The £1 tinsel hack making Christmas trees look fuller and more realistic: game-changing for artificial trees

After years of use, artificial trees can begin to look less 'merry and bright' and more 'patchy and light'. So if you're looking for a fuller tree but don't want to spend a hundred pounds on a new one, this tinsel trick might be for you.

Unlike how long real Christmas trees last, artificial models can be in your possession for several years. And while it's great that they last longer, they can often begin looking bare and sad without us noticing. Even after you've tried all the Christmas tree decorating ideas, it can be a little lacklustre.

Luckily there's an ingenious solution to this problem and it costs just £1. That's right, you can regenerate your tree for a fraction of the cost of a brand-new one.

The £1 tinsel hack transforming Christmas trees in 2024

Before you decide on your Christmas tree theme this year you might want to give it a little inspection and see if it could use some TLC.

With the festive season being expensive as it is, buying a new fluffy tree each year is something most of us simply cannot do and of course, it would seem like such a waste. This is why when we saw this hack we just had to share.

Sharing the reel on her Instagram @houseofhaz, Kirsty says, "Green tinsel is my must-have Christmas hack of the year… put it around your tension poles around your bannisters and through your tree to fill out those gaps."

A post shared by Kirsty Haslam (@houseofhaz) A photo posted by on

The product, a two-metre length of natural green tinsel is used by Kirsty to bulk out the inside of her Christmas tree making it appear fuller. The tinsel, now just £1 at B&Q, is probably the most effective and affordable home hack we've seen in months.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The green tinsel is a great match for most traditional tree models. However, if you've experimented with an alternative Christmas tree colour you might not be able to find a matching tinsel.

Budget tinsel Green Christmas tinsel 2m View at B&Q RRP: £1 | Giving your Christmas tree a makeover couldn't be easier or more affordable. This tinsel, usually £1.60, is a quick way of achieving a fuller look for your tree and making it appear more expensive.

Don't worry about running out of room for your favourite coloured tinsel, Kirsty simply wraps it loosely around the centre of the tree giving it a fuller look without taking up any decorating space.

It wasn't just us who were both impressed and ready to recreate, several users commented with their excitement.

"Such a good idea. I’m sure my tree is getting a few bald spots," says one user.

(Image credit: Future)

Users were also offering more creative suggestions for using natural tinsel around your home to decorate. One suggests, "I've just bought some similar from Dunelm for my tension rod. It's such a great idea to fill them out!"

So if you don't need to use it as a way to make your Christmas tree look more expensive there are several other ways. You can even work it into a Christmas centrepiece idea to set the scene for the big day.

Shop alternative tinsels

Veylin Green Christmas Tinsel Garland Decoration View at Amazon RRP: £14.99 | If you're lucky enough to have the room you might have a larger wider tree that needs extra coverage. This tinsel is 15.5 metres long and is made to be extra thick for a fuller look. Soft Matt Green Battery-powered Garland, 5.48m View at B&Q RRP: £10 | Why not level things up a little and give your tree an extra sparkle? This light-up garland isn't just great for your tree it's also perfect for staircases and wrapping around your bannister. Gold 3 Meter Christmas Tinsel Decoration View at Next RRP: £3.50 | Is your tree quite full as it is? Then perhaps you're in need of more decorative tinsel, if so this glittering gold from Next is just the thing for the job.

Once your tree is revived and before party season begins why not refresh yourself on some of the most essential hosting tips? There's nothing quite like being prepared for guests and avoiding that panic-fuelled tidy.