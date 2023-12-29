The most popular home products of 2023 - 10 home buys that make everyday life easier

January is the perfect time to declutter and give your home a refresh - whether that means investing in some cosy new soft furnishings, a luxury mattress or handy kitchen gadget to make life easier. Here is our pick of the most popular home products of 2023, according to our readers and experts alike.

With wellbeing at forefront of many of our minds, quality sleep remained a high priority for many. Sleep hygiene, specifically, was a particular focus, evident in our most popular products being deluxe, memory foam pillows and a top-rated mattress. The best flameless candles also made the cut for creating some ambience without the potential fire hazard, as well as an affordable secret weapon for keeping the house sparkling clean without any fuss.

10 best home buys of 2023

These are the homes buys recommended by our team of experts and most loved by our readers in 2023. Remember we only ever recommend products we have either used or would buy ourselves.