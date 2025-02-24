Top tips for becoming a morning person and seizing the day - including what you have to do the night before

Trying out different tips for becoming a morning person is a great idea if you struggle to slip out of bed when your alarm sounds - because what may work for someone might not for another. From how you wind down at night, to what you do as soon as you open your eyes, there are numerous good habits that are conducive to a more positive AM.

The main thing to remember, when it comes to turning into a person who seizes the day, is that not everyone's body clock is wired to be a 'lark' rather than an 'owl'. But there are some easy tweaks you can make - from the time you eat to how you wake up - that will help you make the most of those hours soon after rising.

If you're convinced that you'll never be a 'morning person', then start with the small things that will help your schedule get off on the right foot, like planning your outfit the night before and remembering to drink more water. Read on for our advice on how to encourage yourself to throw off the covers as soon as you stir...

32 tips for becoming a morning person

Go to sleep sooner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Slipping between the sheets earlier will help regulate your circadian rhythm, making it easier to wake up feeling refreshed in the morning. By ensuring you're getting enough sleep, you can improve your energy levels and mood, so getting out of bed feels far less of a challenge.

Switch your alarm

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gone are the days of clocks that make you jump out of your skin with an abrupt sound - a sunrise alarm gradually increases the light intensity to imitate a natural sunrise, gently waking you up instead. Because you're gradually stirring, you'll wake up feeling more alert and in an improved mood, promoting a better start to the day.

Embrace natural sunlight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Allowing natural sunlight into your bedroom in the AM - via partially open curtains or blinds - helps regulate your circadian rhythm by signalling to your body that it's time to wake up. Sunlight boosts the production of serotonin, which improves mood and alertness, making it easier to throw off the covers in the morning.

Gradually rise earlier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Avoid setting an alarm that's drastically different to your regular one, and wake up a little bit earlier each day instead. This will help your body to slowly adjust to a schedule that makes the most of the morning, without shocking your system, with an incremental shift that allows your circadian rhythm to reset.

Optimise your sleep

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Getting a quality night's shut-eye - through a good bedtime routine or enhanced sleep environment - ensures your body goes through all the necessary sleep cycles. When you're well-rested, you're more likely to wake up feeling refreshed, making it easier to embrace mornings with a positive, alert mindset.

Eat a nutritious breakfast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How you fuel your body in the morning will make all the difference. A nutritious breakfast provides your body with essential energy to kickstart your metabolism and brain function. A balanced meal in the morning also stabilises blood sugar levels, helping you feel more focused, alert and ready to take on the day.

Sip on a cuppa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having a coffee in the morning can help boost alertness by stimulating the release of dopamine and increasing adrenaline levels. The caffeine provides a quick energy lift, improving focus and mood, which makes it easier to feel awake and ready to tackle the day. What's more, even the scent of a cuppa can help perk you up.

Take quiet time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than rushing into action, gradually easing yourself into the day is bound to put you in a better mood. For instance, meditating in the quiet of the morning helps centre your mind and reduce stress, setting a stress-free tone for the hours ahead. By starting with mindfulness, you can improve focus and calm, making your upcoming schedule feel more manageable.

Build a routine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Establishing a good routine once you wake up - such as stretching, followed by showering and then brushing your teeth - helps signal to your brain that the day is starting positively. A consistent morning schedule creates structure and momentum, making it easier to feel energised and focused.

Get outside early

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Getting outside as soon as you wake up exposes you to natural light, which helps regulate your circadian rhythm and boost your mood. The fresh air, the opportunity to move your body and being out in nature can also energise you and lead to a sense of accomplishment soon after rising.

Make a 'to do' list

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making a list of tasks that need to be completed in the morning - or the night before, even - will help you organise your thoughts and priorities, reducing morning anxiety and creating a clear direction for the day. By having a plan, you can feel more in control and motivated, which in turn makes mornings feel less overwhelming.

Adopt a beauty routine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making yourself feel nice is a great way to entice you out of bed. The best beauty routines begin with morning skincare, and the process of cleansing and moisturising is ideal for stimulating your senses. It can also promote a sense of self-care, boosting your mood and confidence, which makes it easier to start the day feeling positive.

Avoid online interaction

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Avoiding social media in the morning keeps you from overwhelming yourself with information or stress before you’ve fully woken up. By starting your day with a calm, focused mindset instead of jumping into digital distractions, you can feel more grounded and present, and able to get into a productive flow.

Do feel-good hobbies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making time for your favourite activities earlier in the day - rather than leaving them to the afternoon or evening - can help make mornings more enjoyable and something to look forward to. Engaging in hobbies you love - like yoga or painting - boosts your mood and creates a positive, rewarding start to the day.

Eat dinner earlier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tucking into your final meal of the day sooner in the evening will give your body ample time to digest food before bedtime, promoting better sleep quality. By avoiding heavy meals close to lights out, you’re more likely to feel rested and wake up feeling refreshed, helping you begin on the right foot come morning.

