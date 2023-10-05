Kate shares her 'worry' over painful injury on latest outing - and the cause of injury is weirdly cute

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Catherine sported a tracksuit for her outing today with Disability Rugby League players in East Yorkshire, and even joined them in a training session - but not before disclosing her prior hand injury that she incurred a few weeks ago.

As we all are well aware by now, Kate Middleton is quite the sporty lady. She does all sorts of athletic activities on the regular to stay fit and help keep her athletic figure in tip-top shape, including running, playing tennis (she's even played a match with Roger Federer), abseiling, and more.

It only makes sense, then, that the stylish royal would seek out opportunities to connect with local athletes - including the Disability Rugby League players in East Yorkshire, who spectacularly play rugby in wheelchairs.

(Image credit: https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/catherine-princess-of-wales-during-a-rugby-league-news-photo/1718814471?adppopup=true)

Looking happy as can be, Kate joined the players for a training session, showing her support for Rugby League Inclusivity Day at Allam Sports Centre. But, before the Princess took part in the sporty activities and strapped into her wheelchair, she had to disclose that she had a minor hand injury.

"I'm worried about my finger, but willing to try," Kate told one of the players while on the court.

If you look closely at the image, you can see Kate's right hand has a small bandage on it, wrapped around two fingers - an injury believed to be from playing on the trampoline with her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis a few weeks ago.

She didn't let the apparent injury stop her from participating in the match with her new friends, however.

England's coach even spoke to just how talented Kate is, according to the Daily Mail, saying, "She took to manoeuvring the chair really quickly. I'm not just saying this because it's her, but it's the first time I've ever seen anyone score a conversion at their first attempt."

(Image credit: https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/catherine-princess-of-wales-during-a-rugby-league-news-photo/1718810528?adppopup=true)

In the image above, you can literally see Kate hitting the ball with the hand she had previously injured - proving that nothing will hold her back from making a glorious athletic display or attending a community event!

Ditching her usual power suits and dresses, she opted for an extremely casual track suit today so she could be comfy for play - but still managed to have a super chic hairstyle of a perfectly coiffed side ponytail. She also wore some of her favourite white trainers - a staple wardrobe item for Kate through all seasons.