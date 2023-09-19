These are the best candles on Amazon, according to reviews

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for a new home fragrance? It's a good thing the best candles on Amazon exist. From cult-favorite fragrance brands to highly-rated affordable picks, there are endless options to saturate your home with.

Whether you're looking for a fall candle to bring in the warm and cozy season or a fresh, clean fragrance you can burn year-round, you can shop all the best scented candles right from Amazon. But with thousands of options to choose from and not being unable to get a whiff for yourself, finding the best can be a challenge.

Fortunately, we've spared our noses and spent hours scrolling through endless pages and reading thousands of Amazon reviews to help you find the very best candles on the market.

The 26 best candles on Amazon - according to thousands of reviews

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Best fall candle on Amazon Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $24.99 Size: 22oz Burn time: 110-150 hours Notes: Cinnamon, apple, vanilla, nutmeg, clove, green leaf Today's Best Deals $24.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Over 47,000 five-star Amazon reviews + Large 22oz glass jar + Warm, fall scent + Wicks made with 100% natural fibers Reasons to avoid - Can be hard to light when candle gets low

Searching for the best autumn candle to kickstart the cozy season? Look no further. Yankee Candle's Autumn Wreath is packed with all the warm, sweet scents that remind you of fall, such as apple, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a base of woody notes and vanilla.

Along with the candle's high burn time and long-lasting scent, the brand's large candles come in a 22oz glass jar, allowing you to light this one-wick candle for many fall seasons. And based on the 47,870 five-star Amazon reviews and the 1,234 on Yankee Candle's website, this is a rich yet subtle scent that's perfect for early fall and Christmas.

What the reviews say: "Fall doesn’t truly begin in our house until I light this candle. It is the essence of Autumn. These candles always arrive well-packed in the manufacturer’s cushioned box. I love this brand of candles, and this scent is amazing for cool fall days." - Jill

(Image credit: Glade)

2. Glade Vanilla Passion Fruit + Hawaiian Breeze Best budget candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: $4.64 Size: 3.4oz Burn time: 23 hours Notes: Passion fruit, creamy vanilla, coconut water, pineapple, hibiscus, peach nectar Today's Best Deals $4.64 at Amazon Reasons to buy + 2-in-1 Glad scent + Affordable + Refreshing, tropical scent + Strong scent power Reasons to avoid - Tends to burn fast - Short burn time

If you can care less about luxury candle brands and just want something that will fill your home with a lovely scent that doesn't cost over $20, then this 2-in-1 Glade candle is right up your alley. Only cost $5 after tax, Glade's Vanilla Passion Fruit Hawaiian Breeze scented candle will fill your space with notes of pineapple, hibiscus, vanilla, and passion fruit.

Although this candle is described as a tropical vacation in a glass, according to reviewers, it does burn quickly. But the cheap price tag makes up for it, allowing you to buy two or more.

What the reviews say: "I am infatuated with this candle and the scent. Even before lighting and unwrapping the package, you can smell it. The smell is bold but not like the scents that will give one a headache. This smell gives tropical scents comfort and more. I have found my favorite candle and will only be getting this candle. They better never stop making this candle. Highly Recommend." - Lipsz

(Image credit: Capri Blue)

3. Capri Blue Volcano Scented Candle Best citrus candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: $34 Size: 19oz Burn time: Up to 85 hours Notes: Tropical fruits and sugared citrus Today's Best Deals $34 at Amazon Reasons to buy + A strong citrusy and sweet scent + Cult-favorite scent + Long-lasting + Year-round refreshing scent Reasons to avoid - Only has one wick

The Capri Blue Volcano is described as a tropical, sugary masterpiece, and according to Amazon reviews, it's everyone's favorite scented candle. The brand doesn't list the scent's specific fragrance notes, but being someone who's owned the Capri Blue Volcano fragrance plug-in, I can attest to its long-lasting and lingering scent of sugared citrus and tropical fruits. Who wouldn't want to display the gorgeous and iconic Capri Blue vessel?

