeow is an architect, writer and mother of two (Image credit: Ivy Ngeow)

With a main job and side hustle, plus all the other aspects of life that need attention, fitting in a second job can be a real chore. Does it have to be?

“It’s definitely a juggling act – and some days are more chaotic than others – but I truly believe when you love something, you find the time for it,” says Paulomi.

“In the evenings, once work is done and dinner is cleared, I switch roles. I usually sit on my sofa in the living room, ropes in hand, making jewellery while watching my favourite shows on TV.

It’s my creative unwind time – a little pocket of joy and relaxation after a busy day. The process is soothing, almost meditative, and it brings me back to myself. But weekends are my most productive time for the business.”

Ivy trains her mind to be “active,” to keep up with the demands of two jobs and parenthood, by fitting in 40 minutes of reading every day.

“And when I have ideas, I write them down no matter where I am or what I am doing or if it is bad. I always have a notebook,” Ivy says. “A bad idea is better than none. I wake up every day at 5:30am to write, or write the first draft on weekends.

“I answer messages like an everyday text or email. Respond on breaks or lunch break or during intentional planning time during the week or weekends,” Cassie says. “Most of it can be done over the phone. That makes this easier.”

The not-so-great parts

Just like any job, side hustles have aspects that aren’t likable.

Cassie says it’s all the “extra things” you have to do as an author that takes up her time.

“There are aspects that are overwhelming and cause sleepless nights,” she says. “But you manage to juggle it all if it’s something you want.”

Paulomi often feels exhausted – there is no “sugar coating” that, she says. “Working a demanding full-time job, running a creative business, and being a mum is a lot. There are definitely days when I feel stretched thin or moments when I wonder how I’ll get everything done.”

While some artists sail through the business aspects of their side hustle, Ivy says she finds it “most disagreeable.”

“All side hustles include social media, blogging, promo, PR campaigns, book-keeping, admin, content creating, subs, memberships, advertising and live and online events.

"Just a list this long shows that it is a job in itself. These extra bits should be called the third hustle.”

Making a profit

Having a little cushion of money from a side hustle could top up life’s necessary expenses or pay for treats.

“It’s about the little luxuries and experiences I get to create for my family that might not always fit into the regular budget,” Paulomi says. “Plus, having that bit of extra income gives me a cushion at the end of the year – a sense of security and freedom that’s really reassuring.

"It means I can invest back into the business or save for family goals without dipping into our core finances.”

Cassie uses the money she makes to “give back to communities” she advocates for.

Personal fulfilment

Accountant, mother to Elijah and writer Cassie Brooks says her side hustle writing children's books has given her purpose (Image credit: Cassie Brooks)

More than anything, having a side hustle can fill a void left by a primary job.

Paulomi says it connects her to her Indian roots and her lifelong love of jewellery. “It makes me feel empowered, proud, and hopeful,” she says. “Empowered because I’m building something of my own. Proud because I’m sharing craft and culture in a meaningful way. And hopeful because I believe creativity can inspire and uplift not just me, but others too.”

Having wanted to write as a child in Malaysia, Ivy is fulfilling her lifelong dream that has given her “rich experiences.”

Cassie, meanwhile, says that having a side hustle has given her control over her dreams. “I get to see something I created come to life and make a difference. It gives me purpose and allows me to speak into other areas I wouldn't normally have the opportunity to do so, and that makes a difference.”

Advice for anyone getting started

“Remember why you are doing it,” says Cassie. “Write it down and put it somewhere you will see it every day so that when things are hard, because there will be hard and overwhelming days, that you remember why you started this.”

Ivy says if you are losing sleep over something you haven’t achieved, it might be time to give that side hustle a try.

“If you have a passion, you should pursue it, because if not, it will pursue you anyway. It is not too early or too late.”

Paulomi’s most important suggestion? “Don’t pursue a side hustle that directly competes with your main job. That’s not just a conflict of interest – it’s ethically murky and can damage trust in your workplace. You can plan, learn, and even build the foundation for your dream business while still in a full-time role – but it’s essential to keep clear boundaries.”