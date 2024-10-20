Gwyneth Paltrow's clever design trick to pull colour into her neutral kitchen - the affordable and practical hack is so easy to recreate
Gwyneth Paltrow injected just enough colour into her sleek, all-white kitchen with a genius and practical interior design hack
Gwyneth Paltrow expertly added an injection of colour into her sleek, neutral kitchen with a clever, and affordable, design trick we're desperate to recreate.
We love when Gwyneth takes to Instagram to share her tasty and healthy breakfast recipes - and not just because of the delicious food inspiration, but because her kitchen is so stunning!
The sleek, clean and neutral space is so calming, with tall, white cabinets and matching marble worktops creating a lovely environment to look at - and, let's be honest, be envious of too. But the neutral space still feels full of life and excitement thanks to a smart yet subtle kitchen trend.
Look closely at the glass fronted cabinets and you can see the clever way Gwyneth has used green, yellow and pink cookbooks, as well as bright ceramic and glass ware, to incorporate fun pops of colour into her kitchen without overwhelming the space or adding too much clutter.
A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)
A photo posted by on
Shop Colourful Kitchen Accessories
RRP: £17.57 | With a vibrant and bright cover design dotted with beautiful hand drawn illustrations, the Tomato Cookbook by Claire Thomson is a stunning book to display in your kitchen for a pop of fun colour. Not only that, it's full of fascinating and delicious recipes, from burnt tomato salsa to a delicious crab and tomato tart - you'll be shocked at how much you can do with the humble tomato.
RRP: £48.82 | A luxe and colourful addition to any kitchen, this oil cruet by Great Jones comes in a stunning and vibrant green hue. Forget shutting your cooking oils away in the cupboard and hiding their plastic packaging, you can cook in style and with flair thanks to the long, precise spout that also gives you complete control when pouring oil.
RRP: £21.75 | Oh, to attend a dinner party in Tuscany! This cookbook might be the closest we'll get for the foreseeable but with its recipes for classic dishes, cocktails, party feasts and seasonal dishes - and, of course, notes on Italian wines - we're more than ok with that. Beyond the delicious recipes, this cookbook is simply stunning.
RRP: £35 | Who says that cooking staples can't also be attractive kitchen decor? This handy set of six kitchen utensils with heat-resistant silicone heads features a stunning collection of muted colours to bring a playful touch into your space. Display them in an equally colourful utensils pot or, as John Lewis suggests, hang them up on the wall by the holes at the top of each handle.
RRP:
£15 £12.29 | With over 60 recipes, from rustic Italian classics to fusion dinner, each chapter of this pasta-centric cookbook is based on a different pasta shape. Whether you're looking for a date night dinner, a lazy mid-week lunch idea, or just a beautiful pink cookbook to display on your countertops, this recipe book has everything you need.
RRP: £40 | A handy and practical addition to any kitchen, this utensil pot from Le Creuset will bring a lovely pop of colour to any kitchen. It's crafted from Le Creuset's famous stoneware which gives a robust and high-quality finish that's scratch-resistant even with metal utensils.
A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)
A photo posted by on
"The focal point of our home is always the kitchen," Gwyneth said on Instagram when she first revealed her kitchen's design back in 2022.
"Whether it’s a dinner or an afternoon snack for the kids, the happiest moments of the day are centred around food."
And a 'focal point' it certainly is. The space looks not only beautiful, but easy to live and cook in, with lots of counter and floor space allowing people to gather and move around freely while her colourful kitchen cupboard organisation brings in fun, playful elements.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The white could have felt sterile if not for Gwyneth's warm-toned wooden flooring and the colourful blue accents in her choice of tiles - and, of course, the clutter of colourful cookbooks behind her glass-fronted cabinets.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
16 expert tips for saving energy in the home: to stay warm for less this winter
From heating hacks to dealing with 'vampire devices', these expert-approved tips offer an easy way to stay warm while keeping bills down
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Cleaning expert reveals her secret for keeping dark clothes dark – using one budget household item
If you're tired of seeing your black clothes slowly fading to grey with every wash cycle you need to try this budget laundry hack
By Emily Smith Published
-
Cleaning expert reveals her secret for keeping dark clothes dark – using one budget household item
If you're tired of seeing your black clothes slowly fading to grey with every wash cycle you need to try this budget laundry hack
By Emily Smith Published
-
Reese Witherspoon's staircase oozes sophistication thanks to one 'often forgotten' finishing touch
The small addition immediately elevates the decor from functional to fabulous
By Emily Smith Published
-
What are bare root plants, and why are they such a brilliant investment for gardeners on a budget?
Bare root plants are trending right now – and for good reason
By Kayleigh Dray Published
-
Electric blanket vs heated throw - what's the difference and which one do you need?
We asked bedding experts to explain the differences between electric blankets and heated throws to help you decide which one is the best for keeping you cosy
By Emily Smith Published
-
I'm cleaning my kitchen counters wrong according to a professional cleaner – are you guilty of making the same mistake?
Who knew you could clean your countertops incorrectly? This new method will certainly be my go-to from now on
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 ways to protect your garden from heavy rain this season: limit the damaging effects
Now is the time to prepare your garden for the worst of the treacherous UK weather
By Emily Smith Published
-
The vegetables you need to plant now to guarantee a bountiful harvest in time for Christmas
As the festive season draws nearer, it's time to start prepping now to enjoy a homegrown festive feast
By Emily Smith Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's cookware set-up has us dreaming of a quiet luxury kitchen refresh
When it comes to style and function we can't think of a better crossover than Gwyneth and this luxury cookware brand
By Emily Smith Published