What the reviews say: "I bought this as a gift for others at Anthropologie over the holidays. Loved theirs and got my own. It’s a wonderful smell. Citrus and sweet. But nothing like baked goods. It is an extremely fresh smell, clean. Great scent." - Molly

(Image credit: Yankee Candle)

4. Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Scented Candle Best vanilla candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: $16.88 Size: 22oz Burn time: 110-150 hours Notes: Vanilla icing, malted sugar, cake batter, chocolate, cocoa, vanilla bean Today's Best Deals $9.56 at Amazon $10 at Amazon $16.88 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sweet, warm fragrance + 150-hour burn time + Year-round scent + Reusable glass vessel Reasons to avoid - Can be too sweet for some

With over 63,000 Amazon reviews expressing the candle's sweet, warm, and cookie-like scent, we couldn't help but designate this as the best vanilla candle. This 22oz glass vessel features notes of vanilla icing, malted sugar, vanilla bean, and cake batter, creating a warm and cozy ambiance and leaving your mouth watery for dessert.

What the reviews say: "The Yankee Vanilla Cupcake candle offers a delectable escape into a world of sweet indulgence. From the moment it's lit, the warm and inviting aroma of freshly baked vanilla cupcakes fills the air, creating a cozy atmosphere that soothes the senses. The fragrance strikes a perfect balance between the sweetness of vanilla and the buttery notes of icing, delivering an authentic and comforting experience." - Beet

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

5. Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Scented Candle Best fruity candle on Amazon Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $34 Size: 16oz Burn time: 100 hours Notes: Tarocco orange, sun-dried goji berries Today's Best Deals $37 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Strong, fresh, and fruity fragrance + Long-lasting + Gorgeous glass vessel that's reusable + Coconut wax blend and natural candle wick

From its gorgeous printed cap, red glass vessel, and lovely and intense fruity scent, the Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange candle definitely lives up to the 1,405 five-star Amazon ratings. I bought this candle in its 3.25oz size last year at Anthropologie, which filled my entire room with a strong fruity and fresh aroma. I'm definitely re-upping and adding this to my Amazon cart.

If you can't decide between the Capri Blue Volcano or this Voluspa scent, I recommend snagging the Capri Blue if you're looking for a candle with more citrus than fresh and fruity.

What the reviews say: "This candle is amazing. Its glass container is a beautiful presentation. The fragrance is not overpowering, yet I would call it highly fragrant. I have been purchasing this candle for years and am never disappointed—quality plus." - Melanie

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Mrs. Meyer's Lemon Verbena Aromatherapy Candle Best clean scented candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: $19.96 Size: 7.2oz Burn time: 35 hours Notes: Lemon verbena Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fresh, lemon scent + Made with essential oils + Made from soy and vegetable wax + 2-pack Reasons to avoid - Wick burns quickly

If light, clean scents are more your speed, you can't go wrong with a lemon-scented candle, like Mrs. Meyer's Lemon Verbena. The brand is known for its freshly scented cleaning products that are made with essential oils and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients, so turn that into a home fragrance, and you're left with a refreshing, clean-scented candle. According to the 10,766 Amazon reviews, this soy candle has a strong enough scent to fill your home and mask unwanted food smells, but the wick tends to burn quickly. Fortunately, this candle comes in a pack of two.

What the reviews say: "Absolutely love the smell of these candles. Clean and fresh without being perfumey. Wonderful at neutralizing kitchen odors. Long-lasting and leaving you with reusable jars. It’s a winner!" - Sarnold

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

7. Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Candle Best luxury candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: $52 Size: 200g Burn time: 45 hours Notes: Pomegranate, Casablanca lily, guaiacwood Today's Best Deals $52 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fan favorite Jo Malone candle + Sophisticated scent + Fruity and woodsy Reasons to avoid - Pricey

Jo Malone is a luxury British fragrance house that's known to have some of the best perfume for women and top-rated candles using the same notes as the brand's perfume. So when you take the best Jo Malone fragrances and put them into a candle, like the Pomegranate Noir, you get a home filled with sophisticated and luxurious scents.

The pomegranate noir is one of the best Jo Malone candles and the brand's very first candle. With notes of pomegranate, Casablanca lily, and guaiac wood, you get the perfect balance of sweet and woodsy. It's a sensual, woody, dark scent that's great for those who enjoy warm and cozy fragrances.

