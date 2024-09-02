Whinnie Williams uses this inspiring trick for redecorating her bedroom - and you could do it too

In an interview with woman&home Whinnie Williams shared the unique method that she follows when redesigning a bedroom. I've got all the details on that trick (and more), so you can overhaul your room without spending a fortune.

I love my home, but every now and then, I get an urge to pull down the wallpaper and paint the walls a different colour; or to rearrange all the furniture; at the very least, I itch to switch up some cushions and curtains. I know that sounds a bit manic, but it's not just me, is it? Apparently not.

I spoke with the celebrity interior designer Whinnie Williams who promises she's just as restless. "Redecorating a room can make it feel like a whole new space, but lots of people are stuck with where to start, even after scrolling through the current bedroom trends. Luckily, I have a few tricks up my sleeve." As the new Interiors Ambassador for Dreams, she's full of tips for redesigning a bedroom, including the tricky question of where to start.

In a recent interview with woman&home, she told me, "before I start any redecorating, I think about my favourite ornament or I walk over to my wardrobe. The style of your ornament and colours of your clothes are great ways to set the tone for how you want your home to look."

How to redesign your bedroom, according to Whinnie Williams

Step 1: pick a theme

(Image credit: Dreams)

"When I'm thinking about how I want my room to look, I either go to my wardobe or to my favourite ornament or piece of furniture," Whinnie says, "we choose the colours of our clothes and the accessories in our home to suit our mood and style, so that's exactly where we should start with decorating our homes."

"If you have a wardrobe full of neutrals, you'll probably want to keep your rooms tonal and muted. Alternatively, if you've got bright and bold colours, get some of that on your walls, on your bedframe, and on your side table too."

Whinnie has recently redecorated her bedroom in a retro Western style and she explained why. "I have this cowboy horse figurine that I love. It's sat on one of my tables at home and then one day I thought, well, that's how I should style my bedroom. I've been to vintage markets, looked online for retro posters, and picked up small bits and pieces that fit the theme. It hasn't cost a lot of money, but I've fallen back in love with my room as a result. It's unique to me, it's personal, and it makes the whole room feel warm. Plus, I get to enjoy the vintage trend that everyone's gone mad about!"

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Work a mini plan on paper

(Image credit: Dreams)

"Your walls create the space in your room, so I try not to pack too much into a room. It's great to be able to walk around the end of your bed if you can, so make a mini plan, draw it on paper, and play with the different positions of where things could go."

If you have a small bedroom, don't worry. There are plenty of ways to make your bedroom look and feel bigger, including some simple layout rules that interior designers always follow. The one I focus on is cutting the clutter and making sure to avoid bedroom storage mistakes, whilst keeping the aspects of your room that feel special to you.

3. Embrace nature

(Image credit: Dreams)

There are lots of ways to make a bedroom feel cosy, but Whinnie has an extra special suggestion. “Our spaces can feel the most relaxing when we take inspiration from nature," she says, "and so the great outdoors is an ideal place to turn for bedroom inspiration. Ocean blues and forest greens are known to soothe the mind, making them a great option for walls, or in more subtle décor touches. In terms of furniture, you can bring the forest closer to home with wood – Dreams’ selection of wooden bedframes is both super chic and comforting in equal measure, with options to suit every budget. In my bedroom I have a large cactus which contrasts beautifully with the soft boucle texture of my bed.”

Panda Bamboo Lyocell Bedding Visit Site I've tested this bedding and can personally vouch for its super-breathable, cooling properties as well as for the gorgeous deep green colour. M&S Snakeplant Visit Site The Snakepant not only looks attractive, but it effortlessly purifies the air in your room. Who said you couldn't have prettiness and practicalities? John Lewis SKYE Jute Rug Visit Site Jute rugs are becoming increasingly important staples in the bedroom. They're a gentle colour and natural texture, perfect for bringing the outside, inside.

4. Get creative with your walls

(Image credit: Fired Earth)

You can do a lot to your room by just working on the walls. "Here's where a lot of my tricks come into play," smiles Whinnie, "I love the idea of making a bedroom look expensive, whilst shopping on a budget. I'm always in vintage markets, so I'll keep my eyes on all the throws and rugs. I love hooking one of these on a wall or draping it from one corner to the other. It softens the room, whilst adding character and colour. I have an amazing shawl on my wall at the moment. It's so fun!"

"Then, I also always look right up to the ceiling. If you want to do one simple, but effective thing to your room, put wallpaper on the ceiling." Whinnie explained to me that this is a classic interior designer trick and it's one of the most popular wallpaper trends this year. It adds colour and texture, but it also makes something of a space that you'd otherwise forget about.

(Image credit: Dreams)

Whinnie wouldn't be the Interiors Expert for Dreams if she didn't dabble in some bedding design too. "You don't have to spend a fortune on a new bed frame, but there are some really beautiful and affordable designs out there." Whinnie has just bought the Chloe Boucle with the matching side tables from Dreams and says that it matches her personality completely. "I feel like my bed is more me and the matching side tables bring the whole room together."

Even though her bed is cream, Whinnie encourages people to use more colours. “Quiet luxury often embraces soft, quiet tones. However, trends like the Unexpected Red Theory and whimsical décor show there's still room for colour in luxurious spaces too (especially your bedroom)."

"Even with a neutral base, you can make a statement with rich jewel tones like deep purples, sumptuous blues, and velvety greens — colours fit for royalty. Plush headboards in jewel tones can also add grandeur, enabling you to keep walls subtly luxurious while making your bed a standout feature – for inspiration explore the deep blue or rich green headboards from Dreams.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are plenty of ideas for what to do with your bedroom, whether you want to make it feel like a luxury hotel, or you want to lean into a cosy, smaller bedroom space. Either way, it's great to know that there are simple places to start that will guide you in a direction that you're bound to love.

When I finished chatting with Whinnie, she left me with a few pieces of advice. Aside from the ornament inspiration - which is pure genius - she says that layering and textures make all the difference. "As soon as you find the style that speaks to you, run with it," she says, "the space is yours for the taking, so really let yourself go." I'll be practicing that ongoing.