Genius tips that will help you look better in photos

Whether you have a photoshoot or event coming up or find yourself constantly despairing at how you look in photos, these tips will help you look your best.

You know what it's like. You put on your favourite dress, style your hair, and ensure your makeup looks just right. You look in the mirror and you're feeling good. But then when you see the photographs, it just doesn't line up with what you see yourself.

There are a few reasons for this. Mirrors show us a flipped version of ourselves and we're probably a bit more relaxed posing in front of it. We can look completely different in photos depending on the lighting, lens, camera quality and whether or not we're posing, relaxed or caught off-guard. So, the first step if you don't like a portrait of yourself is to try reversing it. It won't make the image better but it might feel more familiar to you. Failing that, try these tips - from finding the perfect setting to smart hair and makeup tricks.

How to look better in photos (even if you feel awkward in front of the camera)

Try a bright lipstick

Bright lipstick comes up really well in photographs, as opposed to nude shades which can sometimes look a little washed out. Bright reds look particularly good, instantly injecting glamour and confidence into any shot. Long-lasting matte lipsticks or ones with a slight sheen will work best, rather than high-shine formulas - and ensure you choose a shade that matches your undertone.

Our favourite red lipsticks to try today...

Avoid overhead lighting

Lighting is everything when it comes to taking a good photo. And overhead lighting, generally speaking, is not your friend.

“I always tell my clients to avoid overhead or direct lighting, which might provide ugly shadows against the face, especially under the eyes and chin,” advises Julia Pukhalskaia, fashion stylist and CEO at Mermaid Way.

Try to incorporate movement into your poses

Static poses can look a bit stiff and awkward if you’re not completely comfortable in front of the camera, so try to incorporate some movement into your shot. It can be as simple as walking towards the camera or moving your head.

Practice in front of a mirror

It's worth practicing your poses at home first, especially if you have a shoot booked in, or a big event coming up. "Take some test shots at home, play around with expressions in the mirror, and get comfortable seeing yourself on camera. The more familiar it feels, the more relaxed you’ll be on the day," advises Rachel, founder of Rachel Mullins Photography.

Keep your hands soft

Stiff, awkward hands can have a huge impact on photos, visibly showing any feelings of discomfort. Keep your hands soft, avoiding any tension. "Keep your hands light and natural, resting them on your lap, holding an object, or gently tucking them in pockets," advises professional photographer Rachel Mullins. "Avoid pressing them flat against your body."

Identify your favourite photo of yourself and copy it

Look through your camera roll and identify some photos you like of yourself and analyse what you like about them. Try to replicate the lighting or poses next time someone gets out the camera.

Skincare prep is key

If you want your makeup to look good, skin prep is essential. Ensure you cleanse, moisturise your face, prime and use SPF if you’re shooting outside. A translucent powder and setting spray will set your makeup, ensuring it doesn’t melt or slide under lighting too.

Sunscreen can look a little chalky if you’re shooting with a flash indoors, so feel free to skip this step if you’re shooting in the studio or indoors.

Try a 45 degree angle

It's important to get your angles right - both behind and in front of the camera! "In studio conditions, posing the model at around 45 degrees to avoid direct-flash lighting on the face would create beautiful, even lighting without the risk of overexposure on any part of the skin," says fashion stylist Julia Pukhalskaia.

Lift your chin and extend your neck

If you feel self-conscious about your chin in photos, simply stretch your neck, lift your chin and slightly push your head forward. This flattering pose also projects confidence. "Lifting the chin slightly and extending the neck will help to minimise any unwanted double chin or neck folds,” advises fashion stylist Julia Pukhalskaia.

Try the "natural lean"

Photographer Rachel Mullins, who has photographed famous faces including the late Queen, Dame Judy Dench and Tom Jones, advises trying the 'natural lean' for a relaxed, natural look. To do it, shift your weight slightly to one side, relaxing your shoulders. "Leaning against something (a wall, a table) also helps create a casual, effortless look," adds Rachel.

Selfie? Shoot from above

There is an art to the perfect selfie, but it’s not a difficult one to master. Simply raise your camera above eye level for a slimming effect that draws emphasis to your eyes.

Try a matte foundation

While we all want healthy glowy skin, matte and powder foundations generally photograph better. This is because they create a more even look and minimise shine - especially in bright lighting. So, if you’re getting a headshot taken or have a shoot planned, consider a great full-coverage foundation with a matte finish.

Use props

If you feel awkward in front of the camera and aren’t sure what to do with your hands, use props! At an event, this can be something as simple as just holding a glass of champagne.

Watch your posture

Good posture is key to a great photo. Sit or stand up straight, and keep your shoulders straight and relaxed. This will project confidence and lead to a better photo overall.

Avoid facing the camera directly

“Your pose and posture are essential to how you appear in a photograph," says fashion stylist Julia Pukhalskaia, advising to turn your body away from the camera at about 30 degrees, rather than facing it directly.