What the reviews say: "This is the most beautiful candle to help you relax and has a calming scent. All Jo Malone candles are excellent." - Beverly

(Image credit: Amazon)

8. Lulu Candles No.14 Scented Candle Best unisex candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: $19.95 Size: 9oz Burn time: 70 hours Notes: Jasmine, Oud, sandalwood Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fresh, earthy scent + Strong scent power + Made with 100% cotton wicks + Sleek packaging Reasons to avoid - Doesn't come with a lid

If you're not into overly sweet and fruity fragrances but still want something fresh with a bit of smokiness, Lulu's No.14 candle is an excellent option. With over 1,000 five-star reviews from both men and women raving about the candle's balanced scent, I couldn't help but choose this as the best unisex candle on Amazon. No.14 includes sandalwood, oud, and jasmine notes, giving you an earthy, clean scent.

What the reviews say: "I’m burning this candle right now in my kitchen, and my home smells awesome! My house is 2600+ sq feet, and the aroma is wafting upstairs. I can clearly smell the sandalwood, and the oud is adding enough depth to keep the Jasmine from being too sweet and heady. It’s very well-balanced. It’s burning cleanly and evenly. Definitely recommend!" - Xandria

(Image credit: Amazon)

9. La Jolie Muse Tobacco Leaf Herb Scented Candle Best woodsy candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: $17.99 Size: 13oz Burn time: 100 hours Notes: Tobacco, tonka bean, tobacco flower, wood, vanilla Today's Best Deals $17.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Woodsy, warm scent + Unisex fragrance + Made of natural soy wax + Not an overbearing scent Reasons to avoid - Can be too woodsy for those who enjoy floral, sweet scents - Works better in small rooms

La Jolie Muse's Tobacco Leaf Herb is perfect for woodsy and musk candle lovers. Described as the smell left between your fingertips after smoking, this candles includes notes of spices, tobacco, wood, and a subtle note of vanilla.

Your space will be filled with warm and smoky fragrances. Although the candle's fragrance notes are portrayed to be more masculine, this is a gender-neutral scent for those with a spicy and musky pallet. Compared to Lulu Candles No.14, although this candle has notes of vanilla, it isn't as sweet and fresh.

What the reviews say: "The candle itself is lovely. Fragrant out of the box. The tin is perfect, and I just put the top back on when I want to put out the candle. It's really quite Art Deco-ish looking. The smell, wow! It's not overpowering or super sweet. But definitely, a beautiful breeze of fresh tobacco mixed with a slightly floral vanilla.. it's just my favorite ever. Also lovely, slow-burning, and very even. I'm a fan!" - Kim

(Image credit: Amazon)

10. Fresh Linen Odor Eliminating Fragranced Candle Best odor eliminating candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: $14.75 Size: 12oz Burn time: 80 hours Notes: Pear, clean linen, jasmine, muguet, cedar, sandalwood, amber, rosewood Today's Best Deals $14.75 at Amazon Reasons to buy + 11,140 five-star Amazon ratings + Eliminates unwanted odors + Long-lasting

A candle that not only fragrances the home but eliminates odor? I'll take two, please! According to the 11,140 five-star Amazon reviews, these odor-eliminating candles are highly fragranced and work like a charm. So whether you want to eliminate the dog smell, food, or the stubborn smells of smoking, we highly recommend snagging one or two.

This candle also comes in nine scents, so whether you want your home to smell like fresh linen or pumpkin pie, you have many options.

What the reviews say: "I use this after cooking, if the trash is stinky, if I find something molding in the pantry, etc., and within an hour or two, the smells are gone (verified by guests), and even for several hours to days after blowing out the candle, the house still smells like lilac." - Amazon reviewer

(Image credit: Amazon)

11. Chesapeake Bay Stillness + Purity Rose Water Candle Best floral candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: $14.99 Size: 8.8oz Burn time: 50 hours Notes: Cedar leaf, orange, mandarin, petitgrain, geranium, balsam, rose absolute Today's Best Deals $14.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fresh floral scent + Amazon favorite + 8.8oz candle with a strong scent power + Long-lasting and burns evenly Reasons to avoid - Scent may be too overwhelming for some

With over 40,000 five-star Amazon ratings, it's no surprise Chesapeake Bay makes some of the best-scented candles, with Rose Water being the brand's best floral scent. This frosted pink jar is packed with all the sweet, flowery, and fruity scents of fresh peony, bergamot, clove leaf, Moroccan rose, orange, mandarin, and more.

