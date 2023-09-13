I’ve spent hours searching through Target’s fall decor collection and these are the pieces I’m sure will sell out

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Get your wallet ready because these Target fall decor items will inspire you to spruce up your home for the warm and cozy festive season.

As a weekly Target shopper and a home decor lover, I couldn't contain my excitement seeing all the new seasonal items stocked on the shelves. From pumpkin-shaped figurines to earth-tone throw pillows and blankets to festive orange wreaths, fall is officially here. Sometimes fall decor can err on the tacky side but that's not the case with this year's Target range which is packed with aesthetically pleasing pieces that nod to the 'Quiet luxury' home decor trend.

To make things easier and save you time, we've spent hours scrolling through thousands of the best Target furniture pieces and the very best fall decor. So whether your home is farmhouse chic or 'newstalgia' retro, our picks are lined up with 2023's best interior design trend and complement a whole range of interior paint colors.

The 18 best Target fall decor pieces for a warm, festive space

As a Target lover and lover of all thing fall, I feel confident when I say these are the best pieces in the collection.