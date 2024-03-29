You have to see this glimpse of Victoria Beckham's farmhouse-core bathroom with rich wooden details and giant walk-in shower
Victoria Beckham's farmhouse-core bathroom gave us heart eyes as we caught a rare peek of it
Victoria Beckham's farmhouse-core bathroom was visible as she gave a rare peek inside what appeared to be her cosy Cotswolds home in an Instagram video.
Fashion icon and designer, Victoria Beckham, took to social media this weekend to show off her dedicated skincare regime which includes an LED facemask and the best face moisturisers to hydrate and nourish the skin. While discussing her routine, the star gave a sneak peek inside her Cotswolds home, featuring a farmhouse feel with large wooden beams and a roomy walk-in shower.
Victoria showed that she's been keen on picking up on the bathroom trends of 2024 as the space can be seen with crisp white tiles contrasting with the black metal and glass framed side of the walk-in shower.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Outside of the bathroom, Victoria and husband David have opted for dark-painted walls in a shade of forest green that picks up on the green accents in the floral painting hung outside of the bathroom. The dark wooden panelling and rustic style framing of the door only add more intriguing contrast to the room and provide a totally rustic energy.
Using stained woods and other dark colour palettes can be a bold choice in a home and can be present in farmhouse-style homes or other interior design trends such as mid-century modern or minimalism. Changing the tone of a room with a splash of paint is also a great way to change the feel of a space without completely redecorating or spending a fortune on a redesign.
RRP: £359 | This curved wooden frame mimics the shape of an arched window.
RRP: £34.75 | An antique-style vintage floral oil painting with a dark background much like Victoria Beckham's.
RRP: £24.99 | Add rich wooden touches to a room to create a cosy, natural feel with ease.
In the post, VB also explained that she loves to take time to give her skin a refresh and a pamper each week.
"On a Sunday morning, I try and find time for a pamper session – I apply a face mask (I switch between a few face masks that I love depending what my skin needs). I leave this on for as long as I can," she explained, sharing tips on how she keeps her complexion nourished and hydrated.
Laura is the Entertainment Editor for woman&home who primarily covers television, film, and celebrity news. Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
