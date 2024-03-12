Cameron Diaz's unpainted kitchen cabinets and drawers are the dream contrast to her luxury marble worktop

Cameron Diaz's unpainted kitchen cabinets and drawers are a dream contrast to her luxury marble worktop and gold detailing.

When it comes to the key kitchen trends for 2024 there are plenty to choose from, but one of our absolute favourites has to be wood grain cabinetry. Bringing a sense of the outside inside with unpainted, gorgeous wood cupboards and drawers is increasingly popular and very timeless. Cameron Diaz is a fan of this Nordic-inspired cabinet and drawer style too and the Hollywood star has shared several glimpses of her own kitchen on Instagram in cooking videos.

She's nailed this chic trend and has a kitchen filled with cabinets and drawers in a golden-brown shade of wood that are completely unpainted, ditching the need to follow interior paint colour trends. This gave her kitchen space a sense of warmth and homeliness too that couldn’t be more welcoming.

The unpainted finish is super minimalist and is perfectly in line with both Nordic and Japandi kitchen designs which blend style and functionality seamlessly. Cameron even echoed the beautiful natural wood of her cabinets, drawers and shelves with her choice of shopping boards which perfectly matched the rest of her kitchen joinery.

However whilst the wood might be very similar, hers is definitely a kitchen with contrasts too. Cameron Diaz balanced the very pared-back wooden cabinets with plenty of marble and gold accents.

The countertops and island have a fabulous grey marble top to them and this is mirrored in the splashback behind Cameron’s cooker. The gold details elevated the rest of her space and womandhome.com’s Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly believes Cameron’s kitchen scheme deliberately highlights the beautiful high-end touches.

"There's nothing 'quiet' about the luxury in Cameron's kitchen. From the statement marble countertops that continue into stylish splashbacks with dramatic monochromatic vein detailing to the luxe gold wall lights and gleaming gold plinth above the cooker, this kitchen is a feast of fashionable touches," Tamara explained, adding, "The scheme has been thoughtfully designed so that these ultra-glam touches really stand out."

She believes that the "high-end luxury materials" are "accentuated by pared-back wooden cabinetry" which "provides a calming canvas of natural beauty in contrast".

The actor added more glamour to balance out the rustic wood in the form of a gold mounted wall light above her wooden shelves, a gold tap and a gold trim on her extraction fan. The larger size of the veining in the marble made it all the more statement and the cool tones accentuated the warmer, rich brown of the cabinets.

The "on-trend pot washing tap" in particular didn't go unnoticed by Tamara who added, "This handy addition is also finished in an elegant metallic gold to make it as fashionable as it is functional."

The blend of style and practicality is something that Cameron Diaz has excelled at and her kitchen is a fabulous example of how to get contrasting finishes so right. To achieve a similar look yourself without undergoing a full kitchen renovation why not introduce a key wooden or marble accessory into your kitchen space? Alternatively you could add gold or other metallic accents like brass by changing out handles or taps to be these tones.