"The effect tends to be somehow more natural and therefore slimming while providing depth to the image."

This works particularly well in studio photography, but you can also try it in candid, outdoor photos.

Smile with your eyes

Your eyes are the window to your soul, so smiling with your eyes - or smizing - is key for a great photo that projects warmth. Coined by supermodel Tyra Banks, first you need to loosen up (try shaking your body or laughing). Then, crinkle your eyes without smiling, tilt your chin down, face the camera and subtly lift the corners of your mouth. Practice it in front of a mirror!

Wear bold, rich colours

"Popular choices include rich, bold colours such as deep reds, royal blues, or emerald greens, which are highly dramatic and modern, while pastel and neutral tones are more old-fashioned and subtle," advises fashion stylist Julia Pukhalskaia.

However, it's also important to pay attention to your environment - for example, the model here is wearing pastel blue, but against the cornflower blue wall, the effect is super impactful and striking. Indoors, against a white wall, the effect would be entirely different.

Try the "S-Curve pose"

Symmetrical poses can sometimes look a little stiff and unnatural, so instead, try the "S-Curve pose". This is achieved by shifting your body slightly into a flowing 'S' shape. "Create shape by angling your body slightly and shifting one foot forward. This adds dimension and is super flattering," says photographer Rachel Mullins.

Take lots of photos

We’re big advocates of taking as many photos as possible. Some of them are bound to work, and you’ll generally relax the more you take. The worst case scenario is that you’ll capture some happy memories - even if the photos aren’t the most flattering.

Don’t be afraid to go heavy on the blusher or contour

If you have a photo session planned, don’t be afraid to go a little heavier on your blusher or contour. While it may not look particularly natural in real life, these products will pop on camera - especially if you’re using flash, which can sometimes wash out your features.

Be yourself

Photos should represent who you are - so be yourself! Don’t worry too much about the final result and try to relax when you’re getting your photograph taken. Similarly, don't wear clothes or makeup you're not comfortable in, as you'll feel (and look) more tense than usual.

Avoid bright whites or neon shades

If you have a studio shoot booked in, it's particularly important to consider what to wear first. "Avoid super bright whites and neon shades, these can wash you out or create harsh contrasts,” advises photographer Rachel Mullins.

Clean your camera

A simple but important tip: always clean your lens! This is especially important for your phone camera lenses, as you’d be surprised just how dirty they can get and how this changes the quality of your photographs. A spray of window cleaner and paper towel or tissue will do the trick.

Take advantage of natural light

It’s important to take advantage of the light you have, and if you can utilise natural light instead of using flash, do. Taking photos with the light source behind the camera will create a soft, flattering effect, too.

Think about something that makes you happy

Got a professional shoot booked in? Then it's important to build rapport with your photographer and try to relax as much as possible. "Think about something that makes you happy, chat with your photographer, or play your favourite music to set the mood. The more relaxed and natural you feel, the more that confidence will shine through in your photos," advises photographer Rachel Mullins.

Avoid busy patterns

"For colours, avoid anything too busy or loud that might distract from the face, keeping in mind that solid colours, especially those that offset your skin tone, tend to be best," says fashion stylist Julia Pukhalskaia.

Pay attention to the background

Think about the overall composition of your photograph. Using the rule of thirds will create a visually interesting photo, meaning you want your subject (you) in the left or right third of the image. Keep the rest of the image uncluttered to avoid pulling attention.

Try a pair of false eyelashes

If you’re getting a portrait taken and want to make your eyes really pop, consider using a pair of false eyelashes - ideally individual cluster lashes. Even if you use the best mascara, lashes can sometimes disappear under a strong flash, so putting on some falsies will really help your eyes pop.

Make the most of golden hour

Whether you want to take the perfect selfie at home or have a shoot arranged, photos taken during golden hour (the first hour after sunset or the hour before sunrise) will always look beautiful.

"The soft, diffuse lighting of the golden hour or from a softbox provides the ideal setting for flattering the skin tones and hiding imperfections. It gives a soft, diffuse wash on the face to differentiate the natural luster of the skin,” advises stylist Julia Pukhalskaia.

Use blotting sheets

If you’re prone to oily skin that shows up shiny in photos, blotting sheets are your friend! Pop them in your handbag and touch up just before you take photos.

Do some homework

Whether you have a shoot coming up or are tired of always looking awkward in photos, do some research on the best way to pose and take time to look through photographs of other people that you like. How are they posing? What’s their posture like? Doing a little homework can do wonders for your technique (and confidence!).

Smile!

"While a genuine smile is best, if you find it hard to pose naturally, if all else fails, take a deep breath and exhale as you smile, it instantly softens your face," advises photographer Rachel Mullins.

Tuck your tongue behind your teeth

For a flattering, natural pose, place the tip of your tongue on the roof of your mouth, just behind your two front teeth, and smile. This will make your smile look super natural and adds a bit of definition to your jawline.