Sarah Raven shares her one gardening essential to help streamline your seed sowing this year

With the chaos of the New Year and the sudden frosty weather January brings, it can be hard to find the motivation to get into the garden. Which is why finding effective shortcuts for tasks like seed sowing is always welcome.

Whether or not you've started your essential January gardening jobs, you'll no doubt be aware that this time of year is not the most enjoyable time to be messing around with compost. Along with prepping yourself with essential gardening tools, finding helpful pieces of kit to aid you with jobs like seed sowing will not only save you time but help you keep your garden thriving, no matter the weather.

Gardening expert Sarah Raven has blessed us by sharing her nifty essential for streamlining sowing your seeds, with her recommendation of coir Jiffy's.

Sarah Raven seed sowing essential

Sharing the reel on the Sarah Raven Instagram (@sarahravensgarden), the gardening expert demonstrates how you can speed up sowing your January seeds.

"There are lots of ways of sowing into modules, but my favourite by far are these coir jiffys," starts Sarah.

If you're ready to start on your list of what to grow in January, jiffys are an efficient, no-mess way of sowing seeds. And the process isn't just simple, it's great fun and ideal if you're getting your family into the garden this year.

A post shared by Sarah Raven (@sarahravensgarden) A photo posted by on

Made from peat-free coir, which is the natural fibre from the husk of a coconut, these pellets are a great, environmentally friendly way to start your seeds, which is great if you're trying out the rewilding trend.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"They’re just rather brilliant because they look like a two-pence coin, and then when you water them, they swell up to look like this, like a kind of chocolate brownie. And you sow your seeds into them, and these are some that I sowed a month ago that have already germinated," explains Sarah.

Thanks to their compact size, these pellets are a great alternative to bulky bags of compost if you're looking for small garden tips.

To swell them up to the right size, you can either add them to a bath or sink of water, or even just use your trusty watering can to water them in their trays. It won't take long before you see them beginning to grow in size.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Then it's time to choose your seeds. Now is a great time to grow sweet peas and many other great cutting garden flowers.

"Once they have fully swelled, the meanest of pinches goes in the top like that, ideally two or three seeds, and then you just poke them in. And that is literally it, just put them somewhere light but cool, frost-free," instructs Sarah.

Using the pellets from her store, SarahRaven.com, the gardening expert explains the net that surrounds each pellet. She says, "This net is actually biodegradable, but we found in our trials, particularly with annuals, that it held the roots back a bit more than we wanted."

"So with annuals, we tend to remove the net like that, but with perennials and like herb cuttings, we leave the net on, and it just disintegrates in a perfectly decent time to allow the roots to establish. But with really quickly growing roots, I think it’s just worth taking them off," adds Sarah.

In the time Sarah has demonstrated sowing the seeds into the pre-soaked pellets, the others have already begun swelling up, ready to be used too.

So whether you're looking to sort your garden out this new year, or perhaps learning to vegetable garden for beginners, this nifty way of sowing can save you time, space and money.

If you want to get the most out of your seeds this year, why not try out seed spirals? They're a great way of sowing seeds in a more compact way, and you can reuse household waste to make them too.