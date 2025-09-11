Just when you thought pizza season was over, Gozney came up with a surprise - it's their most delicious oven yet

Who needs a pizza oven that has space for three? Me. Who needs a pizza oven that cooks on gas and wood? I could. Who needs Gozney’s pizza oven that’s bound to impress? Take a guess. Me.

Gozney already make the best pizza ovens you can buy. They’ve nailed the basics, polished aesthetics, and covered off most pizza enthusiasts need. So, quite frankly, it seems a little greedy that they’re expanding into yet more of the home pizza oven market. And yet, they are. And I’m delighted about it.

With two new launches, their domestic pizza ovens are bigger and better than ever. You can cook on wood or gas, squeezing in up to three pizzas, or one 18” base. Is that your mouth watering, or mine?

Gozney Dome Gen 2 Pizza Oven Launch: everything you need to know

(Image credit: Gozney)

Brand new to the market, Gozney has reimagined two of their best models, the Dome and the Arc. These award-winners have sized-up, ready to deliver more firepower to all your pizza parties and slow roasts.

The Dome Generation 2 is 40% larger than the original dome with room to cook two 10" pizzas, which is great for giving you a lot of space for moving and manoeuvring pizzas around inside. The other launch is the Dome XL Generation 2, which is 90% larger, with room for three 10" pizzas or one whopping 18" pizza.

The beauty of having more space, is that these are hybrid ovens. You've got space for food at the back if you want rich, smoky flavours. However, if you want clean, quick cooking you can opt for gas too. And, if you want some slow, earthy depth, you can pack some charcoal at the back. With all that room, you can make full meals for the family as well as big slow roasts.

Whilst the reveal is now, these ovens are available from Gozney and select retailers on 15th October. So, make space in your garden and get your Christmas lists ready.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How do the new Gozney Pizza Ovens compare to their older models?

(Image credit: Gozney)

The beauty of fitting more pizzas in at the same time, is that your pizzas can be cooked at the same time too. That means that you don’t end up with one cold pizza, one tepid, and one that’s boiling hot.

Which Gozney pizza oven accessories go with the new pizza oven?

(Image credit: Gozney)

Your pizza oven deserves some accessories. They take the stress out of the experience and turn it into a smooth, luxury experience. I love Gozney's accessories for their quality, but there are so many to chose from, it can be hard to narrow down the list. These are my top three suggestions:

Gozney Pizza Cutter View at gozney.com A good pizza cutter should never be underrated. This glides through tough crusts and creates clean lines without you needing to use arm muscle. Gozney Utility Turning Peel View at gozney.com You won't get far without a peel. This slim, elegant design will help you to spin and take your pizzas in and out of the oven without burning your hands. gozney We eat with our eyes and this presentation board ensures that it's always a feast. I didn't think I would end up using this as much as I do, but I love it.

Final thoughts

(Image credit: Gozney)

So, when I was explaining to my partner that we are buying a new pizza oven, I had to say the same thing that I’ll say to you. It’s not that I need a new pizza oven. And it’s also not that I’m short on space in my current oven, but I come from a family that ran a pizza business. More space, means more pizza and I don’t think that can ever be a bad thing.