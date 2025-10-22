The clocks go back this weekend - 5 tips to stop it impacting your sleep

Sleep is precious at the best of times, but in the switch from summer to winter when the clocks go back, it tends to play on our minds even more. Whether it's wanting to stay in bed as mornings get darker or struggling to sleep as you haven't got your winter duvet on yet, the autumn slump can wreak havoc with our routines.

Daylight savings can be a big part of this, as the sudden schedule change disrupts the body's internal clock (otherwise known as the circadian rhythm). It doesn't sound like much, but it is. It's long been recorded that the number of heart attacks and traffic accidents rises when we 'spring forward' in March, but Stanford Medicine researchers also say that ditching this "seasonal waffling" would prevent 300,000 stroke cases a year and result in 2.6 million fewer people with obesity.

However, there's not a lot of hope that anyone will be ditching the waffling anytime soon, so it's a good thing there are other ways to reset your circadian rhythm for winter and get better core sleep.

When do the clocks go back?

The clocks go back by one hour at 2 am on Sunday, 26 October, which means we all get an extra hour in bed. It marks the end of British Summer Time (BST) and the start of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) for winter.

Dr Lindsay Browning, psychologist and sleep expert for And So To Bed, says there are some things we can do in the lead-up to 2 am on Sunday to help our bodies adapt naturally. “If you can, in the days leading up to the clocks going back, gradually shift your bedtime and wake time later each day. By Saturday night, you should aim to be going to bed an hour later than normal, and then, when the clocks change overnight, your usual wake time will feel natural,” she says, as this will be less disruptive to our sleep and energy levels than one big change.

How to improve your sleep this winter

1. Have a regular sleep and wake time

Dr Browning says, “When you keep a regular sleep schedule, your body develops a robust circadian rhythm that helps you to sleep at the right time at night. If you wake up and go to bed early but stay up late and have a lie-in on the weekend, you are giving yourself weekend ‘jetlag’, making it much harder to go to sleep early on a Sunday night ready for Monday morning.”

She also recommends opening your curtains or stepping outside first thing in the morning to make you feel more energised and awake, and to suppress the sleep hormone melatonin.

2. Only use your bed for sleep and winding down

It’s important to keep your bed as a place for sleep, says Dr Browning. “Using your bed to do work in or to watch TV means that your brain can start to associate it with wakefulness,” she explains. She says it’s easier to fall asleep if you associate your room with rest, and recommends keeping it clean and tidy so it doesn’t stress you out at bedtime.

But if you can't sleep, don't stay in bed. “The longer you lie in bed, the more anxious you are likely to get about not being able to sleep. Instead, get up and do something pleasant and engaging for at least 20 minutes before going back to bed when you feel sleepy,” she suggests.

3. Stop drinking coffee by 2pm

We know coffee can be a sleep inhibitor, and it can stay in our system for six hours after we’ve drunk it. This is why Dr Browning doesn’t advise drinking it after 2 pm. Otherwise, you can expect your sleep to be disrupted.

"Remember, caffeine isn’t only found in tea and coffee, but also in chocolate and soft drinks, including the sugar-free varieties,” she says. You could swap to a caffeine alternative like decaffeinated drinks or herbal teas instead.

4. Do more exercise

Regular exercise is linked to better quality sleep and fewer nighttime wakeups. However, Dr Browning says we should “try to avoid vigorous exercise too close to bedtime, as exercising within 90 minutes of sleep can sometimes disrupt sleep due to the stimulating effects of endorphins and adrenaline, as well as increased body temperature”.

Instead, do some light stretching, yoga for sleep, and breathing exercises before bed to help you wind down.

5. Make sure to wind down before bed

“Trying to sleep immediately after doing something stressful or overstimulating can mean that your mind is too active to allow you to fall asleep. Instead, spend around 30 minutes before bed doing something calming and relaxing,” says Dr Browning.

This could be a warm bath to help you feel sleepy, avoiding blue light and reading a book or meditating.