Many Amazon reviewers express how this small 8.8oz fills their home within minutes after being lit. Some even say it's a bit overwhelming. So, if you're searching for a highly floral fragranced candle, this will make a perfect addition to your home fragrances.

What the reviews say: "Are you in search of the perfect candle to capture the beauty and elegance of blossoming roses, as well as add an air of sophistication? Look no further than Rose Water Candle - its captivating fragrance and high quality make it a must-have among candle enthusiasts. Give one as a gift, and experience its floral symphony!" - Gabby

(Image credit: Yankee Candle)

12. Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Scented Candle Best lavender-scented candle on Amazon Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $28.97 Size: 22oz Burn time: 110-150 hours Notes: Tangerine, Lemon, aromatic lavender, orange, eucalyptus, vanilla Today's Best Deals $28.97 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Citrusy lavender scent + Amazon best-seller + Long-lasting + Fresh, calming fragrance Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for those who like woodsy scents

Whether you're on the hunt for the best lavender candle for its restorative benefits or you just enjoy its subtle, sweet and floral scent, Yankee Candle's Lemon Lavender is a warm, citrusy lavender candle that's worth every dime, according to 14,636 Amazon buyers.

When you first open the candle's glass top, you're met with an aroma of tangerine, lemon, and lavender with a fruity twist of orange, petitgrain, eucalyptus, and a warm base of vanilla. This is the perfect candle for those looking for a calming, fresh, and citrusy home fragrance.

What the reviews say: "I have purchased this scent dozens and dozens of times over the past 20 years. It's always been one of my favorites. The scent is so fresh and calming. It doesn't smell like lemon. It doesn't smell like lavender. It smells like a perfect combination of the two. It's a strong candle, but the scent is so wonderful you won't mind. I will be buying this scent as long as Yankee carries it. It's such an awesome scent. Buy it and thank me later!" - Molly

(Image credit: Homesick)

13. Homesick State Scented Candle Best personalized candles on Amazon Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $38 Size: 13.75oz Burn time: 60-80 hours Notes: Varies depending on state chosen Today's Best Deals $38 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Custom scent based on state + Cruelty-free and non-toxic + Hand-poured with a natural soy wax blend + The perfect candle for gifting Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for those who are shopping for a specific scent

Shopping for the best housewarming gift? Consider snagging Homesick's state candle for the giftee who's always showing some state pride. It's a sweet, personalized gift that smells amazing. No candle is the same. Each state has a specific scent that represents them. So whether your giftee moved to a new city or is just a proud hometowner, they'll be reminded of home every time they burn their new candle.

What the reviews say: "I miss my home state of Wisconsin, so my husband purchased this for me. The cranberry and butter are present, just enough. It is very light-smelling. It reminded me of home! Will buy it again!" - Alaay

(Image credit: Amazon)

14. Eywamage Gold Glass Flameless Candles Best flameless candles on Amazon Specifications RRP: $24.99 Size: 3-pack (4, 5, and 6 inches tall) Burn time: N/A Notes: N/A Today's Best Deals $24.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Battery-operated + Realistic flickering fire + Gorgeous gold glass vases + Mess and smoke-free Reasons to avoid - Unscented

These highly realistic flameless candles are great for those who want the cozy candle look but don't enjoy the mess and smoke that comes with a real one, or they're renters and aren't allowed to have any. This 3-piece set features battery-operated flickering candles placed inside real glass vases. You can group them together or spread them around your house for a warm and cozy ambiance. And if you really want to make it look realistic, you can place them on top of candle holders.

What the reviews say: "Makes my home feel so cozy! I have cats, so this is great for not having to worry about them knocking over the candles or getting into them. They have lasted a long time, and I love them! Definitely worth the money." - Kylee

(Image credit: Amazon)

15. Stonebriar 50-pack Unscented Tea Light Candles Best tea light candles on Amazon Specifications RRP: From $12.99 Size: 0.75" x 5.5" Burn time: 6-7 hours Notes: Unscented Today's Best Deals $12.73 at Amazon Reasons to buy + A high five-star Amazon rating of 33,997 + Long-lasting + Clean burning + Affordable + Packs of 50 to 800 Reasons to avoid - Unscented

Whether you have small candle holders to fill or you're planning a romantic candle-lit dinner for two, this pack has enough tea lights for any occasion. Many reviewers rave about the candles' quality, how clean they burn, and their longevity. And although they're unscented, it doesn't hurt to have a pack of these around the house in case of a power outage or for pleasure. It's definitely an Amazon must-have.

