Martha Stewart's regal Christmas decorations show how to 'light up the room' – with an unexpected colour combination of shimmering gold and luxe Tiffany Blue
Why settle for just one tree when you can have two decadently decorated trees?
We shouldn't be surprised that the queen of homemaking, Martha Stewart, has one of the most impressive Christmas displays we've seen this year. But this lavish, two-tree set-up really had us in awe.
Just when you think you've seen some of the best Christmas decorating ideas, the celebrities share their festive decor and leave us speechless. From unique Christmas tree themes to grand garlands that seem to go on forever, the stars really know how to deck the halls.
Martha Stewart didn't disappoint after sharing her Christmas decorations on Instagram @marthastewart. The iconic author and chef showed off her dazzling double tree golden display in one of her sitting areas, aptly named the Green Room.
The Green Room is already decorated in a style akin to Regencycore. It's like walking onto the set of Downton Abbey with period furniture and traditional moulding. However, the trees are just as regal, adorned with golden sparkling lights and washes of Tiffany blue ornaments next to deep teals and greens.
"My Green Room is just off the foyer. Laura decorated this sunken parlour in gorgeous gold and green," Martha says. "I love these two trees filled with ornaments—they just light up the room. I love how everything shimmers on the branches."
Each tree is a mammoth size and utterly covered from base to top in these varied shapes, sizes and colours of luxury baubles. And of course, each is finished off with one of the best tree skirts, a natural wicker wrap around. Choosing a simple yet high-quality skirt like this allows the decorations to shine and take centre stage.
Get the look for your home
Realistic faux
Balsam Hill make some of the best artificial Christmas trees. Take this incredibly realistic-looking Vancouver spruce (currently on sale!). Taking inspiration from the breathtaking scenery of panoramic British Columbia, the tree is a beautiful conical shape filled with lush evergreen foliage. The evenly placed branches filled with gently tapered tips are what give the tree its exceptional depth.
Plenty of lights
To achieve that warm glow like Martha has, you need A LOT of lights. This generous set from The White Company not only has 960 bulbs, but the bulbs sit closely together to create a richly lit, tinsel-like effect that feels incredibly dense, offering full coverage.
Tiffany blue baubles
Martha's trees are a stunning combination of bright Tiffany blue baubles and a deeper, richer green. We love the way the blue pops out of the tree and how it's complemented alongside that luxury gold.
Traditional base
Martha's natural woven tree skirts help to hide the unattractive tree bases. This white-washed woven design is the ideal solution to conceal, not steal the limelight from the glorious green decorations.
Regal metallics
Candlesticks are an affordable way of making your space look more expensive and are perfect for adding some more dimension to your Christmas display. These gold tulip-style ones from B&Q are timeless and very similar to the ones Martha has dotted around her room.
Complementary candles
Candles are an understated way of building on your colour palette; they can be easily swapped out depending on the season or occasion, but will really bring your room together. They tie in the blue from Martha's trees seamlessly, despite being a deeper, more teal shade.
Aside from some of the very best Christmas tree decorations we've seen this year, the rest of the room is cohesively adorned with festive yet sophisticated green accessories. Such as the deep teal taper candles that sit amongst the ornamental golden artichokes. Because where else would they be?
The mirror image also reflects the wreaths on each window and a symmetrical display of bottle brush tree on the coffee table. This symmetry is another reason the space looks so luxurious and polished, and of course, the grand chandelier is just the cherry on top.
So, while we may not have the palatial backdrop Martha has, there's much inspiration to be found in her decor. For one, the more Christmas trees, the better.
Investing in some of the best Christmas lights can make all the difference to your tree. Cluster lights, especially, are great for adding that extra sparkle.
