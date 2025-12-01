Jump to category:
Martha Stewart's regal Christmas decorations show how to 'light up the room' – with an unexpected colour combination of shimmering gold and luxe Tiffany Blue

Why settle for just one tree when you can have two decadently decorated trees?

picture of Martha at the 2025 Library Lions gala at New York Public Library
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Emily Smith's avatar
By
published
in News

We shouldn't be surprised that the queen of homemaking, Martha Stewart, has one of the most impressive Christmas displays we've seen this year. But this lavish, two-tree set-up really had us in awe.

Just when you think you've seen some of the best Christmas decorating ideas, the celebrities share their festive decor and leave us speechless. From unique Christmas tree themes to grand garlands that seem to go on forever, the stars really know how to deck the halls.

Martha Stewart's regal Christmas decorations

The Green Room is already decorated in a style akin to Regencycore. It's like walking onto the set of Downton Abbey with period furniture and traditional moulding. However, the trees are just as regal, adorned with golden sparkling lights and washes of Tiffany blue ornaments next to deep teals and greens.

"My Green Room is just off the foyer. Laura decorated this sunken parlour in gorgeous gold and green," Martha says. "I love these two trees filled with ornaments—they just light up the room. I love how everything shimmers on the branches."

Each tree is a mammoth size and utterly covered from base to top in these varied shapes, sizes and colours of luxury baubles. And of course, each is finished off with one of the best tree skirts, a natural wicker wrap around. Choosing a simple yet high-quality skirt like this allows the decorations to shine and take centre stage.

Get the look for your home

picture of green living room with christmas decorations

Green decorations have never felt looked so sophisticated

(Image credit: Future / Paul Raeside Photographer)

Aside from some of the very best Christmas tree decorations we've seen this year, the rest of the room is cohesively adorned with festive yet sophisticated green accessories. Such as the deep teal taper candles that sit amongst the ornamental golden artichokes. Because where else would they be?

The mirror image also reflects the wreaths on each window and a symmetrical display of bottle brush tree on the coffee table. This symmetry is another reason the space looks so luxurious and polished, and of course, the grand chandelier is just the cherry on top.

So, while we may not have the palatial backdrop Martha has, there's much inspiration to be found in her decor. For one, the more Christmas trees, the better.

Investing in some of the best Christmas lights can make all the difference to your tree. Cluster lights, especially, are great for adding that extra sparkle.

Emily Smith
Emily Smith
Digital lifestyle writer

Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.

