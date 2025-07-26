"When I first joined The Magic Circle, all I could see were white-haired men in ties... now I'm its first female chair"

"I saw magic for the first time when I was eight and was instantly obsessed. After that, I spent all my pocket money on tricks," remembers Laura London, now 41.

"I had every Marvin’s Magic set possible and performed to anyone who was willing to watch. When I was accepted into The Magic Circle, the world-famous society for magicians, I couldn’t have been more thrilled.

"I was so eager, I did my exam on my 18th birthday and found out that I had passed just a few days later, becoming its youngest-ever female member."

A post shared by Great Big Story (@greatbigstory) A photo posted by on

"However, walking through the famous doors of its HQ near London’s Euston for the first time, I wasn’t sure it was right for me. I was a scarlet-haired, Mohawk-styled punk. All I could see were white-haired men in ties, very few women – and one of those was working behind the bar.

"I’m fortunate that as I left, I bumped into a legendary female magician called Fay Presto, who persuaded me to give the society a chance, and she went on to become my close friend and mentor.

"I made many more friends through The Magic Circle – they are like my second family. Not only did they teach me tricks and how to perform, I also learnt how to turn my hobby into a successful career.

"I started out demonstrating tricks on the magic stand in Covent Garden, before becoming a full-time performer."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Laura on stage with Jonathan Ross (Image credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

"I sometimes wish I could go back and tell my younger self that it’s all going to work out. Teenage me would never believe that one day I’d be flown out to perform at New Year’s Eve celebrations on Niyama Island in the Maldives or that I’d be entertaining the Royal Family at Windsor Castle!

"Last year, I was voted The Magic Circle’s first female chair, a complete surprise and honour. Having left school at 15 with no qualifications, I wasn’t sure I’d succeed at anything, let alone take on a prestigious role like this. I’m so glad that I didn’t listen to those who doubted my abilities when I was younger.

"I’m surprised both at how much I am enjoying it and how good I seem to be at leading this council of enthusiastic, talented magicians. We have big plans to host more events at HQ, and are working to attract younger, more diverse groups into magic with our young magicians initiative.

"While only 5% of Magic Circle members are female, 15% of our Young Magicians Club are young girls. I’m so proud that the society is at the forefront of encouraging more women to join this wonderful industry."