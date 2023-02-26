20 best gifts for mom on Amazon with next day delivery for last minute shoppers

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Need some last minute Amazon gifts for mom? We’ve all been there. Our pick of the best gifts for mom on Amazon below are all available with next-day delivery options and have been carefully chosen for their practicality, uniqueness or popularity to ensure that it will not only arrive on time but that your mom will love it too.

Whether you’re hunting for the best birthday gifts for mom on Amazon and need a great 50th or 60th birthday gift, or you're looking for the best Mother’s Day gifts, these heartfelt and thoughtful presents should do the trick.

We know life can get busy and important dates sneak up on you, so the best gifts for mom on Amazon we've highlighted below will all arrive in one day and are eligible for Amazon Prime’s next-day delivery. Just in case you need your gift to arrive in hurry! For affordable gift ideas, why not check out the latest perfume deals or air fryer deals as found by the expert woman&home shopping team?

The best gifts for mom on Amazon with next day delivery 2023

(opens in new tab) 1. AeroGarden Harvest For the mom who loves cooking with fresh herbs, an AeroGarden is a great gift for gardeners and can be right on her kitchen counter today with Amazon Prime delivery. An indoor garden is great because no matter the season, she can grow up to six herbs and veggies at once. And if she's a green thumb in training, no worries. This Aerogarden is beginner-friendly with its control panel that tells you when to water, add plant food, and automatically turns the garden's LED growing light on and off.

AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb and Seed Pod Kit (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 2. Mulberry Silk Pillowcase After sleeping on this smooth pillowcase and waking up with no frizzy hair and not in a sweat, we were left wondering why we didn't get a silk pillowcase a long time ago. Silk has many hair and skin benefits, such as preventing wrinkles, hydrating the skin, and protecting your hair from breakage and frizz. It's the perfect gift because your mom might not buy this for herself, but will love it once she has one.

Zimasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 3. Dragon Glassware Stemless Wine Glasses After she opens this simple yet elegant stemless wine glass set, you can fill these two glasses with your favorite wine and cheers to her being the best mom. These aren't just regular stemless wine glasses. They have indentations where your fingers tend to rest naturally, making them comfortable and easy to grip. Your mom's kitchen cabinet just got fuller and cuter.

Dragon Glassware Stemless Wine Glasses Clear with Finger Indentations (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 4. La Jolíe Muse Candle You can never go wrong when gifting the best scented candles as they not only look luxurious and gorgeous on the outside but are filled with long-lasting and delicious scented soy wax on the inside. This candle has a 90-hour burn time and comes in five scents, all of which are made of natural soy wax. And if your mom is eco-conscious, this candle comes in a glass jar that can be reused and filled with all her favorite trinkets. Based on the 2,738 five-star reviews, we're confident this will be your mom's new favorite home fragrance.

La Jolie Muse Large Scented Candle at Amazon for $35.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 5. GHD Unplugged Cordless Styler Our beauty editors voted this one of the best cordless hair straighteners and your mom is guaranteed to feel grateful if she receives this ghd Unplugged Cordless Styler. Its compact size makes it easy to throw in your tote or work bag if your hair needs a quick touch-up. And yes, this cordless hair tool straightens really well. With just a few passes, our tester's hair was bone straight. So if your mom's always on the go or simply hates tangled cords, definitely add the ghd Unplugged Cordless Styler to your basket.

(opens in new tab) 6. Foreo Luna Mini 3 Every mom deserves a day for herself to relax and rejuvenate. And buying your mom a skincare device that cleanses and massages your face is a great way to invest in her self-care. The Foreo Luna is one of our hand-picked beauty gift ideas. It has 12 massage settings, all while cleaning your pores from oil and dirt.

(opens in new tab) 7. Stress Less & Self Care Cards Another self-care gift? Well, you can never have too many. If your mom is all about health and wellness, she’ll love going through a box of cards catered to mental health. The Stress Relief and Self Care Cards are like therapy in a box. The box features 52 exercises to help with anxiety, stress, and self-care. She’ll appreciate how much you care for her mental welbeing.

(opens in new tab) 8. BlenderBottle Strada Insulated Shaker Cup Whether she’s always in the gym or enjoys morning runs, an insulated water bottle is the perfect gift for the fitness mom who likes her water ice-cold even after a two-hour workout. The insulated Blender Bottle Strada Shaker Cup is great for water, and the included Blender ball whisk is perfect for blending smoothies. And thanks to its stainless steel insulation, her smoothie will be chilly all day because no one likes a warm smoothie. For more options, see our guide to the best water bottles to buy in 2023.

(opens in new tab) 9. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Socks With their plush CozyChic fabric, Barefoot Dreams makes some of the best one-of-a-kind blankets. And with the same super soft fabric, your mom can step into the warmest pair of socks in her drawer. Made of 97% polyester and Barefoot Dreams’s CozyChic fabric, you’ll never see her without these socks on a cold day again.

