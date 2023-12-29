The most popular home products of 2023 - 10 home buys that make everyday life easier
Our pick of the best homes buys of the year – approved by readers and experts alike.
January is the perfect time to declutter and give your home a refresh - whether that means investing in some cosy new soft furnishings, a luxury mattress or handy kitchen gadget to make life easier. Here is our pick of the most popular home products of 2023, according to our readers and experts alike.
With wellbeing at forefront of many of our minds, quality sleep remained a high priority for many. Sleep hygiene, specifically, was a particular focus, evident in our most popular products being deluxe, memory foam pillows and a top-rated mattress. The best flameless candles also made the cut for creating some ambience without the potential fire hazard, as well as an affordable secret weapon for keeping the house sparkling clean without any fuss.
10 best home buys of 2023
These are the homes buys recommended by our team of experts and most loved by our readers in 2023. Remember we only ever recommend products we have either used or would buy ourselves.
Was £264.99, now £199.99 at Amazon
Not being able to dry clothes quickly in winter is a huge bugbear, so we're not surprised that this handy gadget has come out on top for our best home buys of 2023. The Avalla X-150 Dehumidifier for Home Drying Clothes works by gently accelerating natural drying, avoiding the harmful heat caused by tumble drying. It's so effective it was deemed the best dehumidifier overall in our tried-and-tested round-up. And there's currently 25% off on the Amazon website!
RRP: £85.97 at Amazon
This best-selling pillow is hailed as the best memory foam pillow in our tried-and-tested best thin pillow round-up, which when you see the sheer amount of memory foam pillows out there, is a prestigious accolade indeed. While it's not the cheapest on the list, the results really do speak for themselves, with our tester saying, it helps "reduce snoring and back pain". If you're looking for a thin pillow that offers maximum support, this is the right choice for you.
RRP: £34 at Next
Flameless candles proved to be a popular choice in 2023. As well as being economical, they're much safer than normal candles while still making your home feel cosy - and are sure to last all evening. The Lights4fun Set of 3 TruGlow® Battery LED Flameless Pillar Candles were deemed the best flameless candles overall by our tester, who praised how realistic they look, as well as the attractive shape of the candles.
RRP: £84.99 at Amazon
Another gadget on the list is the VonShef Double Induction Hob, which is named the best overall option on our best portable induction hob round-up. Our tester said, "We haven’t found a more efficient portable induction hob at this price point than the VonShef model by VonHaus," who also praised the gadget's "clean, contemporary looks".
Was £33.30, now £32.10 at Amazon
These Amagic Clear Glass Flameless Candles offer a slightly different design than Lights4You with the same realistic finish. Deemed the best luxury option in our best flameless candle round-up, our tester says you should choose these candles if, 'you are searching for realistic flameless candles with a quiet luxury look about them'.
RRP: £166.95 at Amazon
This adjustable pillow features six removable pillows for you to take out and add according to what's comfortable for you, meaning it's perfect for side sleepers, stomach sleepers and back sleepers. Our tester said, "No matter how thin you choose to go, the puff gel microfibre filling guarantees your head will have a soft place to land."
RRP: £219.99 at Amazon
Another winner from our guide to the best thin pillows is the Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow, praised as the best option for sleepers overall. Our tester was impressed by the free loft customization that's included in the price, as well as the 100-night trial period. They were also impressed with the product's versatility, saying, "It's an adjustable pillow with crosscut memory foam that you can add or remove as you see fit".
Was £6.35, now £6.01 at Amazon
We recommend Amazon Choice's Clean & Natural Bicarbonate Of Soda as part of our essential guide to how to clean carpet with baking soda - it's one of the best we've tried. Getting out carpet stains is clearly high on our readers' agendas, as this product made it into our round-up of the best home buys of 2023.
RRP: £116.61 at Amazon
The Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are some of the highest-rated on our list of the best thin pillows. Our reviewer describes these "hotel-quality pillows" as "quite plush but not too lofty", as well as adding, "anyone who suffers from allergies will appreciate the hypoallergenic down alternative fill of the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows".
RRP: £67.91 at Amazon
If you need a flat pillow for your travels this could be the perfect option, praised for being light and portable, as well as super comfy. Our tester said of the product, "Blissbury works to guarantee that you'll have the perfect pillow no matter where you go. Their super-thin Stomach and Back Sleeping Pillow is also one of the best travel pillows, not just because of its size, but because it has a handy little carrying case too, and bends easily to fit into it."
