How often should you clean your air fryer? Appliance experts are all in agreement on the answer

Air fryers have changed the cooking game and made it impressively easy to get dinner on the table, but are you getting around to cleaning the appliance as often as you should?

When you've got one of the best air fryers on your kitchen counter the chances are you'll be using it nearly every day, whether that's for breakfast, lunch or dinner. And whilst you may know how to clean your air fryer, with extensive use you might not be cleaning regularly enough.

Life can often get in the way of our kitchen cleaning routine, but with appliances that we use multiple times a day, it's important to prioritise their cleanliness and maintenance. So with that in mind, we asked the cleaning and appliance experts just how often you should be tending to your air fryer.

How often should you clean an air fryer?

Just as you would know how often you should clean your oven, staying on top of your air fryer's cleanliness is extremely important both for the appliance's functionality and food safety.

Speaking to Fantastic Service's appliance technician David Miloshev, he says, "Ideally, you should clean your air fryer after every use, more specifically, the basket since it’s where the food sits. However, you’ll also need to give it a deeper cleaning periodically."

The basket and crisping plate are usually dishwasher friendly which makes it super easy to keep on top of the cleanliness after each use, you won't need expert cleaning hacks for the job.

David explains, " Cleaning the basket of your air fryer after every use will protect it and prevent it from accumulating food and grease buildup that can become very hard to remove if you leave it unwashed."

(Image credit: Getty Images | Grandbrothers)

There is however a slight exception if you use the best air fryer accessories including liners or tin foil (because you can put tin foil in an air fryer). David points out that the basket won't need to be cleaned as often but it's still really important to clean it after a few uses nonetheless.

"Grates, baskets, and the built-in drawer should be removed and cleaned with each use. Think of the basket and drawer of your air fryer like a skillet: You'd only reuse a skillet after cleaning it first because the leftover food and oil could contaminate your next recipe," he says.

Even if you don't choose to clean the whole air fryer after every use, David recommends trying to do at least a quick clean of the grates, baskets and built-in drawer as leftover food and oil can contaminate your next meal which makes your healthy air fryer meal less appealing.

Essenstials to keep your air fryer clean

Handy sponges Dishmatic Bonus pack View at Amazon RRP: £5.88 | When it comes to cleaning your air fryer, giving it a good scrub in the sink is one of the best ways to achieve a perfect clean. These 'dishmatic' sponges are ideal as they can reach those awkward corners and allow you a steady grip. Microfibre must-haves Aidea Microfibre Cloth, pack of 8 View at Amazon RRP: £5.29 | This is a hero product every cleaner should have in their home, especially when it comes to stain removal. This eight-pack will make any clean-up job that much easier and having more than one on hand will have you prepared for even the biggest messes. Savvy silicone liners Silicone Air Fryer Liner, 2 pack View at Amazon RRP: £4.99 | If you're looking to maintain your air fryer's cleanliness for longer but don't want to waste using disposable liners then these silicone ones are great. With large handles and non-stick properties, they're a bargain.

How do you know when it's time to clean your air fryer?

If you've been debating if air fryers are worth it, then the cleaning process certainly shouldn't put you off. Whilst it is recommended that you clean it after each use, the cleaning is relatively easy as long as you listen to the signs it needs.

"There are a few clear signs that your air fryer may need a clean. It’ll be due to a cleaning whenever you notice any buildup on the basket, tray or heating element. Other signs are if you notice excessive smoke or odours during cooking – this can indicate food residue is burning off inside your air fryer," says Joshua Warren, small appliances expert at AO.com.

Should you notice your best Ninja air fryer isn't performing as well as it usually does then this is another sign that your appliances need a good clean. The dip in functionality is usually due to a buildup of residue as this affects its airflow and heating capabilities.

FAQs

Does your air fryer need cleaning after every use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst avoiding regular cleaning is a common air fryer mistake, do you really have to clean it after every use?

Henrique Conceicao, Area Manager at Total Clean says, "Cleaning your air fryer after every use might seem excessive, but it honestly depends on the types of food you like to cook. Messy foods are more likely to clog up the machine, leading to more frequent cleaning."

It's also important to note that every air fryer will have its own specific cleaning instructions so it's important to refer to your appliance's manual for exact guidance. Henrique does however point out, "By adhering to a regular cleaning schedule and remaining vigilant of structural issues as they arise, you can work to keep your appliance in top condition."

When cleaning your air fryer don't forget to clean your air fryer accessories, whilst you may not use them every time it's important that they're too regularly maintained.