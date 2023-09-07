Here’s how the 2023 Autumn Equinox will affect your star sign, according to an astrologer

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

An astrologer reveals how the Autumn Equinox will be affecting each star sign, from Aries to Pisces, and what each sign should be looking out for as fall approaches.

Fall enthusiasts out there are likely already looking forward to the Autumn Equinox - aka, the first day of fall on 23 Sept. The Autumn Equinox also sets us one week out from the Harvest Moon (cue the Neil Simon song), which is set to be an amazing nighttime sight to behold.

The same day as the Autumn Equinox, Libra season will also start in its full effect - and with all of these astrological and astronomical events taking place, it's poised to be a pretty big night in the metaphysical world. This leaves us to wonder how all of this cosmic energy may affect our own star signs.

As we settle into fall, we're continuing to read our weekly horoscopes - but we're taking heed from celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman, who revealed to Psychic World what each star sign can expect in the coming weeks surrounding the Autumn Equinox.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Inbaal tells Aries to find some balance in the coming weeks, as Libra season will be in full effect:

"For Aries, the equilibrium of the equinox may not hold great allure, as they lean towards extremes rather than stability. But do make an effort as the Autumn Equinox ushers in Libra season (September 23rd - October 22nd), with the whole month dedicated to finding balance. With every active day, combine a calm day. Given that Libra is your polar opposite on the zodiac wheel, this may come as a challenge, but it's needed for a steady mind this season."

(Image credit: adventtr/Getty Images)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Opposite of Aries, Inbaal suggests that Taurus' take this opportunity to step outside of their comfort zone:

"Autumn Equinox is a balanced and elegant time of year, and this speaks right to the Taureans’ soul, as they appreciate peace and equilibrium. A piece of advice for the equinox is to step out of your comfort zone, seize the opportunity presented by the Harvest Moon on the 29th, and make plans for new and unconventional experiences."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis should try to reconnect with their inner child this month so they don't get bored or complacent during the fall, Inbaal says:

"Summer is their season, as Geminis relish a party or two, and the company of others. The approaching autumn may bring a sense of solitude, which Geminis hate. All the sensible balance of the Autumn Equinox is just plain boring to most, so the twin sign should do their best to reconnect with their inner child and all the things they love about Autumn. Consider booking a trip to view the Northern Lights, or tuning in to a Northern Lights broadcast on your phone to keep things fun and original."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Since Cancers are ruled by the moon, Inbaal recommends getting ready to feel emotional - but in a good way:

"The equinox is a solar phenomenon marking the perfect balance between daylight and darkness. This might not resonate as strongly with Cancers, who are lunar creatures, ruled by the moon. Hence, they are more likely to feel the impact of the Harvest moon - a time of endings and resource gathering - on the 29th, rather than the autumn equinox, which signifies balance. Emotional Cancers can also be comforted by their favourite autumnal scents, movies and time with their loved ones this season."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Inbaal says that Leos should be prepared for a boost in energy:

"Leo’s planetary ruler is the Sun, and so celestial shifts such as solstices and equinoxes will feel very impactful. The call to bid farewell to the joys of summer behind and embrace the muted tones of autumn is strong, though they can't help but miss the sunny days. Leos should expect a powerful boost this season as the energetic shift will tap into their curiosity and passion."

(Image credit: sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images)

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Steady and strong Virgos should take some time to rest in the fall, Inbaal says, as they have done much work to balance their lives since the summer:

"The very end of Virgo season is when the fall equinox hits - and isn't it ironic? Under the influence of Virgo, society as a whole has been organised and neat, shedding unnecessary baggage and investing in self-improvement, much like the sign itself. And when the Equinox asks everyone - are you sure you're done? Is everything in place? Virgos can confidently answer 'yes'."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Air sign Libras love fall more than any other sign - so they should be ready for their time to shine, says Inbaal:

"As Libra season approaches, get ready to feel right at home! No one will enjoy this cosy season more than the Libra, with everything pumpkin spice upon us, and the fall equinox signals this shift. No shaming of those who want to pull their pyjamas on straight after work. Peaceful moments as the leaves fall are the key to Libra’s happiness."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Inbaal says that Scorpios will start to feel more comfortable and settled as fall approaches:

"Secrets are a Scorpios safety net. Not big secrets like having two wives, but little secrets like 'yeah, I loved Dangerous Liaisons' or 'I don't know my way around Birmingham'. With the arrival of the Autumn Equinox, Scorpios leave summer behind and find comfort in the shadows of winter. It will be a refreshing time."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Point blank, Inbaal says that Sagittarius' should just try to sit still (for once!):

"The end of summer hits Sagittarius hard, because they love travelling so much. The Equinox calls for a moment of calm and balance, although that is not their vibe as they seek for winter sun destinations. Sagittarius should allow themself to be still for a few days, put their phones and passports away and honour the fall season with a few deep breaths."

(Image credit: Blazenka Babic/Getty Images)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Inbaal says that Capricorns may find the need to adjust their routine this fall:

"Capricorn is a business-minded sign who understands that change is a constant, cyclical aspect of life. And so when the time comes to enact change, they seize the opportunity. The Autumn equinox serves as a reminder that what once worked may no longer be effective, signaling the need to adjust your routine."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Nothing to see here for Aquarius, Inbaal says - just keep being yourself:

"With their humanitarian nature, Aquarians are always introspective. This Equinox will encourage this idealistic sign to visit new places, and learn new things. They also enjoy being helpful, but will not be conspicuous about it. They like to be well-read, but hate a snob or a show off. So the equinox is right up their alley! Business as usual."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Sensitive Pisces should try to find some enchantment in their lives this fall, says Inbaal:

"As a romantic at heart, Pisces hold high expectations for themselves. The Equinox's call for balance and self-value is a message Pisces need to hear. The increased likelihood of witnessing the Northern Lights adds an extra touch of enchantment to this autumn season for Pisces."