This new Smeg appliance is set to be the saviour of small kitchens and renovation projects
The trusted kitchen appliance brand has just launched a portable hob to aid those in need of a flexible approach to cooking
There's nothing we love more than news of a new product launch, especially when it comes from one of our favourite homeware appliance brands and the product in question helps to make life easier.
So imagine our joy upon hearing about the launch of a new Smeg Portable Induction Hob – we have already enlisted the help of our food expert to test and review it for inclusion in our best portable induction hobs buying guide. (Watch this space, full review coming soon)
Smeg is a reliable, well-designed brand that has given us one of the best induction pans and best stand mixers to date – it now looks like we can add this portable hob to that list of highly recommended kitchen essentials.
New launch: Smeg Portable Induction Hob
RRP: £349.95 | Smeg's sleek new appliance is touch-controlled and offers 2100W cooking power. The compact design, ideal for small kitchens, measures a respectable H5.4 by W31.5 by D41.2cm in size.
Providing versatility for smaller kitchens and those looking for extra induction cooking, the portable appliance is adept at everything from stir-frying to stewing using the same technology to emulate how all induction cookers work.
However, this smart portable hob is additionally equipped with an external temperature probe and two probe programs. The first setting is a probe target which sets a maximum temperature to ensure the hob automatically stops cooking once the food hits this measure, meaning users can rest assured they won't be serving overcooked cuisine.
The second setting is a probe timer, a function that allows a pre-set cooking timer and temperature to be maintained until the desired cooking level is reached, perfect for slow-cooking dishes.
To offer an even wider repertoire, three intelligent pre-set modes have been added :
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
- Fry: Probably the most useable function for everyday cooking this offers optimum heat when cooking eggs, pancakes and any fresh ingredients that are best delicately cooked, or frozen meals that need defrosting.
- Keep warm: A function to maintain temperature, ideal when entertaining to keep everything perfectly warmed for serving when needed.
- Barbecue: This mode is ideal when you want the authentic chargrilled taste that comes from hosting a BBQ without having to cook outside.
One of the things you should know about an induction hob, especially a portable one is just how versatile a cooking aid they are. It's the handy appliance to provide an additional hob when the existing kitchen oven isn't sufficient to cope with the volume of pots and pans required – think of all the extra cooking around Christmas particularly.
A portable hob is also ideal for those with an AGA oven who may have switched off for the warmer summer months to avoid the house from overheating) and now need some to cook.
But most significantly we note how useful they are for anyone undertaking a kitchen renovation who has nowhere to prepare comforting home-cooked meals – because let's be honest it's a stressful enough time without having to forego delicious meals to soothe the soul.
Three Smeg kitchen essentials we highly recommend
Best induction pan
If you're looking for a stylish pan to use on the new portable hob, this retro 50's-style Smeg pan is the one for you – especially if you're a fan of the Kit trend. The induction-compatible pan is sizeable but sturdy on the hob. The large surface area and elevated sides offer an adequate allowance for cooking large quantities.
Best stand mixer
This sleek black model is not only a beauty to look at, but it also has a sizable capacity and 10 different speed capabilities to cater to all your mixing needs. During our rigorous testing procedure, it proved to be a thoroughly capable buy – a particularly pretty choice with a strong performance packed in.
Best blender
Beautiful, compact and highly capable is how we describe this model after testing it as part of our best blenders buying guide. It proved excellent for crushing ice in seconds with its specialised function, while the smoothie function gave us the kind of silky drinks we'd expect from a professional outlet.
Proudly designed in Italy as part of the brand’s Collezione line, the slimline hob is undeniably Smeg thanks to its signature iconic lettered logo embellished on the front.
The resilient glass ceramic surface means the same rules apply when it comes to cleaning an induction hob, which is recommended after every use to keep it looking as good as new.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she has spent the last 17 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it’s with these award-winning interiors teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has served as an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
-
-
We can't get enough of this white summer dress and Lorraine Kelly approves
If you're looking for the perfect white summer dress we've found the one!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kerry Washington's fringed blunt bob is such a flattering statement – and one that'll be everywhere this summer
Yet more proof that the bob reigns supreme
By Lucy Abbersteen Published