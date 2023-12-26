I fixed my sleep pattern in 2023, and these 6 Boxing Day deals helped me do it

The cornerstone of any healthy lifestyle is getting enough sleep, but when you struggle to settle down, or find it hard to get going in the morning, it's easy to fall into a poor routine. Luckily, I've found six editor-approved Boxing Day deals to help you fix your sleep in 2024.

My 2023 resolution was to fix my sleep pattern. As someone who had worked from home during the pandemic, I had fallen into the all-too-common pattern of waking up half an hour before I had to log on, and then staying up far too late scrolling on my phone. This, of course, led me to struggle in actually switching off for the night, which in turn made it even harder to switch on again when I woke up.

As I continued to spiral, I decided in January that it was time to fix these bad habits once and for all. And while there are plenty of things you can do to help you improve your sleep (many of which won't cost you a penny), I did decide to invest in some aids which I've been waxing lyrical about for approximately 11 months. As woman&home's Head of Shopping, I'd be remiss to not let you know that they're all on sale for Boxing Day - happy days.

6 Boxing Day buys to help you sleep

I should, of course, caveat that there are plenty of health conditions that can have a detrimental impact on your sleeping pattern, so if you're having serious concerns about your rest, you should absolutely consult with a doctor before making any purchases. But if like me you simply find it easy to fall into bad habits, I couldn't recommend these six products more.

Fixing your sleep in 2024

Grace Walsh Health Editor Grace Walsh is the health editor at woman&home online, covering all areas of wellbeing, including nutrition, fitness, sleep, sex, and relationships.

"Several studies, including a review by the University of Sheffield, in recent years have shown just how essential sleep is for our mental and physical wellbeing" says Grace, our Health Editor.

"From helping us cope with daily stress to exercise recovery, our concentration levels, and even our appetite, there's not many parts of the brain and body that sleep doesn't impact so making better sleep a priority is possibly one of the best new year's resolutions you can have.

"Personally, I try to go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day - including the weekends - to prioritise a solid sleep schedule, that way I wake up feeling refreshed and I know I've had enough sleep to get on with everything I'm doing that day."