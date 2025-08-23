Dyson's brand new air purifiers are all-season skin heroes - here's how to choose the right one for you

You may have heard that air purifiers are good for your skin health. And whilst most dermatologists agree that they are, some are better than others. And when you're thinking about the very best, Dyson's new air purifiers are the ones to look at.

Already famed as some of the best air purifiers on the market, Dyson's two new air purifiers have upped the stakes. With better filters, more power, and extra technology, there's a lot to love, including the promise of glowing, hydrated skin.

One of the things I wish I knew before buying an air purifier is that there are models like the Dyson. Cleaner air can come in all forms: cooler, warmer, with more moisture, and with less. Whichever you need in your home, I'd recommend going for one of these hard-working appliances.

What are Dyson's New Air Purifiers?

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson has launched two new air purifiers, which I had the pleasure of sneakily previewing a few months ago. I was holding my breath on sharing them with you, but you get access to the full breeze. And it really is a blast.

The two launches are perfect for taking you into the autumn, whilst combatting any heat waves that decide to pop up (I never complain about a little sunshine over here.)

The reason I'm talking about them in the context of skin health, is because it's an often overlooked, but nonetheless important part of looking after your skin. You might have asked "does an air purifier stop dust?" but there's more inside that question.

Dr Hannah Kopelman, Consultant Dermatologist, explains how air purifiers work and how they can help your skin health. "Pollutants such as dust, smoke, and volatile organic compounds can settle on the skin, leading to oxidative stress and inflammation, which in turn can worsen acne, eczema, and signs of aging," Hannah adds, "by filtering these particles out of the air, purifiers reduce one of the constant environmental stressors on our skin, limiting irritation and flare-ups."

So, if you weren't already sold on an air purifier as one of the best ways to improve the air quality in your home, you can add skin health to a list of ways to use air purifiers in your home.

The first new Dyson Air Purifier

(Image credit: Dyson)

I have long been the Dyson Hot + Cool's advocate. I didn't think I'd ever spend more than £500 on a fan and yet this has be convinced that it's good value. The Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP1 comes with an activated carbon filter; three key functions (heating, cooling, and cleaning), as well as a fast airflow, and app connectivity. I'll get into the details later, but you should know that it really is one of a kind.

So, what's inside the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP1 that makes it special? When I asked dermatologists what to look for in an air purifier, they unanimously told me that an activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter are essential. Dr Hannah Kopelman, consultant Dermatologist, explains "the HEPA filter captures the fine particles that are most likely to affect skin health and an activated carbon filter is another excellent feature since it helps absorb gases and odours."

Dyson boasts both of those, but also enriches the filters with Tris, a chemical that captures odours, gaseous particles, VOCs, and oxidising gases such as NO2, the carbon acts as a natural, but powerful filter for a large portion of the nasties in your air.

You'll also see air multiplier technology, which delivers over 290 litres of air per second. To put that in context, the average extractor fan will move 15 litres of air per second, so this is brilliant for more than just a breeze of air on your home. So, if you need an air purifier that helps allergies, this is a good one to have on full blast.

Dyson Hot + Cool: £699 at Dyson UK Alongside those clever key features, this can heat and cool as well as purifying. I have had a room as hot as 30 degrees and cooled it down to 18, so it's an all-weather hero. You can also connect it to the MyDyson app for real-time data and control from anywhere. Read my review of the older Dyson Hot + Cool Formaldehyde Fan here.

The second new Dyson Air Puridier

(Image credit: Dyson)

The next development in all things Dyson has been their new Humidify + Cool. This is another one of my all-time favourite fans, especially if you have air con. It's a favourite for me in the summer when the air con makes my throat dry and my family dog also loves it too.

Dr Paul Farrant, consultant dermatologist, explains that "indoor heating and air conditioning can make the air very dry, which often leads to dehydrated, tight, or flaky skin. A purifier with a humidifying function helps to keep moisture leevls balanced, which can protect the skin barrier and improve overall comfort. This is especially valuable in winter, when dry air indoors is at its worst."

On top of impressive humidity, the new Dyson Humidify + Cool promises advanced filtration. As with the Hot + Cool, you have a carbon filter. Except, in this case, it's enriched with potassium carbonate. This is great for capturing up to 50% more NO2 according to Dyson. If you live in a city, near traffic, or have older fuel-burning appliances in your home, this'll be music to your ears.

Dyson Humidify + Cool: £699 at Dyson UK Not only can this purify the air and keep you cool, Dyson is selling this as the air purifier for skin health. The filter protects your skin from pollutants and the humidity element can help to keep your skin hydrated according to Dyson. I reviewed the Dyson Humidify + Cool for one of our sister brands over here.

(Image credit: Dyson)

After a sneak preview at what Dyson has to offer, I wanted to see whether these new air purifiers were everything they promised to be. I'll be testing, reviewing them, and updating you with my thoughts here. Watch this space (and my skin).