Sarah Raven shares her favourite perennials to plant in autumn for a full and flourishing garden

Worried your garden is going to look a little bare and barren now that the summer months are over? Try planting these perennials for an impressive autumn display, as recommended by gardening guru Sarah Raven.

Don't make the common autumn gardening mistake of abandoning your plants now that the cold, wet weather has arrived. There are lots of essential October gardening jobs to get done this month, and planting is just one of them.

In fact, there are a few perennials that you can plant now in autumn, but if you're looking for somewhere to start, try Sarah Raven's favourite five.

A post shared by Sarah Raven (@sarahravensgarden) A photo posted by on

With autumn officially here, gardening guru Sarah Raven took to @Instagram @sarahravensgarden to share her favourite perennials to plant at this time of year.

"If I were to pick five perennials for planting in autumn that are really long performers, one would have to be a grass. And steeper gigantea would be right at the top of my list, the golden oats grass. I love it and it’s fantastic from May until November," she starts.

Ornamental grasses aren't just a great plant for shade; they're also fantastic at livening up your garden for six months of the year.

"The second would be a hellebore, and they’re increasing with breeding; there are varieties that flower from autumn until spring," continues Sarah.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with hellebore, Sarah recommends planting echinacea, which are great, easy flowering plants for summer, but also last all the way up until November too.

"Next, I would definitely want to go for a phlox, I think, because of their wonderful, wonderful fragrance. Phlox David is my absolute top favourite, but I also love Blue Paradise," says Sarah.

Phlox are fantastic ground cover plants, too, and once they're established, they become good at tolerating drought.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"And then finally I would choose a shrub, and it would have to be an abelia. And you can either get them big or you can now get small varieties that grow in pots. Fantastic perfume and fantastic for pollinators as they flower for six months,” finishes Sarah.

Choosing the best plants for pollinators, especially over the autumn and winter months, can make a huge difference for the ecosystem in your garden. Winter can be a hard time for wildlife to find food, so prioritising these types of plants is key for their survival.

So, while you're sorting your garden out this season, why not keep it looking full and lively with these long-lasting perennials?

Shop gardening essentials

Aside from your plants, you must show your grass some love this season and try out some autumn lawn care tips. It's easy to forget about it when the weather's bad, but continuing to maintain it will ensure it's just as impressive come next spring.