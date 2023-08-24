Astrologers reveal the star sign that's 'luckiest' in love - where is yours on the list?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There's no denying that some of us are luckier in love than others but is it all written in the stars? Astrologers believe it is, revealing the star signs that are 'luckiest in love'.

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman teamed up with Psychic World to provide individual readings for each star sign’s luckiness in love and we're frankly a little disappointed by the results.

In the bottom place is Aquarius who they deem to have a 40% chance of being lucky in love. As an Aquarian myself, this is a heavy blow indeed, but not necessarily surprising as our own resident astrologer has previously admitted that "Aquarius love is not for the faint of heart."

Explaining this finding, Honigman says, “With a strong humanitarian streak, those born under the sign of the Water-bearer are wise beyond their years. They begin a relationship as if it is a 30-year marriage, so they miss out on the initial exciting stage.” It’s not all bad for Aquarians though, Virgos are here to save the day as the most compatible sign to pair up with. So keep a look out for the Virgos this season.

On the other end of the scale, and the sign most lucky in love is Taurus. Taureans are ruled by Venus, the planet of love, meaning love is second nature to them.

Honigman and the team explain that Taurus are born under the sign of the Bull therefore they will never find themselves alone. They say, “Taureans love a love that lasts and lasts, as they're a very calm and patient sign, so they won't get annoyed with their partner's little quirks.” It’s a good day to be a Taurus.

Landing in second place on the list are Libras, who are also ruled by Venus and are known for being elegance personified. Libras are both personable and friendly, whilst also being born under the sign of the scales so they never struggle to land a date. The experts say that if you’re a Libra you will take particular care in your appearance and expect the same of those you date.

Not only are Taurus and Libras the top two star signs when it comes to being lucky in love, but they are also the most compatible with each other. Taureans are the perfect stable partner, which is right at the top of the checklist for Libra’s desired green flags.

To find out what's in store for your star sign romantically this year, read our Love horoscope 2023 and if things aren't looking so bright, don't worry. If you find yourself single this autumn, that's all the more blanket for you.