Asda's quiet luxury cabinet is back in stock after shoppers demand more

There's nothing better than finding out a sell-out buy you missed out on has been restocked, giving you a second chance at homeware happiness. And this stunning cream cabinet from George Home at Asda is a fine example.

This is why when we saw the news about this chic cabinet making a return, we simply had to spread the word. If you're looking to transform your living room on a budget, look no further – this quirky neutral furniture piece is the ideal way of giving your home personality.

When George Home took to their Instagram to announce the good news, it's fair to say that shoppers were delighted to have been given a second chance to secure one for their homes – us included.

Back in stock: George Home's cream cabinet

The sell-out cabinet from Asda's George Home is back in stock after disappointed shoppers ask the retailer for more (Image credit: George Home)

The stylish cabinet, with its soft curved shelves and warm neutral finish, is a super chic decor piece that would easily be at home in any aesthetic space.

The cabinet is currently available to shop on Asda's George Home site and can be yours for an impressive £35. Measurement wise it stands at 76cm tall, with a depth of 27cm and a width of 40.3cm. This is a generous-sized piece of furniture for its affordable price tag, there's no wonder it sold out so quickly the last time they released it.

With the four different-sized curved shelves you can personalise the piece and make it your own with clashing or matching home accessories. Why not take it as an opportunity to try out some of this year's biggest interior trends like the antique aesthetic?

Customers have left glowing reviews for the piece, with one saying: "I ordered this after seeing it all over Instagram and I'm so glad I spotted it - it's absolutely gorgeous! It's well made and looks so much more expensive than it was."

It's not just the customers that are showing their excitement, Instagram users have flocked to George Home's post to celebrate the news. One user says, "Asda George is really winning with their home accessories….they are really amazing and very reasonably priced!"

Another user simply exclaims, "Omg I need this! 🔥"

We'd recommend getting yourself to their online store before stock sells out once again, after all it sounds like you might have some competition at the checkout.

Shop cabinet accessories

Looking for something to decorate your new curvaceous cabinet with? Think bookshelf wealth on a smaller scale. We have found some fabulous quiet luxury interior-inspired home accessories that we think will style the shelves perfectly.

Next Natural Marble Effect Resin Sculptural Bowl View at Next RRP: £40 | Having small items of clutter, whether that's keys, remote controls or spare change can become quite the nightmare when you're trying to keep a space looking tidy. A decorative bowl like this is a great way to keep all that clutter in one place and look as put together as possible, ideal for placing on top of your cabinet. IKEA Konstfull vase in Frosted Green 10cm View at IKEA RRP: £4 | This vase is perfect for smaller displays or to add a pop of texture to bigger ones, we not only love the green colour on this but also its frosted look. It'll be sure to make the neutral shade of the cabinet pop. John Lewis Isla Photo Frame & Mount 5 x 7" View at John Lewis RRP: From £16 | It can be hard to have so many beloved photos and nowhere to show them or store them, investing in some good quality aesthetic frames is a great way of displaying your favourite memories without sacrificing style.

If neutral interiors are not up your street why not try out the Regencycore trend or use some expert-recommended tips to make your home look more expensive on a budget?