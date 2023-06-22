How to get the chicest pieces from Kelly Clarkson's furniture collection for up to 83% less

We scrolled through all 2,271 items in Kelly Clarkson's furniture collection to find the chicest pieces on sale, and some have up to 83% off on Wayfair this week.

Singer-songwriter and TV personality Kelly Clarkson expanded into the home space in 2020 with her very own furniture line, Kelly Clarkson Home, sold exclusively at Wayfair.

The general aesthetic of Kelly Clarkson's furniture collection is a mix of chic, Southern charm and modern French country. With bold and gorgeous upholstered sofas and minimal yet glamorous furniture pieces, there's an item that'll complement any living space and interior paint color trend.

Prices start at just under $14 for a roll of wallpaper, but the pieces can get as expensive as thousands of dollars, with the most expensive item in Kelly Clarkson's furniture collection currently - a gorgeous 3-Piece Upholstered Sectional - coming in at a cool $5,173.

However, Wayfair is currently running a sale across Kelly Clarkson's furniture collection, with some of the most popular pieces reduced. If you don't have time to scroll through all 2,271 items in the collection, don't worry. We've rounded up our favorite picks from the sale below - and we've found discounts of up to 83% off.

So whether you want to turn your bedroom into a personal oasis, or are looking for the best outdoor furniture deals to revamp your outdoor living room, there's a bargain for you below.

Our pick of the best reduced pieces in the Kelly Clarkson's furniture collection sale right now