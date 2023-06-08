Should you sleep with your bedroom door open or closed? People are divided and we're intrigued about whether it *actually* makes a difference

Should you sleep with your bedroom door open or closed? Here's why people are debating this topic...

While some people love sleeping with their bedroom door open, others can't think of anything worse. Whether it's a matter of privacy or just a habit, there are many reasons for and against sleeping with your bedroom door open at night.

But, if you want to sleep better, you may want to consider sleeping with the door open. Rex Isap, CEO and sleep expert at Happy Beds told Ideal Home that sleeping with your bedroom door open at night is one of the easiest ways to ensure that you have a good night's rest.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Everyone has an opinion on whether you should or shouldn’t sleep with your door open, but have you ever wondered what’s most common? Surprisingly, only 60% of adults sleep with their door closed meaning that 40% sleep with their door open," began Rex explaining that people truly are divided on this issue,

"However, what’s even more surprising is that many people are unaware of the benefits of leaving your bedroom door open as you sleep." He explained, "Firstly, a study found that those who slept with the bedroom door open reported a better and longer night’s sleep than those who slept with the door close. The reasoning behind this is that leaving the door open helped regulate the temperature in the room by making the temperature slightly lower, averaging 19 degrees Celsius.'

"Given that between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius (64-68 F) is the ideal bedroom temperature, this naturally makes it easier for a person to fall asleep. It also makes it the ideal thing for a person to do if they suffer from night sweats, are going through menopause, or are generally overheating from the hot weather."

Aside from regulating the temperature, sleeping with your door open can also mean that the air doesn't become stagnant, and dust particles are able to circulate out of the room.

Hafiz Shariff, sleep expert and founder of premium bedding company Owl + Lark told Homes & Gardens, "Leaving the door open allows fresh air to enter the room and dust particles can leave, this means you won’t be inhaling them overnight, resulting in healthier breathing patterns and feeling more refreshed when you wake up." Hafiz added, "I’d always recommend leaving the door open while sleeping to people suffering from insomnia, night terrors, or hot weather."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So surely the logical solution is to always sleep with your door open? Wrong. There is also one great reason to sleep with your bedroom door closed - but it's a pretty scary thought.

Back in October 2022, a firefighter's video about sleeping with your bedroom door shut went viral as TikTok users could see the potential problems if there was a fire in your home. The video received 1.3 million likes and 13.9 million views. The caption read, "Remember to close bedroom doors before sleeping for the night, it could make a big difference. #closebeforeyoudoze"

The video showed that the fire and smoke didn't destroy a bedroom because the door was shut at night. While the fire will eventually penetrate a bedroom door, the fact that it was closed likely gave the occupants more time to escape and likely stopped them from inhaling so much smoke or dealing with as much property damage.

U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrelle explained to Verify, "Fires don't spread as quickly if we can keep doors closed, so close your doors at night when you go to bed." Lori added, "Fire has to have air and so anything we do to slow down its oxygen source, will slow the fire. So yes, any barriers will buy time."

This is perhaps why this subject is so hotly debated, while fires in the home are unlikely, they can happen. Maybe the best way to handle this concern is to buy an air purifier or a dehumidifier, so you can ensure a good night's sleep while keeping your bedroom door shut.