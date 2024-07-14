Can you sleep in a bra? The experts weigh in on the risks - and potential benefits

Can you sleep in a bra? It's the age-old question - one that's caused quite a bit of controversy over the last few years with experts debating the positives and negatives of doing so.

Those who go to bed in one of the best sleep bras may argue that sleeping in a bra has benefits - and they'd be right. Equally, not everyone will appreciate the feeling of closeness that comes with wearing a bra to bed. Ultimately, it's up to you.

However, if you're having support issues that are making you think twice about going braless, you want to learn how to sleep better, or you're debating taking off your hard-wearing sleep bra for the first time in a while, there are some things you should know.

Can you sleep in a bra?

Yes, you can sleep in a bra if you're more comfortable that way. One of the most common myths about sleeping in a bra is that it can lead to a higher risk of breast cancer or prevent breasts from naturally changing - that's not true. "There is no evidence wearing bras to bed increase the risk of breast cancer or stop breast growth," says Dr Kajal Babamiri, a GP and aesthetic doctor at CLNQ.

If you do choose to sleep in a bra, the doctor recommends a non-underwired one as opposed to a standard underwire bra that would otherwise be the best bra to wear during the day. "These bras are typically made from softer, more flexible materials that do not exert the same pressure as underwired bras. They are less likely to disrupt sleep or cause skin irritation and discomfort," she says, and as a result are often some of the most comfortable bras.

Advantages of sleeping in a bra

May prevent discomfort: "A well-fitting bra can help alleviate some of the discomfort associated with larger breasts," she says.

"A well-fitting bra can help alleviate some of the discomfort associated with larger breasts," she says. Reduce pressure on your back: If you wake up with a sore back, lower back pain, stiff upper-body muscles, or neck pain, you may find it beneficial to wear a bra to bed.

If you wake up with a sore back, lower back pain, stiff upper-body muscles, or neck pain, you may find it beneficial to wear a bra to bed. May help limit hormonal aches: Breasts are tender at certain times of the month, depending on our hormonal cycle, so some may find a non-underwired bra helps limit the movement that happens in sleep. "However, it is still important to ensure that any bra worn to bed fits well and is not too tight, as even non-underwire bras can cause issues if they compress the chest excessively, potentially affecting circulation and lymphatic flow," says Dr Babamiri.

Breasts are tender at certain times of the month, depending on our hormonal cycle, so some may find a non-underwired bra helps limit the movement that happens in sleep. "However, it is still important to ensure that any bra worn to bed fits well and is not too tight, as even non-underwire bras can cause issues if they compress the chest excessively, potentially affecting circulation and lymphatic flow," says Dr Babamiri. Habit: If you've been sleeping in a bra for years and you're comfortable that way, there's no need to stop as Dr Babamiri - and several studies from the likes of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Centre - confirm there are no serious health issues linked to wearing a bra to bed.

Disadvantages of sleeping in a bra

The underwire can be uncomfortable: "One of the main concerns is that the underwire can cause discomfort and disrupt sleep," says Dr Babamiri. This is especially the case if you sleep on your front as the underwire will be digging into you as you lie down.

"One of the main concerns is that the underwire can cause discomfort and disrupt sleep," says Dr Babamiri. This is especially the case if you sleep on your front as the underwire will be digging into you as you lie down. Swelling or pain: Along similar lines, Dr Babamiri says that the pressure from the underwire around the chest may also restrict blood flow in the area and prevent lymphatic drainage, which could lead to swelling or pain.

Along similar lines, Dr Babamiri says that the pressure from the underwire around the chest may also restrict blood flow in the area and prevent lymphatic drainage, which could lead to swelling or pain. Skin irritation: "Prolonged compression from the underwire could irritate the skin and cause indentations or bruising," she says.

"Prolonged compression from the underwire could irritate the skin and cause indentations or bruising," she says. Excessive sweating: If you find yourself wondering, 'why am I sweating so much' and you wear a bra to bed, this could be the reason. If your bra isn't made from a breathable material like cotton, it may prevent your skin from breathing and cause you to perspire more.

If you find yourself wondering, 'why am I sweating so much' and you wear a bra to bed, this could be the reason. If your bra isn't made from a breathable material like cotton, it may prevent your skin from breathing and cause you to perspire more. Damage to breast tissue: While no evidence wearing a bra to bed causes harm to the breasts, the doctor says there is "a possibility that the underwire could dig into the breast tissue or chest, particularly if the bra does not fit properly, which might cause further discomfort or even damage to the breast tissue over time."

What bra should I wear to bed?

As Dr Babamiri says, the best bra to wear to bed is one without underwire. These bras don't put the same pressure on the skin as underwired bras and are less likely to dig in, which otherwise can cause irritation and discomfort.

Here are three bras recommended by our fashion editor that tick the boxes for sleeping:

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Does sleeping in a bra prevent sagging?

No, in short. "The belief that wearing a bra to bed can prevent breasts from sagging is a common misconception," says Dr Babamiri. "Breast sagging, or ptosis, is primarily influenced by factors such as age, genetics, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and significant weight changes. The Cooper's ligaments, which are connective tissues that support the breasts, naturally stretch over time due to these factors."

Wearing a bra to bed won't make much difference. "It doesn't provide sufficient support to counteract these natural processes, as the gravitational pull is minimal when lying down," she adds.

The only time wearing a bra to bed can be beneficial to reduce the "rate of drooping" is after breast augmentation or uplift surgery, she says. "Patients are advised to wear a supportive postop bra for at least 6 weeks following surgery."