Have a consistent bedtime

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going to sleep at the same time each night - even if it's late - will help regulate your body's internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up at the same time each day. This consistency improves sleep quality, so you stir feeling more rested and energised, making mornings feel like less of a slog.

Avoid afternoon caffeine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Love a second coffee after lunch? Avoiding caffeine in the afternoon prevents it from interfering with your ability to fall asleep, allowing you to get a deeper, more restful night’s snooze. When you're well-rested, your body is better able to wake up feeling refreshed, making mornings feel like a breeze.

Banish your phone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it may be tempting to keep it by your side, banishing your phone from the bedroom helps you avoid late-night distractions and the temptation to scroll, leading to better quality sleep. Further still, as well as waking up feeling better rested, if your device is in the next room then it will mean your screen isn't the first thing you see when you wake up - getting your morning off to a more zen start.

Treat yourself

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it might feel like there's pressure to be productive in the mornings, treating yourself to an enjoyable activity after waking - like reading a book over breakfast - can create a calm, positive ritual that sets the tone for the day. It helps you ease into your schedule with a sense of relaxation and pleasure, raising the likelihood that you will feel eager to tick off tasks in the hours to come.

Limit levels of stress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking steps to minimise stress in the mornings will help you start the day with a clear, calm mindset - preventing anxiety from draining your energy. By creating a peaceful, organised routine, with plenty of space to deal with challenges as they arise, you will feel less overwhelmed and more resilient.

Avoid weekend lie-ins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tempted to snooze as long as you like on your days off? Avoiding weekend lie-ins helps maintain consistency in your sleep schedule, preventing disruptions to your body’s internal clock. By waking up at the same time every day, you reinforce a natural rhythm that will keep you feeling refreshed when you rise during the week.

Track your sleep

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping tabs on your shut-eye via a smartwatch or app helps you understand your sleep patterns and identify factors that affect your rest - like late-night snacking or external noise - allowing you to make improvements for better sleep quality. When you consistently get this right, you’ll wake up feeling more energised and able to embrace the mornings.

Prepare your outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Find getting ready in the morning a chore? Make the start to your day easier by planning what you are going to wear the night before. Preparing your outfit eliminates decision-making stress, saving you time and mental energy when you probably need to rush out the door - also leaving you feeling more organised and put together.

Enlist meal prep

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the start to your day leaves you little time in the kitchen, prepare your breakfast the day before. Not only will this remove the stress of trying to figure out what to eat when you need to leave the house pronto, but thoughtful meal prep can also ensure you're getting in nutritious fuel that will energise you for hours to come.

Wake up learning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mornings are a time of day when our bodies are primed to absorb useful information. Listening to an informative podcast or the radio in the morning can engage your mind and help you ease into the day with a sense of purpose. It can also provide a stimulating soundtrack to getting ready, boosting your mood and energy levels.

Get hydrated

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best things you can do to start your day on the right foot is to pour yourself a glass of water. Getting well-hydrated when you wake up helps replenish the fluids lost overnight and kickstarts your metabolism. Drinking enough H20 can also boost your energy levels, improve focus and reduce feelings of grogginess in the morning.

Practice affirmations

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An easy way to boost your mood? Practising affirmations in the morning can set a positive tone for the rest of the day by helping you focus on your strengths and intentions. This boost of confidence and optimism - which may be as simple as 'today will be a good day' - can increase motivation and reduce stress.

Improve your sleep environment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best morning people do what they can to snooze well at night. By perfecting your sleep environment - making it dark, quiet and comfortable - it will help improve sleep quality, allowing you to rest more deeply. When you sleep restoratively, you wake up feeling ready start the day on a positive note and embrace mornings with greater ease.

Go to a workspace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaving the house and heading to a dedicated workspace - like an office or co-work - can signal to your brain that it's time to focus and be productive, creating a clear separation between personal and work life. This structure helps set a positive routine, making mornings feel more purposeful and less overwhelming.

Track your mood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Acknowledging improvements in how you're feeling will help reinforce positive behaviour and boost your motivation to continue working towards making your morning routine a more enjoyable one. By recognising progress of any kind, you create a sense of accomplishment, which will inspire you to keep working away at your goal.

Personalise to your needs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tailor your morning routine to fit your preferences - so, if a 6am wake-up doesn't suffice, then don't be afraid to set your alarm later. It needs to be sustainable align with what works best for you, which will increase the likelihood of waking up early and starting the day in a good frame of mind.

Be kind to yourself

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Self-compassion is key when you struggle to get up in the morning. It reduces feelings of frustration or guilt, which can make mornings feel more stressful than they need to be. This also allows you to approach the situation with patience and understanding, making it easier to adjust and develop healthier morning habits over time.