What the reviews say: "I love these great tea lights! This is my 2nd set of tea lights from Stonebriar. They have no scent, no smoke, and burn longer. I really like the 6-7 hour burn. The smaller tea lights usually burn for four hours or less, and I would use more, so these are perfect. I can't say enough about them. We use and enjoy them every day. " - Jen

(Image credit: Nest)

16. Nest Birchwood Pine Scented Candle Best strong scented candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: From $45.99 Size: 8.1oz Burn time: 50-60 hours Notes: Birchwood, white pine, fir balsam, amber Today's Best Deals $45.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Intense fragrance that fills any size room + Rich pine scent + Gorgeous glass vessel + Long-lasting + Vegan Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for those who doesn't like woodsy scents

If you're looking for a strong and rich fragranced candle that you'll be able to smell throughout your home, Nest has some of the best candles, and based on the brand's website, their candles have one of the highest percentages of fragrance oils in the industry. Based on nearly 9,597 Amazon reviews, Nest's Birchwood Pine candle has such a rich and intense pine scent you'll think you're in the great forest.

With notes of Birchwood, white pine, fir balsam, and amber, this is the perfect candle for Christmas and as a year-round woodsy home fragrance.

What the reviews say: "My boss gave me this candle for the first time for my birthday. Now, this is one of my favorite fragrance candles that I always have in my house. You can smell it from the front door entrance. I received so many compliments about this in my home. The scent is durable and a perfect gift for family and friends. Highly recommend it!" - Jacqueline

(Image credit: Amazon)

17. Craft & Kin Smoke & Vanilla Scented Candle Best candle on Amazon for men Specifications RRP: $18.99 Size: 7.6oz Burn time: 45 hours Notes: Bergamot, sandalwood, leather, vanilla Today's Best Deals $18.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sweet and woodsy masculine scent + Sleek, black packaging + Made with essential oils + Made with 100% natural soy wax Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for those who enjoy a lighter fragrance

Looking for the best gift for men? Look no further. Inside this sleek black vessel is an aromatherapy candle made with essential oils with notes of bergamot, sandalwood, leather, and a hint of sweet vanilla. But if you're a gal who prefers woody, musk scents over fresh floral, this can definitely pass as a unisex candle, according to the reviews.

If you can't decide between this scent and La Jolie Muse's Tobacco Leaf Herb candle, La Jolie Muse isn't made of essential oils and has more of a tobacco smoke smell.

What the reviews say: "I got this candle for myself because I love vanilla, tobacco, and smokey scents, and my boyfriend ended up stealing it. So, two thumbs up from both of us!! Just buy it. You won't be disappointed if you generally like the same scents as me." - Gabrielle

(Image credit: Mrs. Meyer's)

18. Mrs. Meyer's Lavender Soy Tin Candle Best candle on Amazon for bathrooms Specifications RRP: $4.99 Size: 2.9oz Burn time: 12 hours Notes: Lavender Today's Best Deals $4.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fresh and light scent + Perfect size for bathrooms or small rooms + Affordable + Made with essential oils Reasons to avoid - Small size

Yes, you use an air freshener, but why limit yourself when you can have a fragranced candle specifically for your bathroom? There's nothing better than a freshly cleaned bathroom topped with a lit candle. Mrs. Meyer's Lavender tin-sized candle is the perfect size for a bathroom countertop, and it's a light, fresh scent that's calming and not overbearing. Your guest will leave the restroom impressed.

What the reviews say: "This candle is so nice! I bought it for the bathroom. I really love the Meyers home air sprays, so for such a good price, I thought I would give this candle a try. I am very happy with a clean candle that smells like relaxing and calming lavender. I will be purchasing one for my mother and one for my mother-in-law for Christmas this year. Makes a perfect gift for yourself and others!" - Heather

(Image credit: Amazon)

19. Stress Relief Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint Candle Best aromatherapy candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: $20.69 Size: 15.8oz Burn time: 80+ hours Notes: Eucalyptus, spearmint Today's Best Deals $22.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Aromatherapy candle + Made with essential oils + Three-wick candle + Relieves stress Reasons to avoid - Minty scent may not be everyone's cup of tea - Scent can be overwhelming, according to reviews

This eucalyptus and spearmint aromatherapy candle is made to boost your mood by relieving stress and clearing your mind. According to reviews, this three-wick candle is rich in scent and will fill your entire room. A lot of Amazon shoppers even compare the quality and scent to the Bath & Body Works Stress Relief candle, which is nearly $6 more.

