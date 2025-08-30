Struggling to get out of bed in the mornings? Mel Robbins’ unique “slither” technique might be just what you need

Whether you’re a fan of hitting the snooze button five or six times each morning, or have all the traits of a morning person, there are always going to be those days when you just can’t drag yourself out of bed – but don’t worry; Mel Robbins has a trick for that.

It’s a little bit stranger than most of the other tips for becoming a morning person you’ll see, but while it’s “super weird," she promises, "boy does it work."

“If you have a really hard time getting out of bed like I do, I want to teach you a trick my therapist gave me,” Mel said in her Instagram video, still cocooned in her bed sheets with a pillow over her face. “It’s 5.49am right now, I do not have the energy to push myself out of bed.

“So, on those mornings," she says, "just slither out of bed.”

Explaining how exactly to “slither” in the audio of her video, Mel added, “Literally just roll out of bed onto the floor, roll and writhe around just embodying that resistance that’s inside you and when you feel, ready roll onto your hands and knees and start crawling toward the bathroom and at some point you’ll feel ready to stand up and the resistance will be gone.”

It’s certainly one of the more out-there tricks we’ve seen, but if you’re wondering how to stop feeling tired in the morning, it’s a super fun one to try out. Don’t be put off by the strangeness of it. In fact, that’s exactly what’s drawing a lot of Mel’s fans to try out the tip in the first place.

“Something about how ridiculous this sounds/looks tells me it works! Definitely trying it,” one fan said. While another added, “Love how real this is – we all need hacks like these for tough mornings.”

If you’re looking for a less physical way to force yourself out of bed, Mel has another hack too. She’s previously spoken about her five second rule and says that “most mornings it works like a charm.” To do this, Mel says she counts “backwards 5-4-3-2-1 and then push myself to get out of bed.”

There’s also another more physiological way she gets herself up and out, mostly in the mornings when she wants to enjoy the benefits of an early morning walk, and it's all about feeling like you're 'winning.'

She said that the “best thing” about being a morning person is that she “literally feels better than everybody else.” Through her laughter, she explained, “When you get up early and are winning your mornings, you’re literally like ‘losers, all you people sleeping'…I do feel superior!”