(opens in new tab) 10. Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation Whether she’s like my mom and constantly tells Alexa to play Beyoncé, or wants to know the forecast for the week, this Echo Dot will always be in use. This compact voice-controlled speaker can play whatever song your heart desires, set alarms, connect to other smart home devices, and set timers for cooking. Alexa, set reminder for next year's Mother's Day gift!

(opens in new tab) 11. Nespresso Medium Roast Vertuo Coffee Pods (30 count) From one Nespresso owner to another, if your mom owns a Nespresso machine, believe me when I say she will love and appreciate receiving three Nespresso coffee pod sleeves. With only 10 coffee pods per sleeve, I find myself having to restock after a week, which gets expensive. So being given pods is always a welcome gift. You can never go wrong with a simple medium roast. Your mom will be able to make any specialty drink her heart desires. And with Amazon Prime delivery, she'll be able to brew a new cup of coffee by tomorrow.

nespresso Medium Roast VertuoLine Coffee Pods 30 count (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 12. Vivitest Ceramic Diffuser If she enjoys having her home filled with the subtle mist of essential oils, I highly recommend the Vivitest Ceramic Diffuser. As someone who has tested the best essential oil diffusers, this is hands down number one on my list. And is the perfect dupe to the cult-favorite Vitruvi Stone Diffuser. This minimal and sleek ceramic diffuser dispenses essential oils nicely in small to large-sized rooms. Its 100ml can diffuse for up to five hours, while the 250ml is for eight hours.

(opens in new tab) 13. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover If your mom is a bookworm, she's most likely heard of one of today's most popular authors, Colleen Hoover, and her best-selling book, It Ends With Us. I recently received this book as a gift, and let's just say I'm now on the Colleen Hoover bandwagon. This romance novel is about a girl named Lily who's a recent graduate and just starting the life she's worked hard for. She falls in love with what she feels is the perfect man, who later comes with flaws that leave her unsure. Her life throws a curveball when her first love, Atlas, reappears and comes back into the picture.

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 14. QUQIYSO French Press Coffee Maker Whether she's new to the coffee world or is an espresso connoisseur, the best french press coffee makers are easy to use and create bold, delicious, and flavorful coffee. This stainless steel french press coffee maker will not only look gorgeous sitting on your mom's kitchen counter, but it's super affordable and has over 5,000 five-star reviews, making it the perfect gift for coffee lovers.

(opens in new tab) 15. Fitbit Inspire 3 With a new one coming out every year, choosing the best Fitbit can be hard, especially one simple enough for your mom if she isn't the most tech-savvy. That's why the Fitbit Inspire 3 is the perfect gift for mom. It's simple but still includes all the important tracking features, such as your stress level, exercise activity, sleep activity, and phone connectivity. And its minimal and sleek design will look great with any attire.

(opens in new tab) 16. Esarora Ice Roller Mom's are notorious for waking up early, so a few passes with this ice face roller will definitely wake up her up while getting rid of the under-eye puffiness. Rated as one of the best facial rollers, the Esarora Ice Roller is easy to use, feels amazing on the skin, and is super affordable.

(opens in new tab) 17. Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation Anyone will love receiving a pair of Apple AirPods. They're lightweight, minimal, durable, and, the best part, wireless. So, no more tangled headphones at the bottom of her purse or the headache of getting caught on gym equipment. And with the noise cancellation feature, she'll feel like she's at the concert of her favorite band.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 18. The Comfy Original A blanket turned into an oversized hoodie? Sounds like every mom's dream. I was gifted a Comfy a couple years ago, and it's still my favorite piece loungewear to wear. Its soft sherpa interior and fleece exterior will keep her so warm and cozy she's not going to want to take it off.

The Comfy THE COMFY Original Oversized Microfiber and Sherpa Wearable Blanket (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 19. TheraICE Head Gel Ice Wrap The TheraICE Head Gel Ice Wrap is a practical yet unique gift for mom on Amazon. Simply freeze the cap for two hours inside its included bag, place it on your head and eyes, and enjoy the 360 degrees natural cooling. With over 16,000 five-star reviews expressing how pleasurable this ice head wrap, we're confident your mom we'll love it.

(opens in new tab) 20. Ascot Electric Tea Kettle I never knew how much I needed an electric tea kettle until I got one. It makes heating up water so much easier and quicker. No more waiting for your pot to finish boiling water or microwaving a cup of water. This cute, cordless kettle boils your water within minutes. This is also makes a great housewarming gift.

Ascot stainless steel electric tea kettle (opens in new tab)

Can you return gifts bought on Amazon?

Yes, you can return most Amazon items within 30 days of delivery via a choice of return options. It is important to note that although most Amazon sellers have the same return policy as Amazon, some individual sellers may have slightly different return policies.

Amazon does provide a list of non-returnable items (opens in new tab), which includes gift cards, certain jewelry orders and grocery items.