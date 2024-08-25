We all want a 'Chicken Brick' thanks to professional chef Andi Oliver

Are you familiar with the 'Chicken Brick' or, like me, are you being newly introduced to this cult classic cooking dish? Either way, fresh from the Habitat archive it's having a moment thanks to professional chef Andi Oliver.

First introduced in 1964 and made from terracotta, the Chicken Brick has been reimagined for modern-day cooking in conjunction with Habitat's 60th anniversary celebrations. Quite simply it is THE dish for cooking succulent, juicy chicken.

Designed in collaboration with Sainsbury’s food innovation team, the new Habitat piece is made from glazed and durable stoneware in a sleek matte black glaze and is designed to steam cook the food using its own moisture.

"When I was a teenager there was a method of cooking in the Chicken Brick, absolutely everyone had a dinner party where the food would be cooked in one," recalls Andi Oliver, a British chef, television and radio broadcaster – best known for her work on the BBC's cooking show the Great British Menu.

Discover the new Habitat Chicken Brick

Reimagined design for 2024 Habitat 60 Poulet Stoneware Chicken Brick View at Habitat RRP: £20 | The new reimagined Chicken Brick, designed by in-house designer James Cottingham, is made using durable stoneware with a matt black glaze. Formed to act like a mini-oven that beautifully steam cooks the food. With a generous 3.2 litre capacity, the chicken brick will cook a whole chicken to perfection. The new stoneware design is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 180°C. Best of all, similar to Le Creuset cookware you can serve straight from oven to table, a quality that further enhances its appeal for entertaining.

Professional chef Andi Oliver, alongside her daughter Miquita Oliver, has worked collaboratively with Habitat to celebrate the newly designed Chicken Brick. (See their amazing 'Chicken Brick' recipes below)

Taking to her Instagram account Andi shared news of the new Habitat Chicken Brick and fans were quick to express their joy for its re-found famous status for 2024.

'I still have mine, can't wait to put it to use again' writes one enthusiastic fan under Andi's post. 'It is the best and easiest way to cook chicken, guaranteed soft and succulent every time' writes another.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And of those who are only just discovering this genius way of cooking, there are messages of delight: 'Never heard of a brick but my I now want one! ' and 'Eekkk so excited to try it.'

A post shared by Miquitaoliver (@miquitaoliver) A photo posted by on

Our w&h food editor Jen Bedloe has one of the original Chicken Brick models and really rates it. "It produces an incredibly tender, juicy chicken and the juices are like gravy," Jen explains.

Knowing that Jen champions roast chicken as one of the things you can cook in an air fryer we asked her how the two cooking methods compare, this is her response: "The Chicken Brick is more like a pot roast chicken, so it created an amazing sauce." She referred to it as 'nectar' saying you can either make it into a gravy or just pour it over the cooked meat.

"Whereas the air fryer is more like a quick roast. The best air fryers give a crisp skin, to achieve this in the Chicken Brick you would need to uncover it." So essentially it's two very different cooking methods, both of which produce delicious results.

(Image credit: Habitat | Photography by James Anastasi)

Andi Oliver's 'Chicken Brick' recipes

Beans & Greens Chicken thighs: "Dive into nostalgic comfort (with this dish). Succulent, seasoned chicken thighs, tender spring greens, creamy black-eyed peas, and savoury ham hock, punctuated by the smoky heat of chipotle. This dish brings simple joyful nourishment to cosy nights in or relaxed weekends. Curl up your feet, it’s family time."

"Dive into nostalgic comfort (with this dish). Succulent, seasoned chicken thighs, tender spring greens, creamy black-eyed peas, and savoury ham hock, punctuated by the smoky heat of chipotle. This dish brings simple joyful nourishment to cosy nights in or relaxed weekends. Curl up your feet, it’s family time." English Ground Provision Rundown (Vegan): “Ground provisions are exactly what they say they are, that which the ground provides! So as we are in Britain I’m using all British sourced roots for this one. You can of course use any vegetables that ​ take your fancy, sweet potato, swede, plantain, cassava, yams, any roots you particularly love or have in your cupboard or fridge.”

“Ground provisions are exactly what they say they are, that which the ground provides! So as we are in Britain I’m using all British sourced roots for this one. You can of course use any vegetables that ​ take your fancy, sweet potato, swede, plantain, cassava, yams, any roots you particularly love or have in your cupboard or fridge.” Whole Roast Jalapeño Lemon Chicken: "Imagine a whole chicken marinated in zesty lemon juice, fiery jalapeños and fragrant herbs, then roasted to golden perfection in Habitat's beloved Chicken Brick. This dish brings bold, vibrant flavours to your table and is a stunning centrepiece for any occasion, a guaranteed crowd-pleaser that will fill your kitchen with irresistible aromas."

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Andi and Miquita to celebrate our 60th anniversary and the joy that cooking and hosting at home can bring," says ​Hannah Mallett, Habitat's director of product.

"Habitat is truly the go-to destination for hosting, offering a vast collection of both functional and inspirational tableware, cookware and accessories perfect for meals with friends and family. There is a style to suit every occasion and every home, and delicious food is the cherry on top." ​

As we ease into autumn shortly, there's never been a better time to focus on staying in and entertaining from home with good food and good friends to enjoy good times.