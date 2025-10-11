Sarah Raven shares her favourite perennials to plant in autumn for a full and flourishing garden
Want to make the most out of your garden this season? Plant these five long-lasting perennials for a rewarding autumn display
Worried your garden is going to look a little bare and barren now that the summer months are over? Try planting these perennials for an impressive autumn display, as recommended by gardening guru Sarah Raven.
Don't make the common autumn gardening mistake of abandoning your plants now that the cold, wet weather has arrived. There are lots of essential October gardening jobs to get done this month, and planting is just one of them.
In fact, there are a few perennials that you can plant now in autumn, but if you're looking for somewhere to start, try Sarah Raven's favourite five.
With autumn officially here, gardening guru Sarah Raven took to @Instagram @sarahravensgarden to share her favourite perennials to plant at this time of year.
"If I were to pick five perennials for planting in autumn that are really long performers, one would have to be a grass. And steeper gigantea would be right at the top of my list, the golden oats grass. I love it and it’s fantastic from May until November," she starts.
Ornamental grasses aren't just a great plant for shade; they're also fantastic at livening up your garden for six months of the year.
"The second would be a hellebore, and they’re increasing with breeding; there are varieties that flower from autumn until spring," continues Sarah.
Along with hellebore, Sarah recommends planting echinacea, which are great, easy flowering plants for summer, but also last all the way up until November too.
"Next, I would definitely want to go for a phlox, I think, because of their wonderful, wonderful fragrance. Phlox David is my absolute top favourite, but I also love Blue Paradise," says Sarah.
Phlox are fantastic ground cover plants, too, and once they're established, they become good at tolerating drought.
"And then finally I would choose a shrub, and it would have to be an abelia. And you can either get them big or you can now get small varieties that grow in pots. Fantastic perfume and fantastic for pollinators as they flower for six months,” finishes Sarah.
Choosing the best plants for pollinators, especially over the autumn and winter months, can make a huge difference for the ecosystem in your garden. Winter can be a hard time for wildlife to find food, so prioritising these types of plants is key for their survival.
So, while you're sorting your garden out this season, why not keep it looking full and lively with these long-lasting perennials?
Shop gardening essentials
Garden Trowel
RRP: £7.29 | This sturdy stainless steel tool is a great all-rounder for gardening tasks, and super easy to use and store thanks to the leather hanging strap.
Amazon's Choice
RRP: £9.48 | These well-rated secateurs have rust-resistant blades, ergonomic handles, and are easy to spot if you drop them in your flower bed.
Pretty and practical
RRP: £27.27 | These practical yet pretty gloves, with adjustable wrist straps and touch-screen-compatible fingertips, are ideal for protecting your hands while planting perennials.
Aside from your plants, you must show your grass some love this season and try out some autumn lawn care tips. It's easy to forget about it when the weather's bad, but continuing to maintain it will ensure it's just as impressive come next spring.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
