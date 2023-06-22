How to get the chicest pieces from Kelly Clarkson's furniture collection for up to 83% less
Turn your living space into an oasis with Kelly Clarkson's furniture collection that's full of chic, Southern charm
We scrolled through all 2,271 items in Kelly Clarkson's furniture collection to find the chicest pieces on sale, and some have up to 83% off on Wayfair this week.
Singer-songwriter and TV personality Kelly Clarkson expanded into the home space in 2020 with her very own furniture line, Kelly Clarkson Home, sold exclusively at Wayfair.
The general aesthetic of Kelly Clarkson's furniture collection is a mix of chic, Southern charm and modern French country. With bold and gorgeous upholstered sofas and minimal yet glamorous furniture pieces, there's an item that'll complement any living space and interior paint color trend.
Prices start at just under $14 for a roll of wallpaper, but the pieces can get as expensive as thousands of dollars, with the most expensive item in Kelly Clarkson's furniture collection currently - a gorgeous 3-Piece Upholstered Sectional - coming in at a cool $5,173.
However, Wayfair is currently running a sale across Kelly Clarkson's furniture collection, with some of the most popular pieces reduced. If you don't have time to scroll through all 2,271 items in the collection, don't worry. We've rounded up our favorite picks from the sale below - and we've found discounts of up to 83% off.
So whether you want to turn your bedroom into a personal oasis, or are looking for the best outdoor furniture deals to revamp your outdoor living room, there's a bargain for you below.
Our pick of the best reduced pieces in the Kelly Clarkson's furniture collection sale right now
RRP:
$999.98 $759.99
With light acacia wood and crown molded detailing, this distressed wooden cabinet gives you a French country vibe. The Clair Accent Cabinet features four full-length glass doors that open to two adjustable shelves. You can place this cabinet in your dining room and display your dinnerware sets, or add it to your entryway and fill the shelves with a gorgeous vase and other decor pieces.
RRP:
$1,385.67 $729.99
With a $656 discount, you can spruce up your space and add this wide upholstered armchair to your living room or reading nook. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson herself, this chair has a light brown wooden frame and a soft, polyester silk seat cushion in gray. And based on the reviews, the chair is even more gorgeous in person.
RRP:
$1,279 $217.99
Oriental-inspired and hand woven in Turkey, this rug has a classic, rich vintage design that can often cost a pretty penny. But at a whopping 83% discount, you can add this rug's largest size to your living room for just $217. And with neutral gray and white colors, this area rug will complement just about any sofa color and living space.
RRP:
$1,205 $599.99
The Dallas Twin Upholstered Convertible Sofa is gorgeous in green and space-saving. So if you've been researching how to make your living room look bigger, this is a perfect option. You can sit up and use it as a sofa during the day, recline the backrest, and use it as a daybed at night. And if emerald green doesn't fit your home's color scheme, this couch also comes in four neutral colors. At 50% off, you can have a new living room set by next week.
RRP:
$1,430 $1,070
If modern-farmhouse is your style, you'll love this extendable oval-shaped dining table. Constructed with a white distressed wood, this table also gives you a chic, rustic feel. Currently on sale with a $360 price cut, we recommend adding this to your cart ASAP, as a lot of Kelly Clarkson Home dining tables are selling out quickly.
RRP: From
$239 $189.99
It's not every day you'll find a headboard for less than $200, especially one that's durable and highly favored. With a neutral charcoal color, this classic metal headboard will complement any bedroom trend and bed set.
RRP:
$305.99 $269.99
How gorgeous is this modern-vintage chest? Its woven rattan drawers and solid black sides definitely fit the Mediterranean escapes 2023 bedroom trend. And if you're looking for ways to organize a small bedroom, having a slim drawer chest keeps your room clutter free and takes up less floor space than a traditional wide dresser.
RRP:
$297.99 $165.99
Add these two mirror-top end tables to your Wayfair shopping cart with a $132 discount. With a gold cylinder shape and a lattice design, these tables will look lovely on the side of your living room sofa or at your bedside. It's a furniture piece that doubles as decor.
RRP:
$1,489 $489
This unique metal bookcase is a glamorous way to keep your space organized and tidy. And with a huge summer saving of $1,000, it's a deal you definitely want to take advantage of. With two flat shelves on the top and bottom and one opened triangular-shaped shelf in the middle, you can use this furniture piece to store your coffee table books, novels, magazines, home decor, and more. This bookcase will also make a stylish housewarming gift for the bookworm giftee.
RRP:
$449 $379.99
On the hunt for a cute dining chair set to add to your dining table or breakfast nook? Well, look no further. This chair set features two modern cane-back dining chairs with a light wooden frame. And its neutral tan color makes this a great seat option for any kitchen or dining space, complementing many wooden tables and designs.
RRP:
$5,042 $3,000
Yes, Kelly Clarkson's furniture collection includes outdoor furniture sets. And this seven-piece seating group is currently over $2,000 off its original price. This set includes a sofa, two armchairs, and two ottomans, all made with moisture-resistant cushions and all-weather resin wicker. And don't forget to grab the marshmallows because this set also includes a propane fire pit. Your backyard will be the new summer hangout spot.
RRP:
$1,295 $499.99
Whether you want to furnish your apartment balcony or small patio space, there's a conversation set in Kelly Clarkson's furniture collection that'll fit perfectly. And the Marlee two-Person Outdoor Seating Group is just that. This set includes two wicker black and white armchairs and a matching round black side table. Grab your favorite romance novel and a summer cocktail and relax on your new patio set.
Kenedee Fowler is a shopping writer based in the United States. She joined woman&home in September 2022, and ever since has been sharing her expertise with the brand to help readers source gifts for any occasion and on any budget, reviews products so you don’t have to, and scout out the best deals and products to give you the best value for your money. Before joining woman&home, Kenedee was a home editorial fellow for Insider Reviews, where she wrote in-depth reviews and articles across the home vertical.
Kenedee is a recent graduate from the number one journalism school in the US, the University of Missouri - Columbia, where she gained hands-on experience as a multimedia journalist at mid-Missouri’s local news station.
