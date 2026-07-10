Next's sell-out rechargeable lamp is back in stock – it's the perfect unique accessory to elevate bookshelves

If you're anything like us, you'll be an absolute sucker for a stylish home accessory, and with our current love of wireless rechargeable lamps only growing by the day, the news that this Next sell-out marble lamp is back had us jumping for joy.

When it comes to rechargeable lamps, this particular model is not the first one to catch our eyes and, quite frankly, our hearts. Next's chic set of two brass table lamps has become a strong favourite in our Homes Editor Tamara Kelly's home. Not only are they perfect for light layering, but they're also a great way to make your hallway look more welcoming to guests.

So when we heard that this utterly chic rechargeable bookcase lamp was finally back in stock at Next, we couldn't stop ourselves from sharing the news.

Next Brown Marble Highclere Rechargeable Small Table Lamp £80 at Next UK Something as humble as a lamp can immediately transform an area, not only with its warm illumination but also by adding a touch of style to an otherwise simple space.

Sell out: Next's chic rechargeable bookcase lamp

You might've noticed that rechargeable, wireless lamps are dominating this year's lighting trends. And it's for good reason: they're incredibly convenient, can be placed pretty much anywhere in your home and look fantastic.

Whilst some can be surprisingly cheap, they are a product that we recommend investing a little more money into, as the higher quality versions tend to have much more charge and give off a considerable amount more light too.

Having already tried some of Next's rechargeable lamps and compared them to cheaper alternatives, we can confidently say it's well worth going for the slightly pricier choice. And this lamp is certainly worth that extra splurge.

(Image credit: NEXT)

With a chunky, sturdy real marble base and timeless brushed brass accents, this isn't a lamp that's going to simply last you a year or so. As is true with most Next products, this is a luxurious piece that's made to last in your home.