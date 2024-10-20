5 must-have hosting items I'm picking up from Anthropologie to wow my guests this festive season

Love it or loathe it, party season is slowly approaching and it's always best to be prepared for anything. As a lover of all things hosting, I was excited to see Anthropologie's newest offerings to make my home guest-ready.

While knowing some essential Christmas hosting tips is extremely important this time of year, parties aren't just for Christmas. No, before the big day, we have Halloween festivities, bonfire night shindigs, and seasonal dinner parties to cater to.

That is why when I saw Anthropology's new hosting items I was glad to see a theme of understated festiveness. Investing in your glassware and decorations shouldn't be limited to the big day, you should be enjoying your hosting additions all season long.

New season: Anthropologie Hosting must-haves

When it comes to making a home cosy adding small yet charming decorative pieces is one of my favourite things to do. Especially when one of my favourite brands Anthropologie releases its seasonal offerings.

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

This year autumn seemed to spring upon us rather quickly, it seems only yesterday I was drooling over Anthro's autumn new-in collection. However, as Halloween draws nearer and party season descends I know it's time to invest in new hosting pieces.

When splurging on these types of items it is important to buy from somewhere that offers high-quality pieces that will stand the test of time, both physically and aesthetically. This is why I tend to choose things that look timeless even when they are used for occasions other than hosting a Christmas party.

While I was perusing the Anthropologie new-in section for its hosting must-haves, I was pleasantly surprised to find so many elegant pieces. There was hardly a Christmas motif in sight...

New season's Anthropologie hosting essentials

Chic Champagne flutes Morgan Flutes in Pearl, Set of 4 View at Anthropologie RRP: £48 | There's nothing more impressive than offering your guests a crisp glass of bubbles in a chic slim glass flute. These immediately caught my attention with their thin stems and of course that iridescent pearl finish. Party season is the perfect time to get a little funky with your glassware and this colourway is just the right amount of glamour. Decadent table runner Madeline Embroidered Cotton Table Runner in Red View at Anthropologie RRP: £56 | Choosing a statement runner like this red cotton one will immediately breathe life into your tablescape. Whether or not you're hosting a dinner, having a bold piece like this in the room will create a cohesive look. I especially love this runner as it adds interest without being too Christmassy or kitsch, so much so I'd keep it out year-round. A touch of character Festive Forest Candle Tapers, Set of 2 View at Anthropologie RRP: £20 | Even if you're into the Minimaluxe trend and don't love a pattern, especially a seasonal one, adding small pops of character like these candles is so effortlessly chic. These taper candles will add another layer of interest to your table without being tacky or overpowering. They're ideal for autumn to winter hosting and will certainly be a guest favourite. Small seasonal details Celine Bow Cotton Embroidered Napkins, Set of 4 View at Anthropologie RRP: £40 | When it comes to timeless festive patterns I think bows are the perfect route to go down as they're subtly Christmassy and ooze charm. These napkins are a stunning way of adding more decorative finishes to your dinner layout without making it overcrowded. Plus they're 100% cotton and machine washable, so cleanup has never been easier. Table showstopper Arlo Chip & Dip Platter View at Anthropologie RRP: £66 | This might just be my favourite find of them all. Not only is the tray made of sturdy stainless steel, but it's also unbelievably versatile. From cheese boards to homemade dips, you can truly use this tray in so many ways depending on the occasion. The attached bowl with matching silver design has to be my favourite part, why not fill it with olives for a DIY martini tray?

You can of course jump head first into the Christmas joy if you're into more of a maximalist decor look, however for this pre-Santa season these are my top picks for making your guests ooh and ahh.

Even if you're more of a party-goer than thrower, there are lots of autumn rituals to do to get your home ready for the season. You certainly don't have to be spending a fortune on autumn home decor ideas, but changing your space a little can make a huge difference when it comes to how you feel about the colder weather.