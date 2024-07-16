I couldn't be without my Lay-Z-Spa hot tub – there's a staggering 54% off right now if you want that same feeling

Whilst scouring the many Amazon Prime Day deals this morning I came across this absolute steal on the Lay-Z-Spa Vegas and was left utterly heartbroken having bought mine a month earlier. But sharing is caring, so I want to pass on the incredible savings.

When it comes to the best outdoor furniture and garden accessories nothing quite beats a luxurious at-home hot tub. A luxury that many of us may have deemed far too ludicrous to own in years gone by, however, I'm here to say that we couldn't have been more wrong.

After owning my Lay-Z-Spa Miami for over a month I could not recommend investing in an inflatable UK best-selling Lay-Z-Spa more.

And what better time to finally leap than when one of their best models is currently £275.99 down from £599 in the Amazon Prime Day sales?

Lay-Z-Spa 60011 Vegas Hot Tub with 140 AirJet Massage System: was £599 now £275.99 at Amazon (Save 54% off) The UK's bestseller in inflatable hot tubs, this Vegas model is one of the very best out there. It has a massage system, freeze shield technology as well as ultra-strong walls. And let me tell you as someone who knows only too well, after the quick set up and first use you'll be wondering how you ever lived without one.

Not only does this inflatable hot tub have a 140 air jet system that will give you a relaxing massage experience from any seat in the tub, but it's also built to withstand those cold UK winter nights. I have been getting the most out of having a hot tub in the garden during these recent 'winter' days of summer, even when it's raining!

Alongside the relaxing features, you can also rest easy knowing this is a model that's built to last. It has stress-tested ultra-strong DuraPlus walls that are reinforced with an insulated cover. This means that the risk of tears is kept to a minimum and comfort will be at an all-time high.

One of my absolute favourite things about the Lay-Z-Spas is the fact they're just so easy to assemble and clean. It's a completely tool-free setup and with the included pump your spa will be inflated and ready to fill within 5 minutes. After it's full to the max line all that's left to do is wait for it to reach that blissful 40-degree temperature.

The heating system is also designed to be as quick as possible with pump technology that will let you both heat and filter the water all whilst having the massage system running. Talk about multi-tasking.

This model has a large capacity able to accommodate 4-6 people. It comes with an extra filter cartridge, top cover, and repair patch and I can't forget the built-in cup holders that are in the Vegas pump.

Although the initial cost of this Prime Day deal is impressively low, there is the matter of running costs. Of course, running any large appliance can become expensive but with this model's energy-saving timer you can schedule when you're going to be in the tub so it only turns on when you need it and saves energy the rest of the time.

This is a truly impressive model from Lay-Z-Spa and with 54% there's not much standing between you and ultimate spa-like relaxation.