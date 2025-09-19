Survive spider season with these naturally repellent indoor plants

Phobia or not, no one wants a home filled with spiders. But what can you actually do to keep the leggy pests away? It turns out you can call on Mother Nature for a little helping hand.

Getting rid of spiders can feel pretty impossible, especially when autumn arrives and they begin sneaking into our homes to avoid the wet weather. While there are endless wives' tales and recommended hacks, some deterrents just aren't feasible. And don't get us started on the chesnut trick!

Although we're all for trying new things, these indoor plants are sure to keep your space spider-free, all whilst brightening up your home during the dreary months.

5 indoor plants that repel spiders: recommended by experts

While you may want to start trying out some autumn decor ideas, spiders on your walls are probably not what you had in mind. They certainly won't feel as welcoming as your favourite autumn candles.

That's where these indoor plants come in. Lead Horticulturist at Beards & Daisies, Connor Towning, says, "Some fragrant indoor plants don’t just look good, they naturally repel spiders. Forget traditional conkers: plants like lavender, peppermint, citronella, and eucalyptus release scents spiders hate, keeping your home far less inviting to them.”

1. Lavender

Owning and caring for a lavender plant has many benefits for you and your home, starting with its calming aroma. Fortunately, spiders don't agree with those calming qualities.

"Lavender is a classic choice for spider-free homes as its strong, sharp floral fragrance is unpleasant and overwhelming to them," says Jo Lambell, Founder of Beards & Daisies.

She recommends placing potted lavender near sunny windowsills and ensuring it has well-draining soil. Pruning lavender regularly encourages healthy growth and more fragrant blooms, so don't forget this step.

2. Peppermint

Peppermint isn't just helpful for ridding your home of spiders; it's also effective for stopping ants from entering your home.

"The menthol in peppermint irritates spiders’ senses, making them avoid the area. Highly versatile, peppermint can thrive in pots indoors or in small herb gardens," explains Connor.

In terms of caring for the plant, Jo recommends watering it moderately and keeping it in bright, indirect light. If you need an extra spider-deterrent boost, she suggests crushing a few leaves and placing them around corners or making a simple peppermint spray.

3. Eucalyptus

Although eucalyptus is usually only found in our favourite scented candles, you can make more of the spa-like scent in your home.

"Both fresh eucalyptus leaves and essential oils naturally repel spiders as they dislike the strong scent. Grow dwarf eucalyptus varieties in bright, well-ventilated areas. Even clipping a few stems and placing them around the home adds fragrance and function," says Jo.

4. Citronella

If you've ever had the annoyance of trying to get rid of mosquitoes and flies, you'll no doubt be aware of the repellent power citronella has. It's not just bugs with wings that this natural scent bothers; even spiders don't enjoy it.

Jo suggests keeping your citronella plant in a bright spot and remembering to trim it regularly. She points out that its fresh leaves can also be used in DIY sprays for a double benefit.

5. Rosemary and Lemon Balm

Aromatic herbs aren't just great plants for growing when you're low on space; they're also fantastic insect repellents thanks to their strong smell.

"Use medium-sized pots with well-draining soil and rotate them occasionally to ensure even light exposure. Their scents intensify when leaves are gently rubbed or crushed," instructs Jo.

Where should you place spider-repellent plants?

Unlike houseplants for the bedroom, you might be a little more curious about where's best to place indoor plants that repel spiders.

"Homeowners can place potted spider-repelling plants in windowsills, entryways, and corners where spiders are most likely to appear. For those who prefer a more hands-on approach, dried herbs or essential oil sprays derived from these plants can also be used to keep spiders away from your home naturally," explains Jo.

She adds, "Integrating these plants into your home is a win-win. You’re creating a healthier indoor environment, enjoying the benefits of greenery, and reducing the need for harsh chemicals, while still keeping spiders out.”

Along with houseplants like these, it's also recommended that you keep up daily cleaning habits. Spiders are often deterred most from a space that's got high traffic and is busy.