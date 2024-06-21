15 healthy picnic ideas to pack in your hamper this summer

With the weather finally hotting up, having some healthy picnic ideas in your back pocket is a good idea. From nutrient-rich foods to sweat treats guaranteed to crack your craving, there are plenty of excellent options to buy or make at home.

But what should you pack in your hamper? Along with a pick of the best low-calorie alcoholic drinks in a can (or non-alcoholic drinks in a can, if you'd prefer), opting for lower calorie, nutrient-rich foods for your picnic can help you stay satiated.

"Aim to include a source of protein and fats, rather than eating carbohydrate-rich snacks on their own, as protein and fats both keep you feeling full and satiated while helping to support a healthy blood glucose response and reducing spikes and crashes," says nutritionist Eli Brecher. "Fibre is another helpful component to include for satiety and stable blood sugar, as well as for optimal gut health. You can find fibre in vegetables, fruits, beans, legumes, nuts and seeds."

Healthy picnic ideas

Savoury

Sweet

Barebells Raspberry Cream Protein Bar £23.99 for 12 Summer = Wimbledon and Wimbledon = strawberries and cream. This raspberry and cream protein bar from Barebells is a delicious (and filling) take on this classic British treat, with 20g of protein and no added sugar. Kallo Blueberry & Vanilla Corn & Rice Cakes £1.99 per pack Looking for a sweat treat with minimal calories to pack for your picnic? I love these blueberry and vanilla rice and corn cakes by kallo - available to buy on Amazon. They are made with wholegrain brown rice, with just 35 calories per cake, and they have a light, sweet taste that hits the craving and mirrors the summer mood, without being too overpowering. Nairn's Gluten Free Crunchy Oat Bars £2.70 per pack Nairn's are my go-to when it comes to healthy picnic ideas. These individually-wrapped oat bars have 50% less sugar than other variations, with complex carbohydrates helping to keep you full throughout the afternoon. They are available in various flavours - the chocolate chunk is a favourite of mine though. Pip & Nut Peanut Butter Cups £1.80 per pack These super indulgent peanut butter cups have two layers of dark chocolate with thick crunchy or smooth peanut butter in the middle. There are two cups per pack as well, making them the perfect treat to share. Nakd Natural Fruit & Nut Bars £13.50 for 18 With only five ingredients per bar, Nakd bars are a great way to keep your snacking simple. Blueberry muffin is recommended for a fruity, moreish flavour but there are plenty of others to choose from - including cashew cookie, banoffee pie, and cocoa orange. MyProtein Crispy Protein Wafer £24.99 for 10 bars Eat individually or sprinkle onto homemade cakes and cookies for your picnic, these crispy wafers are high in protein - made from whey isolate and milk. Each packet also has 60% less sugar and 20% less fat than supermarket alternatives too, so well worth picking up.

What do you bring to a healthy picnic?

Making healthy picnic ideas from home is a simple way to cut calories and save on sugar and salt. Nutritionist Eli Brecher recommends easy go-tos you can keep in the fridge and pull out as needed. "Carrot sticks with homemade hummus is my go-to savoury snack," she tells us. "Hummus is surprisingly easy to make (as a blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon and garlic) and packed with plant-based protein and fibre. Once you start making your own hummus, you will never look back. It is so delicious when homemade, with a perfectly creamy texture - plus you can control exactly what goes into it."

For a healthy sweet treat, Brecher recommends making homemade chocolate protein balls. There are many benefits of protein powder and these protein snacks are "guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth and keep your energy high while being a good source of protein and fibre."

On the days when the temperature rises, healthy picnic ideas can "incorporate water-rich foods like cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelon, oranges, and strawberries," she says. "Not only do these foods provide essential vitamins and minerals, but they also boost your water intake during the summer months, which is particularly helpful as we lose water through sweating in warmer temperatures."

Some ideas include:

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Homemade crudites and dip (e.g. carrot sticks, cucumber and hummus)

Falafel

Greek salad

Chicken salad

Quinoa or tabbouleh salad

Hard-boiled egg with half an avocado

Low-fat potato salad

Coleslaw (made with low-fat mayonnaise)

Roasted chickpeas

Sandwiches made with pitta bread

Sandwiches made with wholemeal bread

Apple slices with almond butter

Homemade oat cookies

Homemade flapjacks with raisins

Lemon drizzle cake

What can I bring to a picnic other than food?

You'll need something to drink at your picnic! For an alcohol-free cocktail, combine elderflower cordial, sparkling water, mint, and cucumber with plenty of ice. You can also buy excellent alternatives to alcohol online, with many offering additional health benefits or unique flavours.

Alternatively, low-calorie cocktails and low-calorie beers are a good idea if you want to enjoy a tipple at your picnic. These tend to contain less sugar and fewer calories than standard alcoholic drinks.