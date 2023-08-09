This 101-year-old woman who still drives reveals what she did to preserve her life’s longevity

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This 101-year-old woman just gave tips on how she preserved her life and still is able to drive a car, even after she surpassed 100 years old.

We all want to live as long as possible, and there are a lot of doctors and wellness experts out there who will tell you all of the ways to do it: eating well, exercising frequently, surrounding yourself with people who love you.

But ultimately, it's better to hear the advice directly from the horse's mouth - aka, someone who actually has lived a very long life. In this case, we're referring to Jayne Burns - a 101-year-old woman who still works a 9 to 5 job and drives.

Jayne exclusively told TODAY in an interview that, even despite her age, she's been working at Joann Fabrics in Mason, Ohio for the last 25 years.

"You’ve got to keep moving and not sit around the house all day,” Jayne, who was born in 1922, said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Typically, Jayne drives to her job at Joann's and spends about 20 minutes on her commute going one way to the store, and works usually three days per week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

She also said that she barely ever has issues with the physical demands of the job, including cutting and lifting up multiple pounds of fabric at a time.

So what's the secret to her long and healthy life? Jayne says, shockingly, it has nothing to do with good genes, as her mother died in her 40s, and her father died in his 60s.

Ultimately, she's not sure what makes up the secret sauce to living to be past 100 years old. "I don’t know what it is, but I’m still here,” she said. “I wish I knew what it was."

Some factors she believes to have been helpful, however, are just some simple lifestyle changes she's made over the years.

For one, Jayne never smoked, and stopped socially drinking alcohol after her husband died in the '90s.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also says that she has always kept up with frequent exercise, prioritizing getting her body moving multiple times per week.

"I was always active all my life doing things. So I think that has helped more than anything," she said, revealing that she bowled, played golf, and exercised regularly.

She also said that it's important to not let health setbacks get you down when they occur. In 1995, Jayne was diagnosed with colon cancer, and had to get her colon removed as a result. Now, she's healthier than ever, aside from some arthritis in her hands and knees.

And, ultimately, she says the key to lifelong happiness and health is to be around people you love, who make you happy and make you laugh. "I just like to be around other people,” she said.