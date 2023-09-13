I’ve spent hours searching through Target’s fall decor collection and these are the pieces I’m sure will sell out
We've handpicked the best Target fall decor to create a warm autumn space, from pumpkin-shaped kitchenware to festive blankets
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Get your wallet ready because these Target fall decor items will inspire you to spruce up your home for the warm and cozy festive season.
As a weekly Target shopper and a home decor lover, I couldn't contain my excitement seeing all the new seasonal items stocked on the shelves. From pumpkin-shaped figurines to earth-tone throw pillows and blankets to festive orange wreaths, fall is officially here. Sometimes fall decor can err on the tacky side but that's not the case with this year's Target range which is packed with aesthetically pleasing pieces that nod to the 'Quiet luxury' home decor trend.
To make things easier and save you time, we've spent hours scrolling through thousands of the best Target furniture pieces and the very best fall decor. So whether your home is farmhouse chic or 'newstalgia' retro, our picks are lined up with 2023's best interior design trend and complement a whole range of interior paint colors.
The 18 best Target fall decor pieces for a warm, festive space
As a Target lover and lover of all thing fall, I feel confident when I say these are the best pieces in the collection.
RRP: $10
What's fall without pumpkins? If you don't add anything else to your cart, this woven pumpkin figurine alone gives off all the festive feels with its dark brown color that adds warmth and coziness and its pumpkin shape that screams fall. Given that a lot of pumpkin-shaped decor pieces are selling out quickly, we see this Target decor piece going fast, so we highly recommend snagging one before it's too late!
RRP: $30
Add this faux plant arrangement to your mantle, kitchen island, or entryway buffet table for a lovely fall accessory. The yellow artificial goldenrod mimics the yellow fallen autumn leaves outdoors, and the best part is the golden rod comes with a tall ceramic pot, so you don't have to spend extra money or time finding a vase. And when fall's over, you can switch out the faux flowers for an arrangement that correlates with the season.
RRP: $20
Add this highly loved orange throw blanket to your sofa or bed for a pop of color and added texture. This affordable $20 blanket has over 1,300 five-star reviews and is already sold out in three colors, so we're confident this will make an excellent fall decor element for any space. Its ultra-soft chenille fabric makes this the perfect blanket to cuddle under while binging your favorite Halloween movies.
RRP: $50
This brass stand planter is perfect for fall because of its warm gold finish but is also fitting for all-year use. It's a Target decor piece that's chic and affordable and will effortlessly transform any living space. It also makes an excellent housewarming gift for the giftee who loves displaying their plant babies.
RRP: $20
I saw this gorgeous stoneware dish in person during my last Target run and instantly wanted to buy it. It's large enough to hold a delicious casserole dish and aesthetically pleasing enough to be a centerpiece to a dinner table or kitchen island. Place it over a festive table runner for a complete fall look.
RRP: $24.99
Display your delicious pumpkin bread and cinnamon scones on this gorgeous stoneware serving platter. Its brown wood is perfect for the festive season and neutral enough to use year-round. Plus, how cute is its footed design?
RRP: $30
Target never misses when it comes to their seasonal wreaths, and this decorative wreath is full of yellow and brown autumn colors. You can hang it over your mantle or on your front door for some outdoor fall decor.
RRP: From $5
If you're on the hunt for a fall scented candle, look no further. This glass pumpkin-shaped candle has notes of vanilla and pumpkin, creating a warm and cozy ambiance while filling your space with a sweet fall fragrance. And the best part is it's super affordable, with the 4oz costing only $5 and the 28oz priced at $20.
RRP: $25
Fall decorations also include turkeys and 'thankful' decor items, and this modern woven turkey is the perfect piece to add to your coffee table, shelves, or the center of your table. Place it next to your pumpkin-shaped figurines and orange and brown faux plants for a complete fall look.
RRP: $3
This Halloween pumpkin punch cup will become your new favorite drinkware during the fall. We love its gold rim that stands out against its clear acrylic body, which is perfect for showing off delicious ciders and fall cocktails. And by the cup only costing $3, you can snag three more for less than $20.
RRP: $6.99
I bought a pair of fall oven mitts last year, and it was another simple way to incorporate the fall theme into my space. According to reviews, these highly rated plaid oven mitts are not only super cute but are durable and thick enough to hold your hot dishes comfortably.
RRP: $20
I'm a huge fan of Jungalow because of their amazing quality and fun, bold prints and colors. This decorative throw pillow isn't under Target's fall collection, but its orange, brown, and green colors fit the warm and cozy festive theme. This pillow will look lovely against a brown leather sofa, a simple bed set, or with other maximalist decor.
RRP: $15
Add these woven pumpkins to a decorative bowl or clear vase for an easy festive centerpiece. This box comes with six mini pumpkins in two different shades of brown. For a fuller bowl, we recommend snagging two.
RRP: $20
If a neutral fall throw pillow is more your speed, this light brown woven pillow will be the perfect addition to any colored sofa. And it's neutral enough to where it won't look out of place when spring comes around. Add an orange blanket and other warm-toned pillows for a completed festive living room.
RRP: $20
This gorgeous brass bowl is the perfect decor piece to hold all your autumn trinkets in. Whether it's the best pumpkin spice candles or a fall flower arrangement, this gold metal bowl will beautifully display both.
RRP: $5
How cute is this pumpkin-shaped coffee mug? It's the perfect cup to drink your delicious pumpkin spice lattes out of. Plus, with such high ratings and a super affordable price tag, there's no going wrong in adding this mug to your Target shopping cart. It's the best gift for coffee lovers and will make a great addition to a boo gift basket.
RRP: $30
Show your front door some love with a bit of fall charm. This lovely robe braided doormat is durable and features the seasonal hues of fall - black, brown, and cream. Your guest will be greeted with a warm and welcoming doormat that previews your home's autumn interior.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kenedee Fowler is a shopping writer based in the United States. She joined woman&home in September 2022, and ever since has been sharing her expertise with the brand to help readers source gifts for any occasion and on any budget, reviews products so you don’t have to, and scout out the best deals and products to give you the best value for your money. Before joining woman&home, Kenedee was a home editorial fellow for Insider Reviews, where she wrote in-depth reviews and articles across the home vertical.
Kenedee is a recent graduate from the number one journalism school in the US, the University of Missouri - Columbia, where she gained hands-on experience as a multimedia journalist at mid-Missouri’s local news station.
-
-
Duchess Sophie matches emerald green dress with her favourite go-to cream wedges
Duchess Sophie's emerald green dress at a recent engagement was a classic re-wear from the Duchess who showcased her go-to style
By Laura Harman Published
-
The Princess of Wales's extreme hobby that Prince William thinks she's 'crazy' for doing
The Princess of Wales admitted that William says she's 'crazy' for one of her more extreme sporty hobbies
By Caitlin Elliott Published