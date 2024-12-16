Nigella Lawson's Christmas tree is packed full of personality - but her decorations will definitely divide the crowd

Nigella Lawson’s Christmas tree decorations will likely divide the crowd, but they show so much personality and are right on-trend.

Each year different Christmas tree themes emerge as trends change and deciding on what kind of feel and colours you want to go for with your tree can feel a bit overwhelming. So many people love traditional red and gold, or elegant silver and glass, but it’s easy to forget that you can also have a lot of fun with your decorations. After all, they reflect your personality and style and Nigella Lawson has fully embraced this with her own tree ornaments for 2024. The renowned cookery writer recently shared a glimpse at her Christmas tree and one thing we weren’t expecting was her choice of bacon rasher decorations.

As Nigella clarified in her caption, these aren’t real, though she hilariously said that people would be "forgiven for thinking I’ve actually hung real rashers of crisp streaky bacon" on her tree after she posted a recipe for edible decorations. The baubles are actually from Sous Chef and are made from glass and designed to perfectly resemble bacon.

Anthropologie Peppermint Cocktail Ornament Was £16, Now £9 at Anthropologie The Peppermint Cocktail Glass Ornament is such a fun festive touch for your Christmas tree. It's beautiful with its red and green tones and the candy cane is a lovely addition that really brings it to life. John Lewis Cookbook Bauble £8 at John Lewis This cookbook bauble is the perfect gift for the bakers in your life and reflects their hobby in such a cute way. The colour palette of red, gold and green is also so festive and means this would look especially lovely with other decorations in these hues. Sass & Belle Mini Greenhouse Ornament £8.99 at Amazon If you love a spot of gardening then this mini greenhouse ornament is a special piece to have hanging on your Christmas tree each year. As it's primarily clear, it will also work relatively easily with the rest of your decorations too. Oliver Bonas Cake Ornament £8 at Oliver Bonas Beaded all over, this ornament is something a little different to the glass baubles we often see. It also has embroidered detailing and a teal string to hand it from the branches of your Christmas tree that stands out from the cream and pink cake. Sass & Belle Knitting Ornament £9.99 at Amazon This ornament in the shape of a ball of wool with knitting needles is such a sweet present for someone who loves this craft. The pink, red and white combination would also brighten up a Christmas tree and stand out in contrast to its dark green foliage. Anthropologie Boots Ornament Was £22, Now £13 at Anthropologie Crafted from glass and currently reduced for a limited time, this ornament showcases a cosy winter boot style that so many people love. The bronze-brown colour of this ornament would complement other metallic decorations too.

Nigella had hers hanging delicately from the branches of her Christmas tree, not worrying too much about immaculate spacing, and they listened beautifully in the warm glow of her fairy lights. If you love quirky, fun baubles then these are surely some of the best Christmas tree decorations out there for you. Sadly, the Sous Chef Crispy Bacon Bauble Tree Decorations which Nigella is "crazy about" have sold out for 2024.

However, they have plenty of other gorgeous food-related Christmas tree decorations and there are also so many others out there from various brands that can help give your tree design a playful edge this year. Whilst not all of us will have considered this theme before, Nigella explained that she’s actually got a tradition of gifting food-focussed ornaments.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

"Some time ago, I started giving one food-focussed ornament a year to a friend, and it’s grown into a rather lovely tradition, I feel," she said, adding that she considers it to be "the Christmas equivalent of getting charms for a bracelet". She started "on [her] own account, with just the one glittery hanging ribbon of bacon."

A food-related ornament is a lovely gift to receive if you’re a cooking enthusiast and even if these bacon-shaped Christmas baubles aren’t your cup of tea, this has reminded us all how wonderful unique, personal decorations can be. According to woman&home’s Digital Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly novelty tree decorations like this continue to be very popular and on-trend too.

(Image credit: Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)

"Novelty tree decorations are still a huge Christmas tree theme for this year, as Nigella proves perfectly with her on-brand streaky bacon rashers," she says. "As the demand for novelty decorations has grown in popularity so has the offering, meaning there's more personalised choice. It used to just be fun Santas on bikes and cute pet baubles, but now you can get everything from your favourite foods (Sushi decorations are big news for 2024) to air fryers and stand mixers, they are an easy way to show a touch of personality."

Even if you’ve already sorted all of your ornaments for this year, you might be tempted to consider switching up your decorations a little next Christmas and incorporate a few more personal baubles. Nigella Lawson has proved how impactful and fun they can be and we can’t help wondering what food-focussed ornament she might go for after the bacon ones.