What the reviews say: "I absolutely love eucalyptus, especially when I feel stuffy; it opens my passages, but the addition of spearmint in this candle is incredible. It lifts the mood while also giving a feeling of relaxation. I feel like I am in a spa every time I light this candle. Only pure essential oils are used, and you can definitely tell the quality compared to others. I will be a lifelong buyer of these candles. I absolutely love them!" - Kim

(Image credit: NEST)

20. NEST Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle Best pumpkin candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: $45.47 Size: 8.1oz Burn time: 50-60 hours Notes: Wild pumpkin, cardamom, ginger, spicy masala chai Today's Best Deals $45.47 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sweet and spicy pumpkin chai scent + Intense, long-lasting scent + Amazon favorite fall candle Reasons to avoid - Pricey

With fall commencing, now's the perfect time to spruce up your home with some autumn decor and fill it with the best pumpkin spice-scented candle for a warm and cozy fall ambiance. This pumpkin chai Nest candle gives you the perfect sweet and spicy balance with notes of wild pumpkin, cinnamon, masala chai, and ginger. Amazon reviewers describe this as a luxury pumpkin-scented candle that's intense in smell but not overwhelming.

What the reviews say: "It's probably the best pumpkin candle I've ever used. Think luxe pumpkin smell. And no headache!" - Samantha

(Image credit: Amazon)

21. Urban Concepts Sweet Mango Scented Candle Best hotel-like candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: $16.95 Size: 6.70z Burn time: 45 hours Notes: Mango Today's Best Deals $16.95 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fruity mango scent + Similar to Ritz-Carlton Spa's signature scent + Long-lasting + Gorgeous glass jar with cork-like lid Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for those who enjoy woodsy scents

If you've ever been to a hotel and left determined to find the fresh and fruity scent that filled rooms and halls, you're in luck. According to Amazon reviews, this sweet mango-scented candle has been listed as the same or similar to the signature scent of a few well-known hotels, including the Ritz-Carlton. Urban Concept's sweet mango comes in a small 6.7oz glass jar but is described as long-lasting and rich in scent, filling the entire home.

What the reviews say: "This candle does just what it says. It fills the room with a sweet mango scent and puts you in a state of Bliss! I recently rediscovered this candle with the Sweet Mango scent I purchased about 14 years ago. It was the scent and candle burning through the Four Seasons Hotel or maybe the Ritz." - Michele

(Image credit: Amazon)

22. Lulu Candles Fresh Linen Scented Candle Best linen scented candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: $19.95 Size: 9oz Burn time: 70 hours Notes: Fresh linen Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fresh, light clean scent + Amazon best seller + Slow burning + Strong scent power Reasons to avoid - Can be pricey for its small size

This is the perfect candle for the person who loves the smell of clean laundry and light, fresh fragrances. Lulu Candles' fresh linen scent comes in a minimal and sleek jar, has a strong and lasting scent power amid its small size, and, according to reviews, smells like you're doing laundry by the ocean.

What the reviews say: "My goodness, does this candle smell wonderful. Fresh linen is one of my favorite scents, but it also happens to be a hard scent to capture with potency! I've tried over 10 different Fresh Linen candles of various brands, and this is by far my favorite. This candle made my entire two-bedroom apartment smell so clean and fresh!" - An

(Image credit: Benevolence LA)

23. Benevolence LA Rose & Sandalwood Scented Candle Best charity candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: $20.99 Size: 8oz Burn time: 45 hours Notes: Rose, peony, blossom, sandalwood, amber, musk Today's Best Deals $20.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sweet and woodsy scent + A charity candle that helps end human trafficking + Infused with essential oils + Luxury matte packaging Reasons to avoid - Pricey

This sweet and woodsy candle will not only be a gift to your home but to help those affected by human trafficking. Based in Los Angeles, Benevolence is a home fragrance and jewelry brand that donates its proceeds to help end human trafficking, fight global poverty, educate marginalized women, and bring portable water worldwide. And if notes of rose, peony, blossom, amber, and sandalwood aren't your cup of tea, these vegan aromatherapy candles come in many scents that are all long-lasting, burn evenly, and are highly fragranced.

