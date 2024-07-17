Forget Amazon Prime Day - I've found the 7 best running trainer deals elsewhere this week

It's easy to get swept up in Amazon Prime Day now it's here - however, just because it's the big week of sales for the giant retailer, doesn't mean that's where all the best deals are. I've been scouring the internet over the last few days to find where to shop for the best running trainer deals - and you may be surprised to learn that Amazon isn't on the list.

If you're a regular runner - or looking to pick up this sport given its meteoric rise in popularity over the last couple of years - you'll know the value of having a pair of the best running shoes in your collection. Needless to say though, they don't come cheap.

So, we urge you to shop around when looking for running trainer deals, and take a look at these savings from the likes of John Lewis, The Sports Edit, and JD Sports. As woman&home's digital health editor and a marathon runner myself, I'm just as invested in finding where to shop for the best savings as you.

Running trainer deals - quick list

The best running trainer deals this week

Hoka Bondi 8 Shoes: Was £150 Now £90 (save £60) at The Sports Edit

Though sizes are limited, this is still one of the best running trainer deals and it's worth taking a look at this deal on running trainers from The Sports Edit. Hoka's Bondi 8 are one of the most popular shoes going with elevated cushioning and a super plush feel. Perfect for easy runs.

adidas Duramo Speed Trainers: Was £80 Now £40 (save £40) at John Lewis

For runs where you need a bit of speed, the Duramo Speed trainers from Adidas are a great pick. They are lightweight with a breathable mesh upper and stable sole, with rubber grips on the bottom to help keep you moving safely. You'll also find them in a brown colourway for £50.

New Balance Fresh Foam 680 Women's Running Shoes: Was £99.99 Now £50 (save £49.99) at Sports Direct

The Fresh Foam 680 running shoes appear on our list of tried and tested best ones for a reason. They are so comfortable to wear, while also feeling light on the feet and supportive around the heel and forefoot. Ideal for going from an easy run or cardio session into your gym workout - or walking home.

Nike Juniper Trail Women's Trail Running Shoes: Was £79.99 Now £51.99 (save £28) at Nike

I love trail running shoes for their dual purpose. You might decide to take on your local canal or forest paths in these - or they work as a pick of the best hiking shoes as well, given the Juniper's excellent support and lightweight construction designed for rocky terrains.

Asics GEL-Excite 9 Women's Running Shoes: Was £74.99 Now £55 (save £19.99) at House of Fraser

Designed for the casual runner, more focused on fitness than coming first, the Asics GEL-Excite 9 is an excellent choice for anyone learning how to start running or wanting a versatile shoe for various workouts. The upper has a soft feel with improve breathability, and the cushioning underfoot helps improve comfort during the heel strike.

Adidas Pureboost 23 Shoes: Was £120 Now £60 (save £60) at Decathlon

The Pureboost 23 shoes are built for everyday running, with foam underfoot that compresses and expands as you roll from one foot to the other. The lightweight mesh is very breathable too, making them an excellent choice for workouts in warmer weather. Price-wise, it's one of the best running trainer deals online!

How do I choose running trainers?

Choosing the right pair of running trainers for you is all about your personal preference. For example, someone who runs 30 minutes a day or takes on marathons will likely need different - if not several more - pairs than those who like the occasional jog. Comfort and support should come first though regardless.

It's best to get a gait analysis if possible, before buying a pair of running trainers for the first time. This is a test done in many specialist running and footwear stores that takes a detailed look into your running style to offer recommendations on the type of shoe that would support you best.