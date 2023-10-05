Kate shares her 'worry' over painful injury on latest outing - and the cause of injury is weirdly cute
While at a training session with the Disability Rugby League players in East Yorkshire, the Princess expressed some concern about her prior hand injury
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Catherine sported a tracksuit for her outing today with Disability Rugby League players in East Yorkshire, and even joined them in a training session - but not before disclosing her prior hand injury that she incurred a few weeks ago.
As we all are well aware by now, Kate Middleton is quite the sporty lady. She does all sorts of athletic activities on the regular to stay fit and help keep her athletic figure in tip-top shape, including running, playing tennis (she's even played a match with Roger Federer), abseiling, and more.
It only makes sense, then, that the stylish royal would seek out opportunities to connect with local athletes - including the Disability Rugby League players in East Yorkshire, who spectacularly play rugby in wheelchairs.
Looking happy as can be, Kate joined the players for a training session, showing her support for Rugby League Inclusivity Day at Allam Sports Centre. But, before the Princess took part in the sporty activities and strapped into her wheelchair, she had to disclose that she had a minor hand injury.
"I'm worried about my finger, but willing to try," Kate told one of the players while on the court.
If you look closely at the image, you can see Kate's right hand has a small bandage on it, wrapped around two fingers - an injury believed to be from playing on the trampoline with her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis a few weeks ago.
She didn't let the apparent injury stop her from participating in the match with her new friends, however.
England's coach even spoke to just how talented Kate is, according to the Daily Mail, saying, "She took to manoeuvring the chair really quickly. I'm not just saying this because it's her, but it's the first time I've ever seen anyone score a conversion at their first attempt."
In the image above, you can literally see Kate hitting the ball with the hand she had previously injured - proving that nothing will hold her back from making a glorious athletic display or attending a community event!
Ditching her usual power suits and dresses, she opted for an extremely casual track suit today so she could be comfy for play - but still managed to have a super chic hairstyle of a perfectly coiffed side ponytail. She also wore some of her favourite white trainers - a staple wardrobe item for Kate through all seasons.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Kate Middleton shows off sporty credentials in navy blue tracksuit and white trainers for latest active outing
The Princess of Wales swapped suits for practical activewear and trainers as she took part in drills and training during her latest engagement
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans and tucked T-shirt look is the effortlessly cool style we've been searching for
Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans are the perfect trousers to elevate any casual ensemble
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Charlotte's 'girlie' moments with Kate Middleton revealed - plus the teen relative who's the perfect role model
Like mother, like daughter!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
George, Charlotte and Louis's 'intense' school schedule might surprise you - but Lambrook is the 'perfect choice' for the Wales family
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all attend Lambrook School in Berkshire
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton was once told she looked 'fit' during a 'mortifying' celebrity encounter
A celeb told the Princess of Wales she looked 'fit' during a special event... And he was 'mortified'
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton once teamed a cowboy hat with a chic floral shirt and we're pretty obsessed
Kate once went super Western in a cowboy hat and floral shirt
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
In a rare style moment, Carole, Pippa, and Kate Middleton matched in chic black and beige outfits
Carole, Pippa and Kate Middleton once looked so coordinated for a very special day
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The title Kate Middleton took from Princess Margaret because of her and William's go-to place for romantic getaways
The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be big fans of one particular Caribbean island
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The unconventional gift pregnant Kate Middleton was once given by a young fan
Prince William was given a rather strange gift to give his wife Catherine when she was pregnant with Prince Louis
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's fashion choice that proves she's 'down-to-earth' and 'just like us'
The Princess of Wales's choice of jewellery says a lot about her down-to-earth nature, according to a royal expert
By Caitlin Elliott Published