What the reviews say: "This candle was super special not just because it was gifted to me but this company also donates some of the proceeds to survivors and resources of child sex-trafficking victims. It smells so good The rose smell isn't too sweet, either. I will be purchasing this myself very soon." - Shawna

(Image credit: Amazon)

24. Aroma Naturals Orange & Lemongrass Pillar Candle Best pillar scented candle on Amazon Specifications RRP: From $8.90 Size: 4.5 inches Burn time: 50 hours Notes: Orange, lemongrass Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Clean and fresh citrusy notes + Handcrafted and made with pure essential oils + Cotton wicks + Indoor and outdoor use-friendly Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for those who prefer jar candles

I had a lot of pillar candles scattered throughout my home growing up, but it always seemed like they were either unscented or weak in scent. Finding a quality pillar candle that's as highly fragranced as a jarred candle isn't common. But Aroma Naturals' Orange and Lemongrass scented pillar is one of few that fills an entire space with fresh and citrusy fragrance notes. One Amazon reviewer explained that she doesn't even have to light the candle, and it still saturates her living room with its orange, summery scent.

What the reviews say: "This is by far the best candle I have ever bought. It burns cleanly, evenly, and for a long time; the scent is intoxicating. The smell is delicate and rich but never overwhelming. I intend to buy these again and again." - Amanda

(Image credit: Amazon)

25. P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood & Tobacco Candle Best candle on Amazon for kitchens Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $26 Size: 7.2oz Burn time: 40-50 hours Notes: Leather, teak, orange Today's Best Deals $26 at Amazon Reasons to buy + A woodsy, leather, and citrusy scent + Perfect countertop size + Great for small spaces + Hand-poured and made with domestically grown soy wax Reasons to avoid - Can be a bit pricey

Need a warm and woodsy yet citrusy candle for your next dinner party or to light after cooking? Look no further. This teakwood and tobacco-scented candle is the perfect size for any size countertop, and its woody scent is strong enough to fill any small-sized room. You can enjoy the warm and musky notes of leather and teakwood and the fruity, citrusy note of orange. It's the perfect pick for the fall season and cozy spring nights.

What the reviews say: The candle is great. The scent is not overwhelming, yet compliments any room. We've used it in the kitchen, the bathroom, and even the dining room. My partner doesn't normally care for tobacco scents, but paired with teakwood; the blend provides a rich, warm, and comforting addition to our home. Plus, being that this is a soy candle, we're breathing far-less soot than what our old candles might've burned. We'll certainly be buying more. This is our new favorite candle. - Amazon reviewer

(Image credit: Amazon)

26. 96NORTH Coffee Soy Candle Best coffee scented candle Specifications RRP: $21.95 Size: 12oz Burn time: 50 hours Notes: Coconut milk, coffee cream, vanilla, toasted cacao Today's Best Deals $21.95 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Rich and sweet coffee scent + Three-wicks made of 100% cotton + Luxury packaging Reasons to avoid - Can be pricey for a 12oz size

Whether you enjoy the smell of a fresh cup of morning joe or you're shopping for the best gifts for coffee lovers, this rich and sweet espresso-scented candle will make an excellent present for your coffee-obsessed giftee or an excellent house gift for yourself. With notes of toasted cacao, coffee cream, and vanilla, many Amazon reviewers compared this candle's scent to the inside of Starbucks. Plus, its glass brown vessel will make a gorgeous addition to any coffee table, countertop, or fireplace mantle.

What the reviews say: "I bought this as a Christmas gift for a family member of mine who loves coffee. I opened the box, and it smelled like fresh coffee! What a beautiful box it is enclosed in, too! I recommend this candle for a gift or a gift to yourself! - Nancy

What are the best brands of candles to buy on Amazon?

Whether you're shopping for the best affordable scented candles or fragrances from cult-favorite brands, below, we've curated a list of the best brands of candles you can add to your Amazon cart today.