The best plants to grow in poor soil conditions – ensuring a blooming, beautiful garden

They say it’s a poor workman who blames his tools – which is exactly why it’s worth researching the best plants to grow in poor soil before you start complaining that nothing flourishes in your garden.

Sand and silt are often considered the worst soil types, as they’re low in nutrients and poor at retaining water – both essential for helping many of the best plants thrive. That said, you can still improve things by digging in some good-quality peat-free compost or rotted organic matter. Or, if that sounds like too much faff, you could always try your luck with container plants instead.

Then again, there’s an underrated third option: fill your garden with a stunning array of resilient plants that don’t care one bit if the soil isn’t up to scratch. The low-maintenance lovelies we all need in our lives – and the ones which, quite frankly, provide excellent value in every sense of the word.

The best plants to grow in poor soil: expert advice

“Gardening on poor soil can be difficult, but over time it can also be improved by incorporating plenty of well-rotted organic matter, which will allow for planting a wider variety of plants,” says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

That being said, he promises that there are plenty of plants that will grow in even the very poorest soil conditions – and thankfully, many of them are the best plants for pollinators.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

1. Lavender (Lavandula)

(Image credit: Emily Smith)

Who’d have thought that one of the best plants to grow in very poor soil would also be one of the most desirable Mediterranean garden staples, eh?

“Lavender thrives in dry, poor soil, as long as it is in full sun and well drained. It grows well in sandy or chalky gardens and the flowers will attract plenty of pollinators such as bees and butterflies,” says Morris.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can buy a vigorous English lavender from Crocus, or mix things up with their striking Lavandula angustifolia Melissa Lilac instead.

2. Alder (Alnus)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you’re a Practical Magic fan or not, it’s worth knowing that one of the best plants to grow in very poor soil has been synonymous with all things witchy for a very long time.

Yes, it’s a tree of protection, divination, and communication – and many folkloric tales say it’s the wood many unearthly beings used to create their wands. No wonder, then, it works magic in even the unhealthiest of conditions.

“Alder is a UK native and is a good choice for hedging on poor soil, as long as the soil is moist. Alder produces catkins early in the year, and some alders produce cones in the autumn as well,” says Morris, who adds that alder provides shelter and food for wildlife including bees, moths and birds.

Do your bit and buy your Alder (Alnus glutinosa) from The Woodland Trust.

3. Euphorbia

(Image credit: Future)

No, not Sweden’s winning song for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012 – although euphorbia has some euphoric qualities. Such as, say, the fact it’s one of the best plants to grow in very poor soil.

“Euphorbia is a hardy plant which will grow in dry, nutrient-poor soil. Euphorbias bring structure and colour to a garden throughout most of the year,” says Morris. “Do wear gloves though, as some people may be allergic to the sap.”

If you want to up the ante of this striking herbaceous perennial, be sure to buy the Euphorbia griffithii 'Fireglow' from Crocus; its bold red petals are guaranteed to make a splash.

4. Sedum (Stonecrop)

(Image credit: Botany vision / Alamy Stock Photo)

Also ideal for installing a green roof, you’d best believe that sedum is one of the best plants to grow in very poor soil; these things are resilient in every sense of the word.

“Sedums are a low-maintenance perennial and thrive in dry environments in poor soil. In fact, Sedums are happy to be neglected and left to their own devices!” says Morris, noting that they’re “Ideal for borders and rock gardens”.

“Sedum stonecrop, along with many others, will flower and also attract pollinators,” he adds.

Try Crocus’s Sedum takesimense Atlantis ('Nonsitnal') (PBR) if you want to introduce an RHS Chelsea Flower Show winner to your outdoor space.

5. Achillea (Yarrow)

(Image credit: Getty Images | Iryna Boiko)

In the mood for a dramatic flowering plant that requires very little care whatsoever? Of course you are, and we’ve just the specimen for you: yarrow.

“Achillea is a native wildflower that grows in almost any poor soil. The flat-topped clusters of flowers add texture and interest in the garden, attract pollinators and can be used for cutting as well,” says Morris promisingly.

Who’d have thought that dense clusters of tiny blooms and elegant fern-like foliage could ever be such a low-maintenance darling, eh? There are so many varieties of yarrow available at Crocus, too; you can choose the colour that suits you and your outdoor space best. Win!

6. Thyme (Thymus)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want some serious bang for your buck, you’d best believe there are plenty of herbs that cope well (and sometimes even prefer) being planted in poor soil.

“Thyme is a great plant, especially for a herb garden and can equally be used as ground cover. It thrives in poor soil and dry conditions. Plus, the tiny flowers are loved by bees. And of course Thyme can be used in the kitchen as well,” says Morris.

Oregano and rosemary, too, are happy to do their bit for pollinators and seasonings alike in poor quality soils. It really is a case of heroic herbs to the rescue, essentially, so why not start with Jekka's thyme (available from Crocus) and build up your collection from there, eh?

FAQs

What is the best plant for poor soil?

While there are plenty of options available to you, many will agree that the three top contenders are vying to be crowned best plant for poor soil: star jasmine, buddleia, and Mexican fleabane.

Honestly, we recommend planting all three; the first promises perfumed flowers that will scramble over walls and ugly fences to create a glossy evergreen screen. And buddleia, with its triumphant purple spikes of flowers, is all but guaranteed to bring the butterflies to your yard.

Mexican fleabane, meanwhile? Well, this low-maintenance plant blooms for simply ages, making it a beautiful addition to your garden and a boon to pollinators – all for basically zero effort. Win.

Now that you know the very best plants to grow in very poor soil, it's time to decide which will be gracing your garden. Of course, we'd go maximalist and try our green-fingered hand at all of them, but that's just us...