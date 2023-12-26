I fixed my sleep pattern in 2023, and these 6 Boxing Day deals helped me do it
If sorting out your sleeping pattern is on your New Year resolution list for 2024, take a look at our editor-vetted buys to get a headstart
The cornerstone of any healthy lifestyle is getting enough sleep, but when you struggle to settle down, or find it hard to get going in the morning, it's easy to fall into a poor routine. Luckily, I've found six editor-approved Boxing Day deals to help you fix your sleep in 2024.
My 2023 resolution was to fix my sleep pattern. As someone who had worked from home during the pandemic, I had fallen into the all-too-common pattern of waking up half an hour before I had to log on, and then staying up far too late scrolling on my phone. This, of course, led me to struggle in actually switching off for the night, which in turn made it even harder to switch on again when I woke up.
As I continued to spiral, I decided in January that it was time to fix these bad habits once and for all. And while there are plenty of things you can do to help you improve your sleep (many of which won't cost you a penny), I did decide to invest in some aids which I've been waxing lyrical about for approximately 11 months. As woman&home's Head of Shopping, I'd be remiss to not let you know that they're all on sale for Boxing Day - happy days.
6 Boxing Day buys to help you sleep
I should, of course, caveat that there are plenty of health conditions that can have a detrimental impact on your sleeping pattern, so if you're having serious concerns about your rest, you should absolutely consult with a doctor before making any purchases. But if like me you simply find it easy to fall into bad habits, I couldn't recommend these six products more.
RRP:
Was £119, now £85.99 at Amazon
Studies have shown that light in the morning travels through to specialist cells in your retinas that tell your brain to stop making the sleep hormone melatonin and help you wake up easier. The Lumie Bodyclock sunrise alarm clock is the #1 thing that helps me beat my natural urge to press snooze. By slowly illuminating as my alarm time approaches, it jolts my body out of hibernation mode.
RRP:
Was £33.48, Now £29.87 at Amazon
I initially bought an acupressure mat to tackle some back issues that had arisen from working from home. However, I soon found that its relaxing effects had a big impact in helping me wind down for the evening. Studies have shown that acupressure mats reduce stress levels and overall wellbeing, which in turn boosts sleep quality.
RRP:
Was £179, now £149 at Currys
Many of the best smartwatches come with features to help you sleep at night, but I've always enjoyed my Fitbit's sleep support for both helping me unwind before bed by using the in-built breathing exercises, and tracking my sleep time and quality in the morning. It also reminded me when it was time for bed, and features an in-built alarm that vibrates for a more gentle wake-up.
RRP: £29 at Papier (get 10% off when you sign up)
I used Papier's Wellness Journal for the first part of the year, and it has an in-built sleep tracker as well as a section to set you up in the morning and one to help you reflect at the end of the day. The brand's latest Sleep Journal features guidance and helps you track things that may limit sleep, such as alcohol consumption and screen time.
RRP:
Was £109, now £99 at Tempur
One of the tenets of a good night's sleep is having the best pillow for your sleeping style. As a side sleeper, I needed a thicker pillow that would support my neck and spine alignment, and the Tempur Pillow Comfort Cloud also just happens to be one of the comfiest pillows I've tried thanks to the memory foam design.
RRP:
Was £18.50, now £16.65 at Neal's Yard
It's probably hard to find scientific proof that a pillow mist can help you sleep better, but spritzing this mist on my pillow before going to sleep certainly added more of a ritual to my evening routine and the blend of lavender, vetiver and mandarin is deeply soothing.
Fixing your sleep in 2024
Grace Walsh is the health editor at woman&home online, covering all areas of wellbeing, including nutrition, fitness, sleep, sex, and relationships.
"Several studies, including a review by the University of Sheffield, in recent years have shown just how essential sleep is for our mental and physical wellbeing" says Grace, our Health Editor.
"From helping us cope with daily stress to exercise recovery, our concentration levels, and even our appetite, there's not many parts of the brain and body that sleep doesn't impact so making better sleep a priority is possibly one of the best new year's resolutions you can have.
"Personally, I try to go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day - including the weekends - to prioritise a solid sleep schedule, that way I wake up feeling refreshed and I know I've had enough sleep to get on with everything I'm doing that day."
Millie Fender is Head of Ecommerce at Woman&Home, and was formerly Head of Reviews across a number of Future Plc's leading Homes titles such as Ideal Home and Homes&Gardens. As our head of all things shopping, Millie is committed to giving readers honest, expert advice when it comes to spending their hard-earned cash.
Millie has always had a personal interest in fashion and beauty and has (almost) ditched the straighteners since learning how to look after her curly hair. In her free time, she loves to knit and bake, and has a 200-strong bucket list of London restaurants she's desperate to try out.
