What to grow in January: 7 edible plants, flowers and flora to add to your garden this month

Although winter is a quieter time in the garden, there's always much to be done, even when the weather's unfavourable. January brings with it an opportunity for new plant growth, and these additions should be at the top of your list.

Along with all the seeds you can sow in January, there are lots of jobs to do in your garden during the winter months. With a long list of essential January gardening jobs to work through, it can be all too easy to forget about what you should be starting to grow in the new year.

Even though the thought of going out into the garden in the cold and rain isn't exactly exciting, this is a great time to add new additions to your space, and these are the best plants to start with.

What to plant in January: 7 vegetables and flowers to grow this month

If you managed to avoid common winter gardening mistakes and prepared your space for the tough weather, you'll be in a good position to start growing new plants in the new year.

And while it's a winter gardening myth that January is a quiet month in the garden, these plants need to be grown now for the best results.

1. Onions

Whether you're interested in vegetable gardening for beginners or have been doing it for years, January is a great time to start sowing your onion seeds.

"Onion seeds can be sown in a pot or tray of compost, and even though they are small, they should be spaced apart by 1cm. Lightly cover the seeds with a thin layer of compost and stand the pot or tray in water to moisten the soil," says Richard Barker, a horticultural expert from LBS Horticulture.

"When the seedlings have grown to a few inches tall, they can be transplanted into fresh compost. Once the seedlings have established, harden them off, and then they can be moved into the garden around 10 to 15cm apart," he adds.

Richard then recommends watering the seedlings thoroughly to settle the soil and water regularly if the weather is dry. Your onions should then be ready to harvest from later summer onwards!

2. Apples

Not only are apple trees one of the plants you should prune in January this is also the best time to start growing them.

"Bare root apple trees are best planted in winter, and choose a site that will receive full sun with an adequate amount of space to accommodate the branches once the tree has grown," starts Richard.

"Prepare the soil, and then dig a square hole for the tree and hammer in a tree stake. Position the tree, and hold onto the tree as you fill the planting hole with soil. After planting, check that the bulging part of the stem (where the rootstock was grafted from) is just above soil level," he continues.

All you need to do then is firm the soil around the roots to get rid of any air pockets and make sure to secure the tree stem to a stake. Then simply keep it well-watered throughout the year, especially in summer.

3. Sweet Peas

Want to learn how to grow sweet peas? They're a garden favourite and for good reason, with their stunning colours and charming swirly stems. Well, now is the best time to get started.

Richard explains, "Sweet pea seeds can be sown a few centimetres deep in January in 7cm pots. You can keep the pots inside on a sunny windowsill, as they can germinate in temperatures as low as 12°C."

He says that their compost will need to be kept moist but not wet, and once the seeds successfully germinate, you can place them in an unheated greenhouse or cold frame.

"The seedlings can then be planted out into their final growing positions around mid-spring," finishes Richard.

4. Crab Apple

Crab apples are some of the best trees for pots and will help attract birds to your garden throughout the year.

"Planting a crab apple is the same as planting an edible apple, in that they should be planted at the same depth as they were grown in the field. Dig a square hole three times the width of the rootball, and check that this is the correct depth by placing the rootball in the hole," instructs Richard.

When you're happy with the position of the plant, Richard says you'll need to fill the hole with soil and firm it very gently. You might need to stake the tree to prevent possible wind rock and make sure you water thoroughly after planting.

5. Snapdragons

If you're looking for some cottage garden ideas, snapdragons are a great flower to add to your space. Similar to sweet peas, they provide some delightful colours and have a really interesting shape.

"For flowers, start your snapdragons now, sowing them in deep pots or seed trays, keeping them in a frost-free area like a cool windowsill to encourage strong, deep root systems that will lead to a vast summer display,” says Mark Dwelly, Head Gardener at Audley Villages.

6. Aubergines

Although aubergines are usually known to be planted in August, you can, in fact, grow them starting from January if you can create the right conditions.

"A long season, warm-weather crop, as long as you have sufficient heat to keep them consistently warm then sowing aubergine seeds in January will provide you with an early harvest, an extended growing season and it will increase your harvest as more fruit will ripen even if the summer weather isn’t ideal," says Lucie Bradley, gardening expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

"A traditional variety ‘Black Beauty’ is ideal for sowing in January, as is ‘Galine’ F1, with its glossy, deep purple colour and excellent flavour. To germinate successfully, you’ll need a compost temperature of around 21 degrees Celsius, and seedlings should start to appear after about a week," she adds.

You'll need to maintain this temperature until they've developed several leaves and are ready to transfer into their own pots, before you reduce the temperature to between 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.

"Keep repotting as they outgrow their pots until they are in pots at least 22cm in diameter, when they can be either kept in their pot, transferred to grow bags or the ground," finishes Lucie.

7. Mint

Not only is mint one of the indoor plants that repel spiders, but it's a great herb to have in the kitchen. It is, however, an invasive plant when grown outdoors, so it is always best to proceed with caution.

"Whilst mint can be an aggressive plant in your garden, January is the perfect month to sow seeds indoors when you want to keep fresh pots of mint on a windowsill where it will happily thrive," explains Lucie.

"Mint needs light to germinate, so the seeds should be sown on the surface of slightly moist compost and placed in a heated propagator to achieve temperatures between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius for germination," she adds.

Lucie goes on to say it'll take around 10 to 16 days for the seeds to germinate, then eight to 10 weeks before they have strong leaves and can be transferred to their own pot. They can grow for six to eight months before you'll ned to repot them.

FAQs

What is the best plant to plant in January?

Not only are sweet peas one of the best cutting garden flowers, but they're also considered one of the best plants to grow in January.

"If you are looking for the most rewarding project in the new year, the best choice is often considered Sweet Peas. This is because this particular flower requires a long period of cool growth to develop the root systems it needs for its famous fragrance and height. By starting them in January, this ensures they won't be stunted by the sudden heat of late spring," explains Mark.

"If you are more interested in immediate gratification for your garden's aesthetic, the best plants to sow are resilient bedding flowers like Pansies or Primulas. These can be tucked into containers or borders right now to provide colour against the winter backdrop while other plants are still dormant,” he adds.

What bulbs can you plant in January?

Worried you missed the boat for planting your spring bulbs? Fear not, January is just as good a time for many of your spring floral favourites.

"Tulip bulbs can be planted in January, and although this is considered late, with the prime planting time being late autumn, ideally November, it actually brings some benefits. Tulip bulbs are prone to a fungal disease ‘tulip fire’, which thrives in warmer soil, so it can be a significant issue if you plant crocus too early, whilst in January the cooler temperatures slow fungal growth," explains Lucie.

"Whilst crocus bulbs are ideally planted in the autumn months, planting them in January still works as long as the soil is workable and you ensure the bulbs are planted deep enough to become established before spring arrives," she adds.

And finally, snowdrops will do best being planted in late January through to March for faster results and greater success.

Is January too late to plant bulbs?

"Although January is late for planting many bulbs, with many popular types such as daffodils, tulips and crocuses ideally planted from September through to November, if you still have bulbs to plant or if you come across a discounted bargain which you can’t resist, then planting in January is still viable," explains Lucie.

You'll just need to bear in mind that you may see delayed blooms, and there is a chance that the bulbs won't establish properly, leading them to be all foliage and no flowers.

Want some more January gardening jobs? There's much to be done in terms of pruning, mulching and weather protection. Just make sure you don't get trigger-happy and snip the plants you should never prune in January.