15 healthy picnic ideas to pack in your hamper this summer
From protein-rich crisps to alcohol alternatives, healthy picnic ideas don't need to be dull. Here are some of our tried and tested favourites
With the weather finally hotting up, having some healthy picnic ideas in your back pocket is a good idea. From nutrient-rich foods to sweat treats guaranteed to crack your craving, there are plenty of excellent options to buy or make at home.
But what should you pack in your hamper? Along with a pick of the best low-calorie alcoholic drinks in a can (or non-alcoholic drinks in a can, if you'd prefer), opting for lower calorie, nutrient-rich foods for your picnic can help you stay satiated.
"Aim to include a source of protein and fats, rather than eating carbohydrate-rich snacks on their own, as protein and fats both keep you feeling full and satiated while helping to support a healthy blood glucose response and reducing spikes and crashes," says nutritionist Eli Brecher. "Fibre is another helpful component to include for satiety and stable blood sugar, as well as for optimal gut health. You can find fibre in vegetables, fruits, beans, legumes, nuts and seeds."
Healthy picnic ideas
Savoury
With flavours like barbeque, chilli and lime, honey roast, and salt and pepper to choose from, these corn snacks from Graze will hit every flavour palette at the picnic. They are packed in handy single-serving boxes too - so no need for sharing.
Chickpeas and lentils are two types of legume rich in protein and fibre. As they are two of the most filling macronutrients, these Chickpea Lentil Crackers from Rude Health are an excellent option. If you're looking to get more fibre in your diet, try these on their own or pair with your choice of dip.
Scatter them on your salads, bake them into flapjacks, or eat a handful in one go, these Munchy Seeds are a delicious and nutritious healthy snack option. They are among my favourite savory healthy snacks. Flavours include mild chilli, mega omega, and honey roast.
Nairn's cheese bakes are made with real cheese and served in individual 45g packs, making them suitable for picnic snacking and sharing. They are gluten free as well and available to buy in your weekly shop from Ocado.
Proper Corn's packs are individually wrapped and available in traditional salt and sweet varieties - or a mixture of the two. With just 65 calories per serving as well, you really can't go wrong with this wholegrain snack.
Quinoa is rich in protein and fibre, making it one of the best high protein low-calorie foods. Eat Real takes this wholegrain and turn it into crispy flavoured chips, perfect for dipping into tzatziki, hummus or salsa. Lentil and chickpea varieties are also available, as are other flavours like summery tomato and basil.
Edamame beans are one of the easiest picnic foods to pack, given they often come in an single serve container and are sold in most major supermarkets - including Tesco. They are also rich in protein with 11g per 100g of edamame, making them a simple way to boost your salads or crudites plates.
Itsu's seaweed thins are one of my must-haves for snacking on the move at just 23 calories per pack - and you can buy them online from supermarkets like Ocado in 2024. They are rich in vitamin B12 and iodine, and low in calories, with that salty unami flavoring that offers something different in your picnic hamper.
Sweet
Summer = Wimbledon and Wimbledon = strawberries and cream. This raspberry and cream protein bar from Barebells is a delicious (and filling) take on this classic British treat, with 20g of protein and no added sugar.
Looking for a sweat treat with minimal calories to pack for your picnic? I love these blueberry and vanilla rice and corn cakes by kallo - available to buy on Amazon. They are made with wholegrain brown rice, with just 35 calories per cake, and they have a light, sweet taste that hits the craving and mirrors the summer mood, without being too overpowering.
Nairn's are my go-to when it comes to healthy picnic ideas. These individually-wrapped oat bars have 50% less sugar than other variations, with complex carbohydrates helping to keep you full throughout the afternoon. They are available in various flavours - the chocolate chunk is a favourite of mine though.
These super indulgent peanut butter cups have two layers of dark chocolate with thick crunchy or smooth peanut butter in the middle. There are two cups per pack as well, making them the perfect treat to share.
With only five ingredients per bar, Nakd bars are a great way to keep your snacking simple. Blueberry muffin is recommended for a fruity, moreish flavour but there are plenty of others to choose from - including cashew cookie, banoffee pie, and cocoa orange.
What do you bring to a healthy picnic?
Making healthy picnic ideas from home is a simple way to cut calories and save on sugar and salt. Nutritionist Eli Brecher recommends easy go-tos you can keep in the fridge and pull out as needed. "Carrot sticks with homemade hummus is my go-to savoury snack," she tells us. "Hummus is surprisingly easy to make (as a blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon and garlic) and packed with plant-based protein and fibre. Once you start making your own hummus, you will never look back. It is so delicious when homemade, with a perfectly creamy texture - plus you can control exactly what goes into it."
For a healthy sweet treat, Brecher recommends making homemade chocolate protein balls. There are many benefits of protein powder and these protein snacks are "guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth and keep your energy high while being a good source of protein and fibre."
On the days when the temperature rises, healthy picnic ideas can "incorporate water-rich foods like cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelon, oranges, and strawberries," she says. "Not only do these foods provide essential vitamins and minerals, but they also boost your water intake during the summer months, which is particularly helpful as we lose water through sweating in warmer temperatures."
Some ideas include:
- Homemade crudites and dip (e.g. carrot sticks, cucumber and hummus)
- Falafel
- Greek salad
- Chicken salad
- Quinoa or tabbouleh salad
- Hard-boiled egg with half an avocado
- Low-fat potato salad
- Coleslaw (made with low-fat mayonnaise)
- Roasted chickpeas
- Sandwiches made with pitta bread
- Sandwiches made with wholemeal bread
- Apple slices with almond butter
- Homemade oat cookies
- Homemade flapjacks with raisins
- Lemon drizzle cake
What can I bring to a picnic other than food?
You'll need something to drink at your picnic! For an alcohol-free cocktail, combine elderflower cordial, sparkling water, mint, and cucumber with plenty of ice. You can also buy excellent alternatives to alcohol online, with many offering additional health benefits or unique flavours.
Alternatively, low-calorie cocktails and low-calorie beers are a good idea if you want to enjoy a tipple at your picnic. These tend to contain less sugar and fewer calories than standard alcoholic drinks.
